Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Cellcom Israel Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEL   IL0011015349

CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.

(CEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES GRANT OF ELECTRICITY PROVISION LICENSE IN ISRAEL (Form 6-K)

07/20/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CELLCOM ISRAEL ANNOUNCES GRANT OF ELECTRICITY
PROVISION LICENSE IN ISRAEL

Netanya, Israel - July 20, 2021 - Cellcom Israel Ltd. (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the 'Company') announced today that following its previous announcement regarding collaboration for electricity provision, on July 19 2021, the Company received a license for electricity provision without means of production in Israel from the Israeli Electricity-Authority.
For additional details see our current report on Form 6-K, dated June 14, 2021.

About Cellcom Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its cellular subscribers with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular and data services and other value-added services in the areas of mobile office, data protection etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates advanced networks enabling high-speed broadband and advanced multimedia services. Cellcom Israel offers nationwide customer service including telephone customer service, retail stores, and service and sale centers. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel.

CELLCOM

Disclaimer

Cellcom Israel Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.
06:08aCELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES GRANT OF ELECTRICITY PROVISION LICENSE IN ISRAEL (For..
PU
07/19CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES OPTIONS GRANT TO EMPLOYEES (Form 6-K)
PU
07/06CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES OPTIONS GRANT (Form 6-K)
PU
07/06CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES PARTIAL REDEMPTION OF DEBENTURES AND UPDATED SHARE CA..
PU
07/06CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES AN UPDATE RE. INTERIM STAY OF PROCEDDINGS AGAINST XFO..
PU
07/06Cellcom Israel Ltd. Announces Partial Redemption of Its Debentures Series
CI
07/05Nordic fund KLP excludes 16 companies over links to Israeli settlements in We..
RE
07/05Nordic fund KLP excludes 16 companies over links to Israeli settlements in We..
RE
07/05ALSTOM : KLP Excludes 16 Companies Including Alstom over Links with Israeli Sett..
MT
06/28CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES ISRAELI MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS RESOLUTION RE. 2G ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -38,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 935 M 587 M 589 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2 954
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cellcom Israel Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,86 ILS
Average target price 16,75 ILS
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Avi Gabbay Chief Executive Officer
Shai Meir Amsalem Chief Financial Officer
Doron Haim Cohen Chairman
Yaniv Koriat Chief Technology Officer
Victor Malka Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.-23.17%752
AT&T INC.-3.37%206 275
T-MOBILE US7.24%181 218
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.89%122 635
KDDI CORPORATION13.05%70 100
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.70%50 614