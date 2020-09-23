Cellcom Israel Ltd. : Announces Controlling Shareholder Announcement

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today that its indirect controlling shareholder, Discount Investment Corporation Ltd., or DIC, announced that the debenture holders of certain debentures series of IDB Development Corporation Ltd., or IDB, a company controlled by the Company's controlling shareholder, resolved to call for the immediate repayment of the full outstanding balance of certain of IDB's debentures, to enforce the pledges provided in favor of IDB debenture holders, including the pledge on DIC's shares and filed motions to the court for the appointment of a receiver to that end. Additional motion was filed to the court by holders of another series of IDB debentures to take certain receivership actions against IDB. All motions are based on the Israeli Bankruptcy and Economic Rehabilitation Law, 2018.

For details regarding the pledge of DIC's share capital as collateral to IDB and its debenture holders ,see the Company's annual report on Form 20-F dated March 23, 2020, or 2019 Annual Report, under "Item 7 – Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions Major Shareholders – A. Major Shareholders".

For details regarding the Ministry of Communications prior approval regarding the transfer of over 10% of the Company's means of control or the transfer of control over the Company, directly or indirectly (including by way of creating a pledge which if foreclosed, will result in the transfer of shares), see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under "Item 4 - Information on the Company – B. Business Overview – Government Regulations Cellular Segment".

The Company shall continue to report material developments, as and to the extent such developments occur.

