Cellcom Israel : Financial and Operational Results Q223

TOC For further information: Cellcom Israel Investor Relations Phone +972 52 9989735 Email investors@cellcom.co.il Websites investors.cellcom.co.il www.cellcom.co.il Facts & Figures Table of Contents Sheet I - Income Statement Sheet II - Cash Flows Sheet III - Operational Metrics Sheet IV - Footnotes & Glossary All data contained in this file should be reviewed in conjunction with our financial statements and the description of our business, results of operations and the risks that we face, which may be found in our Annual Report for the year 2020 filed with the SEC on Form 6-K dated March 17, 2021 and for the year 2021 filed with the Israeli Autority Site ("Magna") on March 10, 2022 ,respectively, and for the first quarter of 2022 filed with the Israeli Autority Site ("Magna") on May 18, 2022. Please note the red remarks within the cells investors.cellcom.co.il www.cellcom.co.il investors@cellcom.co.il Sheet I - Income Statement Sheet IV - Footnotes & Glossary Sheet II - Cash Flows Sheet III - Operational Metrics

Income Statement Income Statement 2020 2021 2022 NIS millions Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 FY'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 FY'22 Revenues 892 855 956 973 3,676 1,033 1,003 994 1,069 4,100 1,055 1,069 1,115 Cost of revenues 644 664 744 748 2,800 769 727 705 763 2,963 756 746 790 Gross profit 248 191 212 225 876 264 276 289 306 1,137 299 323 325 Gross margin 27.8% 22.3% 22.2% 23.1% 23.8% 25.6% 27.5% 29.1% 28.7% 27.7% 28.3% 30.2% 29.1% YoY change 6.4% -20.7% -21.2% -6.3% -10.9% 6.6% 44.7% 36.5% 36.2% 29.8% 13.1% 16.9% 12.3% Selling and marketing expenses 145 119 147 169 580 168 159 164 175 666 165 156 166 General and administrative expenses 79 90 76 85 330 74 74 78 75 301 68 74 73 Credit Loses 11 11 4 1 27 0 0 6 -1 5 1 2 Other expenses (income), net -5 -7 -9 -17 -38 -28 10 -17 -9 -44 -8 -4 -9 Operating profit (loss) 18 -22 -6 -13 -23 50 33 58 67 209 73 95 95 Operating margin 2.0% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 4.9% 3.3% 5.8% 6.3% 5.1% 6.9% 8.9% 8.5% YoY change 100.0% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 180.0% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 44.8% 184.4% 63.8% Financing expenses (income), net 64 34 32 42 172 38 49 39 39 165 35 43 39 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 5 2 2 5 14 2 0 2 1 5 3 -2 1 Profit before taxes on income (loss) -51 -58 -40 -60 -209 10 -16 17 28 39 35 54 55 Taxes on income (tax benefit) -8 -12 -3 -16 -39 3 -2 4 7 12 7 15 14 Profit for the period (loss) -43 -46 -37 -44 -170 7 -14 13 21 27 28 39 41 Net profit margin n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 0.7% -1.3% 1.3% 2.0% 0.7% 2.7% 3.6% 3.7% YoY change n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 300.0% 215.4% Key Income Statement Metrics Consolidated Service revenues 682 683 695 738 2,798 721 728 739 751 2,939 758 769 804 YoY change 0.6% -1.7% -2.0% 6.3% 0.8% 5.7% 6.6% 6.3% 1.8% 5.0% 5.1% 5.6% 8.8% Equipment revenues 210 172 261 235 878 312 275 255 318 1,161 297 300 311 YoY change -16.0% -23.6% 19.2% -1.3% -5.8% 48.6% 59.9% -2.3% 35.3% 32.2% -4.8% 9.1% 22.0% Total revenues 892 855 956 973 3,676 1,033 1,003 994 1,070 4,100 1,055 1,069 1,115 YoY change -3.9% -7.1% 3.0% 4.4% -0.9% 15.8% 17.3% 4.0% 10.0% 11.5% 2.1% 6.6% 12.2% Adjusted EBITDA 244 222 231 221 918 271 297 277 288 1,133 286 303 311 Margin 27.4% 26.0% 24.2% 22.7% 25.0% 26.2% 29.6% 27.9% 26.9% 27.6% 27.1% 28.3% 27.9% YoY change 8.9% -4.7% -14.8% 4.2% -2.3% 11.1% 33.8% 19.9% 30.3% 23.4% 5.5% 2.0% 12.3% Cellular Service revenues 396 385 414 465 1,660 457 461 474 474 1,867 475 489 510 YoY change -2.0% -8.3% -5.7% 11.8% -1.1% 15.4% 19.7% 14.5% 1.9% 12.5% 3.9% 6.1% 7.6% Equipment revenues 156 147 223 178 704 239 223 211 242 915 