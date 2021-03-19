Cellcom Israel : Financial and Operational Results Q4 2020 03/19/2021 | 05:48am EDT Send by mail :

For further information: Cellcom Israel Investor Relations Phone +972 52 9989735 Email investors@cellcom.co.il Websites investors.cellcom.co.il www.cellcom.co.il Facts & Figures Table of Contents Sheet I - Income Statement Sheet II - Cash Flows Sheet III - Operational Metrics Sheet IV - Footnotes & Glossary All data contained in this file should be reviewed in conjunction with our financial statements and the description of our business, results of operations and the risks that we face, which may be found in our Annual Report for the years of 2018,2019 on Form 20-F dated March 18, 2019 and March 23, 2020 and for the year 2020 0n Form 6-K dated March 17, 2021 respectively. Please note the red remarks within the cells investors.cellcom.co.il www.cellcom.co.il investors@cellcom.co.il Sheet I - Income Statement Sheet IV - Footnotes & Glossary Sheet II - Cash Flows Sheet III - Operational Metrics Income Statement Income Statement 2018 2019 2020 NIS millions Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 FY'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 FY'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY'20 Revenues 933 927 910 918 3,688 928 920 928 932 3,708 892 855 956 973 3,676 Cost of revenues 665 675 645 676 2,661 695 679 659 692 2,725 644 664 744 748 2,800 Gross profit 268 252 265 242 1,027 233 241 269 240 983 248 191 212 225 876 Gross margin 28.7% 27.2% 29.1% 26.4% 27.8% 25.1% 26.2% 29.0% 25.8% 26.5% 27.8% 22.3% 22.2% 23.1% 23.8% YoY change -8.8% -15.2% -13.1% -18.0% -13.8% -13.1% -4.4% 1.5% -0.8% -4.3% 6.4% -20.7% -21.2% -6.3% -10.9% Selling and marketing expenses 132 144 143 148 567 158 149 161 142 610 145 119 147 169 580 General and administrative expenses 91 94 89 86 360 67 82 73 75 323 79 90 76 85 330 Credit Loses 4 10 9 9 6 11 11 4 1 27 Other expenses (income), net -7 19 -7 -6 -1 -5 -6 -10 41 20 -5 -7 -9 -17 -38 Operating profit (loss) 52 -5 40 14 101 9 6 36 -27 24 18 -22 -6 -13 -23 Operating margin 5.6% n.a. 4.4% 1.5% 2.7% 1.0% 0.7% 3.9% -2.9% 0.6% 2.0% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. YoY change -22.4% n.a. -51.8% -68.9% -66.0% -82.7% -220.0% -10.0% n.a. -76.2% 100.0% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Financing expenses (income), net 40 43 37 51 171 27 52 31 34 144 64 34 32 42 172 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 4 6 10 5 2 2 5 14 Profit before taxes on income (loss) 12 -48 3 -37 -70 -18 -46 1 -67 -130 -51 -58 -40 -60 -209 Taxes on income (tax benefit) 5 -11 2 -2 -6 -2 -11 3 -13 -23 -8 -12 -3 -16 -39 Profit for the period (loss) 7 -37 1 -35 -64 -16 -35 -2 -54 -107 -43 -46 -37 -44 -170 Net profit margin 0.8% n.a. 0.1% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. YoY change -73.1% n.a. -96.9% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Key Income Statement Metrics Consolidated Service revenues 701 694 712 677 2,784 678 695 709 694 2,776 682 683 695 738 2,798 YoY change -5.1% -5.1% -3.4% -4.9% -4.6% -3.3% 0.1% -0.4% 2.5% -0.3% 0.6% -1.7% -2.0% 6.3% 0.8% Equipment revenues 232 233 198 241 904 250 225 219 238 932 210 172 261 235 878 YoY change 5.5% 0.9% -16.8% -8.4% -5.0% 7.8% -3.4% 10.6% -1.2% 3.1% -16.0% -23.6% 19.2% -1.3% -5.8% Total revenues 933 927 910 918 3,688 928 920 928 932 3,708 892 855 956 973 3,676 YoY change -2.7% -3.6% -6.7% -5.8% -4.7% -0.5% -0.8% 2.0% 1.5% 0.5% -3.9% -7.1% 3.0% 4.4% -0.9% Adjusted EBITDA 187 140 191 169 687 224 233 271 212 940 244 222 231 221 918 Margin 20.0% 15.1% 21.0% 18.4% 18.6% 24.1% 25.3% 29.2% 22.7% 25.4% 27.4% 26.0% 24.2% 22.7% 25.0% YoY change -7.0% -40.9% -15.5% -10.6% -19.5% 19.8% 66.4% 41.9% 25.4% 36.8% 8.9% -4.7% -14.8% 4.2% -2.3% Cellular Service revenues 437 434 443 416 1,730 404 420 439 416 1,679 396 385 414 465 1,660 YoY change -14.1% -9.8% -9.2% -7.8% -10.3% -7.6% -3.2% -0.9% 0.0% -2.9% -2.0% -8.3% -5.7% 11.8% -1.1% Equipment revenues 193 157 146 159 655 158 162 172 169 661 156 147 223 178 704 YoY change 5.5% -18.2% -23.6% -22.1% -14.9% -18.1% 3.2% 17.8% 6.3% 0.9% -1.3% -9.3% 29.7% 5.3% 6.5% Total revenues 630 591 589 575 2,385 562 582 611 585 2,340 552 532 637 643 2,364 YoY change -9.0% -12.2% -13.3% -12.2% -11.6% -10.8% -1.5% 3.7% 1.7% -1.9% -1.8% -8.6% 4.3% 9.9% 1.0% Adjusted EBITDA 119 78 118 103 418 146 163 185 133 627 131 125 114 155 525 Margin 