Cellcom Israel : Company Presentation Q320

The following information contains, or may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial results, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: changes to the terms of our license, new legislation or decisions by the regulator affecting our operations, the outcome of legal proceedings to which we are a party, particularly class action lawsuits, our ability to maintain or obtain permits to construct and operate cell sites, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We assume no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as otherwise required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.
2
Full End-To-End Service
Communications Group
Appx.3.6 million Mobile subs
The largest cellular provider in Israel(1)
Mobile
Appx. 289k
Broadband subs
Fixed line
Residential
Cyber security
Cloud services
Transmission
Fixed line
Business
34% Market(1) share
251k TV subs
(1)
(14% market share)
Leading the TV
revolution in Israel
with OTT TV service
Hosting services
Integration services
IOT
Leading brand in Israel's mobile market
Fixed line
International
telephony
calls
Fiber optic infrastructure(2)
3
As of Q3'20 based on companies' reports and Company's estimation
Through IRU agreement with IBC
Cellular Segment
Maintaining Market Leadership
Sales of bundled packages of cellular + fixed line products.
Successful marketing of communications packages increases our total income per household even as cellular prices decrease
Network sharing agreement with another MNO helps reducing opex and capex
Sales of VAS products (cyber security, backup, etc.)
4
Golan
Telecom
Purchase
We concluded the purchase of Golan telecom and we intend to extract the synergies between the two companies
Total purchase price is Appx. NIS 545 million
The deal is expected to strengthen and improve Cellcom Israel's position as a leading communications company and make a considerable addition to our adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow
5
Coronavirus Effects
Decrease in inbound and outbound roaming revenues from outgoing and incoming tourism
Decrease in end user equipment sales as a result of selling points being closed.
The Company has taken significant measures to mitigate the impact on profitability during the pandemic quarantine :
Reduce operating expenses
A large portion of the company's employees was on unpaid leave of absence
6
Cellcom tv
Reaching 14% Market Share
Leading the TV revolution in Israel with OTT TV service
Hybrid solution of DTT linear TV plus OTT TV (VOD + channels)
Advanced intuitive user experience
Over 10,000 VOD assets for unlimited usage
Highly competitive price Attractive Triple play offers
Multi screen strategy (IOS ,Android smart tv, set top boxes, Apple tv)
Partnership with Netflix and Amazon prime
7
Offering The Top Channels
Viewers Really Want
All the
Current
The leading series
The world's leading
Entertainment,
Cellcom tv
sports
events
From The leading
children's channels
leisure,
channels
studios
science and nature
8
Continued Growth
in TV and Broadband
Subscribers
TVBroadband
Subscribers
Subscribers
Thousands
Thousands
289
251
283
247
246
245
279
276
Q3'19 Q1'20 Q2'20(1) Q3'20Q3'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20
(1) The number of TV subscribers decreased following a change in the counting method, applied retroactively, which led to a write-off of approximately 17,000
subscribers
9
Based on company reports
IBC(1)
Large scale deployment in short time
In July 2019 Cellcom Israel and Israel Infrastructure Fund completed an investment transaction in IBC, through a joint partnership which currently holds 70% of IBC and the additional 30% are held by the Israeli Electricity Company.
Exclusive right to deploy an optical infrastructure on the IEC infrastructure(2)
Significant advantage in deployment costs in areas with high electricity infrastructure
High performance capabilities of IEC without the need for deployment permits
(1) For additional details see the Company's annual report on 20-F dated 23.3.2020
10
(2) Until 2043
Cellcom Israel
IRU Agreement
High return on investment
IRU main points:
Fiber to the home right of use for appx. 25 years
IRU payments per household, paid over 9 years with interest
Annual maintenance fee
IRU benefits for Cellcom Israel:
Reducing the Company's investments in fiber deployment and positively impacting the Company's cash flow
Savings in cash flow and expenses for access and traffic payments to Bezeq and HOT
11
IBC
HOT Group to join IBC
In September 2020, Hot Telecommunication entered into an investment transaction in IBC.(1)
Hot undertakes to purchase an IRU, to use IBC's fiber-optic network in addition to Cellcom Israel.
The transaction will significantly accelerate the deployment of fiber optic over the next few years.
(1) The completion of the Transaction is subject to regulatory change and required approvals, including regulatory and third party approvals. The Company cannot
guarantee such change will be made and approvals will be granted.
12
Cellcom
Business
Solutions
Internet Security
Cloud services
Transmission
Telephony
Handsets
Hosting Services
Integration services
International
IOT
communication
13
Cellcom
Smart City
Offers end-to-end solutions
The ability to connect things in a smart way that will lead to efficiency, business growth and life quality improvement.
Combination of various solutions including:
Energy
Waste
Sensors of
Water
efficiency
management
environmental
management
protection
14
Financial Overview
15
Service Revenues
Mitigating cellular revenues erosion effect with fixed line revenues growth
Cellular Service Revenues
Fixed Line Service Revenues
M'NIS
M'NIS
1,929
1,730
1,679
1,166
1,215
1,258
439
414
311
327
Q3'19
Q3'20
(2)
1
1
1
1
1
1
Q3'19
Q3'20
Based on company reports
Cellular Service revenues in Q3'20 include one month of Golan revenues
Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date
16
Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Profit
Adjusted EBITDA
M'NIS
940
687
271
231
(2)
(3)
1
1
Q3'19
Q3'20
Based on company reports
Please see "Use of Non-IFRS financial measures" section the company's quarterly report dated 13.08.2020.
Adjusted EBITDA figures from 2019 include impact of adoption of IFRS 16. For more details see the company's quarterly report dated 13.08.2020.
Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date
Operating Profit
M'NIS
101
36
24
1
1
-6
(3)
Q3'19
Q3'20
17
Capex and Free Cash Flow
Capex
Free Cash Flow (1)
M'NIS
M'NIS
234
593
557
391
149
181
108
44
1
1
Q3'19
Q3'20
(3)
(2)
Q3'19
Q3'20(3)
1
1
Based on company reports
Please see "Use of Non-IFRS financial measures" section the company's quarterly report dated 13.08.2020
Free cash flow for 2019 included an amount of approx. NIS 181 million from sale of independent fiber optic infrastructure of the company in residential areas to IBC
Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date
18
Increase in Net financial Debt due to Golan Telecom Purchase
Net Debt(1)
B'NIS
2.747
2.547 2.553
2.264
2.368
1.897
15
16
1
1
1
Q3'20(2)
Based on company reports
Net Debt defined as credit and loans from banks and others, debentures and interest payable, net of cash and cash equivalents and current investments in tradable securities.
In October 2020, the Company repaid in early repayment Part of the loan provided to the Company in March 2019 by an Israeli bank, under a loan agreement dated June 2017, in an amount of M'Nis 113.
19
Conservative Financial Policy
Cash vs. Debt repayment(1)
Debt Repayment Schedule (1)
2020-2021
M'NIS
B'NIS
94
62
46
77
753
695
30
121
524
548
548
17
474
41
399
574
287
194
165
165
Cash 30.09.20 Repayments (2)
1
5
6
10/2020-2021
Interest
Principal
Based on company reports
As of September 30, 2020
In October 2020, the Company repaid in early repayment Part of the loan provided to the Company in March 2019 by an Israeli bank, under a loan agreement dated June 2017, in an amount of M'Nis 113.
