CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES GRANT OF ELECTRICITY PROVISION LICENSE IN ISRAEL (Form 6-K)

CELLCOM ISRAEL ANNOUNCES GRANT OF ELECTRICITY

PROVISION LICENSE IN ISRAEL





Netanya, Israel - July 20, 2021 - Cellcom Israel Ltd. (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the 'Company') announced today that following its previous announcement regarding collaboration for electricity provision, on July 19 2021, the Company received a license for electricity provision without means of production in Israel from the Israeli Electricity-Authority.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its cellular subscribers with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular and data services and other value-added services in the areas of mobile office, data protection etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates advanced networks enabling high-speed broadband and advanced multimedia services. Cellcom Israel offers nationwide customer service including telephone customer service, retail stores, and service and sale centers. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel.





