Cellcom Israel : English summary of Registrant's immediate report filed with the Israeli Securities Authority, on August 16, 2021 (Form 6-K)

English summary of Registrant's immediate report filed with the Israeli Securities Authority,

on August 16, 2021





The Registrant filed with the Israeli Securities Authority on August 16, 2021 a report on a change in an office holder's holdings in the Company and a report on a change in the number of outstanding options and RSUs of the Company (both following a receipt of the Israeli TASE approval for an options grants to such office holder and non-office holders senior employees), as follows: (a) Ami Shtramer, our VP of customer service holds 502,583 options which constitutes 0.28% of the Company's fully diluted share capital; (b) The outstanding options and RSUs of the Company as of the report date are 15,271,378 and 622,370, respectively.

For additional details see our current reports on Form 6-K, dated July 6 and 19, 2021.





About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its cellular subscribers with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular and data services and other value-added services in the areas of mobile office, data protection etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates advanced networks enabling high-speed broadband and advanced multimedia services. Cellcom Israel offers nationwide customer service including telephone customer service, retail stores, and service and sale centers. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel.