18.9% 13.2% 20.0% 17.9% 17.5% 26.0% 28.0% 30.3% 22.7% 26.8% 23.7% 23.5% 17.9% 24.1% 22.2% YoY change -25.2% -50.6% -26.3% -12.7% -29.7% 22.7% 109.0% 56.8% 29.1% 50.0% -10.3% -23.3% -38.4% 16.5% -16.3% Fixed - Line Service revenues 304 300 310 301 1,215 317 312 311 318 1,258 327 339 327 313 1,306 YoY change 9.0% 2.7% 6.2% -0.7% 4.2% 4.3% 4.0% 0.3% 5.6% 3.5% 3.2% 8.7% 5.1% -1.6% 3.8% Equipment revenues 39 76 52 82 249 92 63 47 69 271 54 25 38 57 174 YoY change 5.4% 94.9% 10.6% 39.0% 36.8% 135.9% -17.1% -9.6% -15.9% 8.8% -41.3% -60.3% -19.1% -17.4% -35.8% Total revenues 343 376 362 383 1,464 409 375 358 387 1,529 381 364 365 370 1,480 YoY change 8.5% 13.6% 6.8% 5.8% 8.6% 19.2% -0.3% -1.1% 1.0% 4.4% -6.8% -2.9% 2.0% -4.4% -3.2% Adjusted EBITDA 68 62 73 66 269 78 70 86 79 313 113 97 117 66 393 Margin 19.8% 16.5% 20.2% 17.2% 18.4% 19.1% 18.7% 24.0% 20.4% 20.5% 29.7% 26.6% 32.1% 17.8% 26.6% YoY change 61.9% -21.5% 10.6% -7.0% 4.3% 14.7% 12.9% 17.8% 19.7% 16.4% 44.9% 38.6% 36.0% -16.5% 25.6% Consolidation adjustments (40) (40) (41) (40) (161) (43) (37) (41) (40) (161) (41) (37) (46) (44) (168) According to the terms of the Network Sharing Agreement with Golan, part of the consideration is recognized as revenues and part is recognized as a reduction of operation costs. In addition, revenues from the Network Sharing Agreement are divided between the cellular and fixed-line segments. Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018, includes an expense for a new employee voluntary retirement plan in the amount of approximately NIS 26 million ($7 million). Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 63 million in Adjusted EBITDA As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 4 million in the loss. As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 56 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 7 million in Adjusted Fixed line EBITDA As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 1 million in the loss. As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 68 million in Adjusted EBITDA As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 61 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 7 million in Adjusted Fixed line EBITDA As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 72 million in Adjusted EBITDA As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 65 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 7 million in Adjusted Fixed line EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2019 includes a profit of approximately NIS 8 million for the sale of the Company's fiber-optic infrastructure in residential areas to IBC. As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 1 million in the loss. As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the Fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 65 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the Fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 7 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the Fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 65 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the Fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 1 million in the loss. As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 6 million in the loss. As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 275 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 247 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 28 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA EBITDA for Q1'20 includes a decrease in the costs related to the internet services in the fixed line segment as a result of retrospective update of wholesale services tariffs by the MOC which resulted in one time expenses in amount of NIS 28 million EBITDA for Q1'20 includes a decrease in the costs related to the internet services in the fixed line segment as a result of retrospective update of wholesale services tariffs by the MOC which resulted in one time expenses in amount of NIS 28 million Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) (4) Cash Flow Cash Flow 2018 2019 2020 NIS millions Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 FY'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 FY'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY'20 Net income (loss) 7 (37) 1 (35) (64) (16) (35) (2) (54) (107) (43) (46) (37) (44) (170) Tax benefit (tax on income) income 5 (11) 2 (2) (6) (2) (11) 3 (13) (23) (8) (12) (3) (16) (39) Financing expense, net 40 43 37 51 171 27 52 31 34 144 64 34 32 42 172 Other expenses (income),net (excluding expense related to employee retirement plans and gain from the sale of a subsidiary ); 1 0 6 3 10 2 0 1 (6) (3) Losses of equity 0 0 0 4 6 10 5 2 2 5 14 Depreciation and amortization 133 145 151 155 584 214 225 226 233 898 220 240 230 234 924 Share based payments 2 0 0 2 0 2 3 3 8 4 4 6 6 20 Adjusted EBITDA 187 140 191 169 687 224 233 271 212 940 244 222 231 221 918 Changes in Working Capital 54 44 7 1 106 84 1 2 30 117 10 (5) (42) 157 120 Income Tax Paid, net (9) (5) (6) (10) (30) (3) (4) (7) 2 (12) (2) (4) 2 (5) (9) Other expenses (income) (2) 0 3 5 6 (2) (5) 1 (3) (9) (12) (17) 11 (18) (36) Operating Cash Flow 230 179 195 165 769 303 225 267 241 1,036 240 196 202 355 993 Lease payments and other expenses* 0 0 0 0 0 (74) (64) (65) (76) (279) (75) (56) (65) (57) (253) Cash flows from investing activities (143) (156) (184) (148) (631) (177) (115) (120) (149) (561) (101) (167) (267) (480) (1,015) Purchase (sale) of short-term tradable debentures and deposits (3) 33 23 (10) 43 (6) 9 (2) 37 38 (10) 51 (446) 307 (98) Investment in equity accounted investees 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 154 3 157 3 0 620 0 623 Free Cash Flow 84 56 34 7 181 46 55 234 56 391 57 24 44 125 250 *Including the effects of exchange rate fluctuations in cash and cash equivalents and lease payments. Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date Operational Metrics Operational Metrics 2018 2019 2020 NIS millions Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 FY'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 FY'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY'20 Cellular Cellular subscribers (in 000's) 2,822 2,809 2,825 2,851 2,851 2,853 2,745 2,767 2,744 2,744 2,747 2,734 3,641 3,204 3,204 YoY Change 1.1% 1.1% 0.7% 1.2% 1.2% 1.1% -2.3% -2.1% -3.8% -3.8% -3.7% -0.4% 31.6% 16.8% 16.8% Net adds (in 000's) 5 -13 16 26 34 2 -108 22 -23 -107 3 -13 907 -437 460 ARPU (in NIS) 51.8 51.8 52.5 49.0 51.3 47.2 51.9 53.2 50.5 50.7 48.1 46.9 45.7 48.6 47.3 YoY Change -14.0% -9.1% -9.2% -8.6% -10.2% -8.9% 0.2% 1.3% 3.1% -1.2% 1.9% -9.6% -14.1% -3.8% -6.7% Churn rate (%) 9.5% 12.6% 10.0% 11.1% 43.2% 11.0% 10.6% 11.4% 11.3% 48.8% 8.8% 8.7% 8.7% 8.4% 40.2% Fixed - Line Internet infrastructure field subscribers (in 000's) 235 248 259 269 269 278 278 276 278 278 279 283 289 293 293 YoY Change 35.8% 31.2% 25.7% 21.2% 21.2% 18.3% 12.1% 6.6% 3.3% 3.3% 0.4% 1.8% 4.7% 5.5% 5.5% Net adds (in 000's) 13 13 11 10 47 9 0 -2 2 9 1 4 6 4 15 TV subscribers (in 000's) 184 195 206 219 219 227 239 247 258 258 246 245 251 252 252 YoY Change 48.4% 42.3% 33.8% 28.8% 28.8% 23.4% 22.6% 19.9% 17.8% 17.8% 8.4% 2.5% 1.6% -2.5% -2.5% Net adds (in 000's) 14 11 11 13 49 8 12 8 11 39 -12 -1 6 1 -6 In this quarter, the Company's counting mechanism of M2M (machine to machine) subscribers was changed, so as that M2M subscribers are added to the cellular subscriber base only upon first use instead of at the time of sale as was done until the change. This change did not have a material effect on the prior subscriber data. The increase resulted, among others, from subscribers that were added to the Company's cellular subscriber base as part of the Company's purchase of an Israeli MVNO's operations during the third quarter of 2017 Cellular subscriber base of the company increase by 45,000 subscribers during the second quarter of 2019 and was approximately 2.745 million subscribers. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the company deleted 153,000 subscribers from its subscriber base count, due to a change in the counting method of the company's cellular subscriber base. These subscribers generate negligible revenues to the Company Cellular subscriber base of the company increase by 45,000 subscribers during the second quarter of 2019 and was approximately 2.745 million subscribers. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the company deleted 153,000 subscribers from its subscriber base count, due to a change in the counting method of the company's cellular subscriber base. These subscribers generate negligible revenues to the Company As of the first quarter of 2020, the churn rate includes only the negative net churn of M2M subscribers, in order to eliminate changes that do not change the amount of lines held by the customers. As of the first quarter of 2020, the Company changed the counting method in the way that does not include subscribers who own the Cellcom tv light application who did not activate the service. As a result, the company erased 14 thousands subscribers from its active customer base. The decrease in the subscriber base in the TV field was due to a change in the counting method. During this quarter, the Company changed the way of counting TV subscribers by advancing the date of withdrawal from its subscriber base, from the date of returning the equipment to the Company to the date in which the subscriber's request to disconnect from the service was received. The Company applied the change retroactively and as a result deleted approximately 5,000 subscribers. Cellular subscriber base of the company at the end of the third quarter of 2020 stands at 3.641 million subscribers. As a result of completion of Golan's acquisition during the third quarter of 2020, a 927 thousands subscribers added to the subscribers base. Cellular subscriber base of the company at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 stands at 3.204 million subscribers. The number of subscribers decreased following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date Glossary Glossary and calculations Adjusted EBITDA = Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as income before financing income (expenses), net; other income (expenses) that are not part of the Companies on going operations, net; income tax; depreciation and amortization, profits (losses) of equity account investees and share based payments. This is an accepted measure in the communications industry. The Company presents this measure as an additional performance measure as the Company believes that it enables us to compare operating performance between periods and companies, net of any potential differences which may result from differences in capital structure, taxes, age of fixed assets and related depreciation expenses.. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account debt service requirements, or other commitments, including capital expenditures, and therefore, does not necessarily indicate the amounts that may be available for the Company's use. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA as presented by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, due to differences in the way these measures are calculated Free cash flow = Free cash flow is defined as the net cash provided by operating activities including proceesd from sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and others , minus the net cash used in investing activities in intangible assets and others and minus lease payments Cellular ARPU = Average monthly revenue per cellular subscriber (ARPU) is calculated by dividing average revenues from cellular services for the period by the average number of cellular subscribers during the period. Revenues from inbound roaming services and hosting and network sharing services and repair services are included. Repair services carried out on a random basis and revenues from user aquipment are not included. Cellular Churn rate = Churn rate is calculated as the ratio between the total number of voluntary and involuntary permanent deactivations, plus the number of subscribers that became unactive, and the number of active subscribers in the beginnig of the period. The Churn rate does not include the write-of of subscribers in the years 2019-2020 Voluntary change in accounting policy Voluntary change in accounting policy - In 2019, the management has updated the accounting policy as follows: revenues from long-term credit arrangements (more than 12 monthly payments) are recognized on the basis of the present value of future cash flows, discounted according to market interest rates at the time of the transaction. The difference between the original credit and its present value over the credit period, is recorded from 2019 as other income (previously was recorded as interest income). The application of the change in the new accounting policy was applied retrospectively. IFRS 15 As of the first quarter of 2017 the Company applies International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 15) and capitalizes part of the salaries expenses and commissions related to customer acquisition costs. IFRS 16 As of first quarter of 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard IFRS 16, Leases. Attachments Original document

Cellcom Israel Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 09:47:09 UTC.

