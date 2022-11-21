Cellcom Israel : Financial and Operational Results Q223
11/21/2022 | 03:09am EST
TOC
Facts & Figures
Table of Contents
Sheet I - Income Statement
Sheet II - Cash Flows
Sheet III - Operational Metrics
Sheet IV - Footnotes & Glossary
All data contained in this file should be reviewed in conjunction with our financial statements and the description of our business, results of operations and the risks that we face, which may be found in our Annual Report for the year 2020 filed with the SEC on Form 6-K dated March 17, 2021 and for the year 2021 filed with the Israeli Autority Site ("Magna") on March 10, 2022 ,respectively, and for the first quarter of 2022 filed with the Israeli Autority Site ("Magna") on May 18, 2022.
EBITDA for Q1'20 includes a decrease in the costs related to the internet services in the fixed line segment as a result of retrospective update of wholesale services tariffs by the MOC which resulted in one time expenses in amount of NIS 28 million
Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date
including a significant one-time profit of NIS 14 million which resulted from the consummation of HOT-Company-IBC Israel Broadband Company (2013) Ltd. ("IBC") transaction, and a decrease in the Company's holdings in IBC. In addition, the Company recorded revenues in the amount of NIS 13 million in respect of fiber deployment for IBC. These revenues are expected to significantly decline as of the second half of 2021 in light of the completion of such transaction
The loss in the second quarter totaled to 14 million NIS from a registration of a one-time provision of NIS 32 million as a result of a judgment given against the Company in a class action lawsuit. The Company recorded other income of NIS 15 million in respect of fiber deployment for IBC Israel Broadband (2013) Ltd. ("IBC").
Cash Flow
Cash Flow
2020
2021
2022
NIS millions
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
FY'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
FY'21
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q3'22
Q4'22
FY'22
Net income (loss)
(43)
(46)
(37)
(44)
(170)
7
(14)
13
21
27
28
39
41
Tax benefit (tax on income) income
(8)
(12)
(3)
(16)
(39)
3
(2)
4
7
12
7
15
14
Financing expense, net
64
34
32
42
172
38
49
39
39
165
35
43
39
Other expenses (income),net
2
0
1
(6)
(3)
(11)
32
(5)
(3)
13
1
(2)
0
Losses of equity
5
2
2
5
14
2
0
2
0
5
3
(2)
1
Depreciation and amortization
220
240
230
234
924
226
227
220
223
896
208
203
209
Share based payments
4
4
6
6
20
6
5
4
0
15
4
7
7
Adjusted EBITDA
244
222
231
221
918
271
297
277
288
1,133
286
303
311
Changes in Working Capital
10
(6)
(42)
157
119
(47)
(5)
12
63
23
(60)
(13)
53
Income Tax Paid, net
(2)
(4)
2
(5)
(9)
(1)
(5)
(2)
0
(8)
(1)
(3)
(3)
Other expenses (income)
(12)
(16)
11
(18)
(35)
(23)
(42)
(11)
(20)
(96)
(21)
(15)
(11)
Operating Cash Flow
240
196
202
355
993
200
245
276
331
1,052
204
272
350
Lease payments and related expenses*
(75)
(56)
(65)
(57)
(253)
(66)
(52)
(59)
(81)
(258)
(53)
(76)
(64)
Capex
(118)
(114)
(108)
(159)
(499)
(104)
(128)
(165)
(201)
(598)
(99)
(135)
(250)
Other
10
(2)
15
(14)
9
19
(3)
58
(3)
71
0
3
2
Free Cash Flow
57
24
44
125
250
49
62
110
46
267
52
64
38
*Including the effects of exchange rate fluctuations in cash and cash equivalents and lease payments.
Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date
Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date
Operational Metrics
Operational Metrics
2020
2021
2022
Thousand
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
FY'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
FY'21
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q3'22
Q4'22
FY'22
Cellular
Cellular subscribers
2,747
2,734
3,641
3,204
3,204
3,232
3,226
3,246
3,275
3,275
3,306
3,346
3,410
YoY Change
-3.7%
-0.4%
31.6%
16.8%
16.8%
17.7%
18.0%
-10.8%
2.2%
2.2%
2.3%
3.7%
5.1%
Net adds
3
-13
907
-437
460
28
-6
20
29
71
31
40
64
ARPU (in NIS)
48.1
46.9
45.7
48.6
47.3
47.4
47.7
48.6
48.4
48.0
47.7
49.0
50.3
YoY Change
1.9%
-9.6%
-14.1%
-3.8%
-6.7%
-1.5%
1.7%
6.4%
-0.4%
1.5%
0.6%
2.7%
3.4%
Churn rate (%)
8.8%
8.7%
8.7%
8.4%
40.2%
7.8%
8.6%
7.2%
7.4%
31.0%
7.5%
7.0%
7.0%
Fixed - Line
Internet infrastructure field subscribers
279
283
289
293
293
297
296
300
305
305
311
316
319
Fiber Optic Subs
80
93
93
106
113
123
135
135
150
162
175
Net adds
1
4
6
4
15
4
-1
4
5
12
6
5
3
TV subscribers
246
245
251
252
252
254
250
250
252
252
254
255
256
YoY Change
8.4%
2.5%
1.6%
-2.5%
-2.5%
3.3%
2.0%
-0.4%
0.2%
0.2%
0.0%
2.0%
2.4%
Net adds
-12
-1
6
1
-6
2
-4
0
2
0
2
1
1
As of the first quarter of 2020, the churn rate includes only the negative net churn of M2M subscribers, in order to eliminate changes that do not change the amount of lines held by the customers.
As of the first quarter of 2020, the Company changed the counting method in the way that does not include subscribers who own the Cellcom tv light application who did not activate the service. As a result, the company erased 14 thousands subscribers from its active customer base.
The decrease in the subscriber base in the TV field was due to a change in the counting method. During this quarter, the Company changed the way of counting TV subscribers by advancing the date of withdrawal from its subscriber base, from the date of returning the equipment to the Company to the date in which the subscriber's request to disconnect from the service was received. The Company applied the change retroactively and as a result deleted approximately 5,000 subscribers.
Cellular subscriber base of the company at the end of the third quarter of 2020 stands at 3.641 million subscribers. As a result of completion of Golan's acquisition during the third quarter of 2020, a 927 thousands subscribers added to the subscribers base.
Cellular subscriber base of the company at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 stands at 3.204 million subscribers. The number of subscribers decreased following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers
Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date
Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date
Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date
The number of subscribers decreased in 2020 following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers
The number of subscribers decreased in 2020 following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers
The number of subscribers decreased in 2020 following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers
The number of subscribers decreased in 2020 following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers
The number of subscribers decreased in 2020 following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers
Glossary
Glossary and calculations
Adjusted EBITDA
=
Represents the net profit before: net financing costs, taxes, other income (expenses) that are not part of the Company's current activity (including provisions of lawsuits that are included in other expenses), depreciation and amortization, profits (losses) equity accounted investees and share-based payments. In addition, including other income (expenses) that are part of the Company's current activity, such as interest income in respect of sale transactions in installments and costs in respect of voluntary retirement plan.
Free cash flow
=
Free cash flow is defined as the net cash provided by operating activities including proceesd from sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and others , minus the net cash used in investing activities in intangible assets and others and minus lease payments
Cellular ARPU
=
Average monthly revenue per cellular subscriber (ARPU) is calculated by dividing average revenues from cellular services for the period by the average number of cellular subscribers during the period. Revenues from inbound roaming services and hosting and network sharing services and repair services are included. Repair services carried out on a random basis and revenues from user aquipment are not included.
Cellular Churn rate
=
Churn rate is calculated as the ratio between the total number of voluntary and involuntary permanent deactivations, plus the number of subscribers that became unactive, and the number of active subscribers in the beginnig of the period. The Churn rate does not include the write-of of subscribers in the years 2019-2020
Voluntary change in accounting policy
Voluntary change in accounting policy - In 2019, the management has updated the accounting policy as follows: revenues from long-term credit arrangements (more than 12 monthly payments) are recognized on the basis of the present value of future cash flows, discounted according to market interest rates at the time of the transaction. The difference between the original credit and its present value over the credit period, is recorded from 2019 as other income (previously was recorded as interest income). The application of the change in the new accounting policy was applied retrospectively.
IFRS 15
As of the first quarter of 2017 the Company applies International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 15) and capitalizes part of the salaries expenses and commissions related to customer acquisition costs.
IFRS 16
As of first quarter of 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard IFRS 16, Leases.