229 239 246 YoY change -1.3% -9.3% 29.7% 5.3% 6.5% 53.2% 51.7% -5.4% 36.0% 30.0% -4.2% 7.2% 16.6% Total revenues 552 532 637 643 2,364 697 684 685 716 2,782 704 728 756 YoY change -1.8% -8.6% 4.3% 9.9% 1.0% 26.3% 28.6% 7.5% 11.4% 17.7% 1.0% 6.4% 10.4% Adjusted EBITDA 131 125 114 155 525 161 175 168 180 684 175 191 205 Margin 23.7% 23.5% 17.9% 24.1% 22.2% 23.1% 25.6% 24.5% 25.1% 24.6% 24.9% 26.2% 27.1% YoY change -10.3% -23.3% -38.4% 16.5% -16.3% 22.9% 40.0% 47.4% 16.1% 30.3% 8.7% 9.1% 22.0% Fixed - Line Service revenues 327 339 327 313 1,306 303 305 304 315 1,226 323 317 333 YoY change 3.2% 8.7% 5.1% -1.6% 3.8% -7.3% -10.0% -7.0% 0.6% -6.1% 6.6% 3.9% 9.5% Equipment revenues 54 25 38 57 174 73 52 44 77 246 67 62 65 YoY change -41.3% -60.3% -19.1% -17.4% -35.8% 35.2% 108.0% 15.8% 35.1% 41.4% -8.2% 19.2% 47.7% Total revenues 381 364 365 370 1,480 375 357 348 392 1,472 390 379 398 YoY change -6.8% -2.9% 2.0% -4.4% -3.2% -1.6% -1.9% -4.7% 5.9% -0.5% 4.0% 6.2% 14.4% Adjusted EBITDA 113 97 117 66 393 110 122 109 108 449 111 112 106 Margin 29.7% 26.6% 32.1% 17.8% 26.6% 29.3% 34.2% 31.3% 27.6% 30.5% 28.5% 29.6% 26.6% YoY change 44.9% 38.6% 36.0% -16.5% 25.6% -2.7% 25.8% -6.8% 63.6% 14.2% 0.9% -8.2% -2.8% Consolidation adjustments (41) (37) (46) (44) (168) (39) (38) (39) (38) (154) (39) (38) (39) EBITDA for Q1'20 includes a decrease in the costs related to the internet services in the fixed line segment as a result of retrospective update of wholesale services tariffs by the MOC which resulted in one time expenses in amount of NIS 28 million EBITDA for Q1'20 includes a decrease in the costs related to the internet services in the fixed line segment as a result of retrospective update of wholesale services tariffs by the MOC which resulted in one time expenses in amount of NIS 28 million Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date including a significant one-time profit of NIS 14 million which resulted from the consummation of HOT-Company-IBC Israel Broadband Company (2013) Ltd. ("IBC") transaction, and a decrease in the Company's holdings in IBC. In addition, the Company recorded revenues in the amount of NIS 13 million in respect of fiber deployment for IBC. These revenues are expected to significantly decline as of the second half of 2021 in light of the completion of such transaction Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date The loss in the second quarter totaled to 14 million NIS from a registration of a one-time provision of NIS 32 million as a result of a judgment given against the Company in a class action lawsuit. The Company recorded other income of NIS 15 million in respect of fiber deployment for IBC Israel Broadband (2013) Ltd. ("IBC"). Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4)

Cash Flow Cash Flow 2020 2021 2022 NIS millions Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 FY'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 FY'22 Net income (loss) (43) (46) (37) (44) (170) 7 (14) 13 21 27 28 39 41 Tax benefit (tax on income) income (8) (12) (3) (16) (39) 3 (2) 4 7 12 7 15 14 Financing expense, net 64 34 32 42 172 38 49 39 39 165 35 43 39 Other expenses (income),net 2 0 1 (6) (3) (11) 32 (5) (3) 13 1 (2) 0 Losses of equity 5 2 2 5 14 2 0 2 0 5 3 (2) 1 Depreciation and amortization 220 240 230 234 924 226 227 220 223 896 208 203 209 Share based payments 4 4 6 6 20 6 5 4 0 15 4 7 7 Adjusted EBITDA 244 222 231 221 918 271 297 277 288 1,133 286 303 311 Changes in Working Capital 10 (6) (42) 157 119 (47) (5) 12 63 23 (60) (13) 53 Income Tax Paid, net (2) (4) 2 (5) (9) (1) (5) (2) 0 (8) (1) (3) (3) Other expenses (income) (12) (16) 11 (18) (35) (23) (42) (11) (20) (96) (21) (15) (11) Operating Cash Flow 240 196 202 355 993 200 245 276 331 1,052 204 272 350 Lease payments and related expenses* (75) (56) (65) (57) (253) (66) (52) (59) (81) (258) (53) (76) (64) Capex (118) (114) (108) (159) (499) (104) (128) (165) (201) (598) (99) (135) (250) Other 10 (2) 15 (14) 9 19 (3) 58 (3) 71 0 3 2 Free Cash Flow 57 24 44 125 250 49 62 110 46 267 52 64 38 *Including the effects of exchange rate fluctuations in cash and cash equivalents and lease payments. Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date The loss in the second quarter totaled to 14 million NIS from a registration of a one-time provision of NIS 32 million as a result of a judgment given against the Company in a class action lawsuit. The Company recorded other income of NIS 15 million in respect of fiber deployment for IBC Israel Broadband (2013) Ltd. ("IBC"). Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date

Operational Metrics Operational Metrics 2020 2021 2022 Thousand Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 FY'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 FY'22 Cellular Cellular subscribers 2,747 2,734 3,641 3,204 3,204 3,232 3,226 3,246 3,275 3,275 3,306 3,346 3,410 YoY Change -3.7% -0.4% 31.6% 16.8% 16.8% 17.7% 18.0% -10.8% 2.2% 2.2% 2.3% 3.7% 5.1% Net adds 3 -13 907 -437 460 28 -6 20 29 71 31 40 64 ARPU (in NIS) 48.1 46.9 45.7 48.6 47.3 47.4 47.7 48.6 48.4 48.0 47.7 49.0 50.3 YoY Change 1.9% -9.6% -14.1% -3.8% -6.7% -1.5% 1.7% 6.4% -0.4% 1.5% 0.6% 2.7% 3.4% Churn rate (%) 8.8% 8.7% 8.7% 8.4% 40.2% 7.8% 8.6% 7.2% 7.4% 31.0% 7.5% 7.0% 7.0% Fixed - Line Internet infrastructure field subscribers 279 283 289 293 293 297 296 300 305 305 311 316 319 Fiber Optic Subs 80 93 93 106 113 123 135 135 150 162 175 Net adds 1 4 6 4 15 4 -1 4 5 12 6 5 3 TV subscribers 246 245 251 252 252 254 250 250 252 252 254 255 256 YoY Change 8.4% 2.5% 1.6% -2.5% -2.5% 3.3% 2.0% -0.4% 0.2% 0.2% 0.0% 2.0% 2.4% Net adds -12 -1 6 1 -6 2 -4 0 2 0 2 1 1 As of the first quarter of 2020, the churn rate includes only the negative net churn of M2M subscribers, in order to eliminate changes that do not change the amount of lines held by the customers. As of the first quarter of 2020, the Company changed the counting method in the way that does not include subscribers who own the Cellcom tv light application who did not activate the service. As a result, the company erased 14 thousands subscribers from its active customer base. The decrease in the subscriber base in the TV field was due to a change in the counting method. During this quarter, the Company changed the way of counting TV subscribers by advancing the date of withdrawal from its subscriber base, from the date of returning the equipment to the Company to the date in which the subscriber's request to disconnect from the service was received. The Company applied the change retroactively and as a result deleted approximately 5,000 subscribers. Cellular subscriber base of the company at the end of the third quarter of 2020 stands at 3.641 million subscribers. As a result of completion of Golan's acquisition during the third quarter of 2020, a 927 thousands subscribers added to the subscribers base. Cellular subscriber base of the company at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 stands at 3.204 million subscribers. The number of subscribers decreased following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date The number of subscribers decreased in 2020 following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers The number of subscribers decreased in 2020 following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers The number of subscribers decreased in 2020 following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers The number of subscribers decreased in 2020 following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers The number of subscribers decreased in 2020 following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers