Cellcom Israel : Financial and Operational Results Q4 2020

Income Statement
|
|
Income Statement
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
NIS millions
|
Q1'18
|
Q2'18
|
Q3'18
|
Q4'18
|
FY'18
|
Q1'19
|
Q2'19
|
Q3'19
|
Q4'19
|
FY'19
|
Q1'20
|
Q2'20
|
Q3'20
|
Q4'20
|
FY'20
|
Revenues
|
933
|
927
|
910
|
918
|
3,688
|
928
|
920
|
928
|
932
|
3,708
|
892
|
855
|
956
|
973
|
3,676
|
Cost of revenues
|
665
|
675
|
645
|
676
|
2,661
|
695
|
679
|
659
|
692
|
2,725
|
644
|
664
|
744
|
748
|
2,800
|
Gross profit
|
268
|
252
|
265
|
242
|
1,027
|
233
|
241
|
269
|
240
|
983
|
248
|
191
|
212
|
225
|
876
|
Gross margin
|
28.7%
|
27.2%
|
29.1%
|
26.4%
|
27.8%
|
25.1%
|
26.2%
|
29.0%
|
25.8%
|
26.5%
|
27.8%
|
22.3%
|
22.2%
|
23.1%
|
23.8%
|
YoY change
|
-8.8%
|
-15.2%
|
-13.1%
|
-18.0%
|
-13.8%
|
-13.1%
|
-4.4%
|
1.5%
|
-0.8%
|
-4.3%
|
6.4%
|
-20.7%
|
-21.2%
|
-6.3%
|
-10.9%
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
132
|
144
|
143
|
148
|
567
|
158
|
149
|
161
|
142
|
610
|
145
|
119
|
147
|
169
|
580
|
General and administrative expenses
|
91
|
94
|
89
|
86
|
360
|
67
|
82
|
73
|
75
|
323
|
79
|
90
|
76
|
85
|
330
|
Credit Loses
|
4
|
10
|
9
|
9
|
6
|
11
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
27
|
Other expenses (income), net
|
-7
|
19
|
-7
|
-6
|
-1
|
-5
|
-6
|
-10
|
41
|
20
|
-5
|
-7
|
-9
|
-17
|
-38
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
52
|
-5
|
40
|
14
|
101
|
9
|
6
|
36
|
-27
|
24
|
18
|
-22
|
-6
|
-13
|
-23
|
Operating margin
|
5.6%
|
n.a.
|
4.4%
|
1.5%
|
2.7%
|
1.0%
|
0.7%
|
3.9%
|
-2.9%
|
0.6%
|
2.0%
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
YoY change
|
-22.4%
|
n.a.
|
-51.8%
|
-68.9%
|
-66.0%
|
-82.7%
|
-220.0%
|
-10.0%
|
n.a.
|
-76.2%
|
100.0%
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
Financing expenses (income), net
|
40
|
43
|
37
|
51
|
171
|
27
|
52
|
31
|
34
|
144
|
64
|
34
|
32
|
42
|
172
|
Share of profit of equity accounted investees
|
4
|
6
|
10
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
14
|
Profit before taxes on income (loss)
|
12
|
-48
|
3
|
-37
|
-70
|
-18
|
-46
|
1
|
-67
|
-130
|
-51
|
-58
|
-40
|
-60
|
-209
|
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|
5
|
-11
|
2
|
-2
|
-6
|
-2
|
-11
|
3
|
-13
|
-23
|
-8
|
-12
|
-3
|
-16
|
-39
|
Profit for the period (loss)
|
7
|
-37
|
1
|
-35
|
-64
|
-16
|
-35
|
-2
|
-54
|
-107
|
-43
|
-46
|
-37
|
-44
|
-170
|
Net profit margin
|
0.8%
|
n.a.
|
0.1%
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
YoY change
|
-73.1%
|
n.a.
|
-96.9%
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
Key Income Statement Metrics
|
Consolidated
|
Service revenues
|
701
|
694
|
712
|
677
|
2,784
|
678
|
695
|
709
|
694
|
2,776
|
682
|
683
|
695
|
738
|
2,798
|
YoY change
|
-5.1%
|
-5.1%
|
-3.4%
|
-4.9%
|
-4.6%
|
-3.3%
|
0.1%
|
-0.4%
|
2.5%
|
-0.3%
|
0.6%
|
-1.7%
|
-2.0%
|
6.3%
|
0.8%
|
Equipment revenues
|
232
|
233
|
198
|
241
|
904
|
250
|
225
|
219
|
238
|
932
|
210
|
172
|
261
|
235
|
878
|
YoY change
|
5.5%
|
0.9%
|
-16.8%
|
-8.4%
|
-5.0%
|
7.8%
|
-3.4%
|
10.6%
|
-1.2%
|
3.1%
|
-16.0%
|
-23.6%
|
19.2%
|
-1.3%
|
-5.8%
|
Total revenues
|
933
|
927
|
910
|
918
|
3,688
|
928
|
920
|
928
|
932
|
3,708
|
892
|
855
|
956
|
973
|
3,676
|
YoY change
|
-2.7%
|
-3.6%
|
-6.7%
|
-5.8%
|
-4.7%
|
-0.5%
|
-0.8%
|
2.0%
|
1.5%
|
0.5%
|
-3.9%
|
-7.1%
|
3.0%
|
4.4%
|
-0.9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
187
|
140
|
191
|
169
|
687
|
224
|
233
|
271
|
212
|
940
|
244
|
222
|
231
|
221
|
918
|
Margin
|
20.0%
|
15.1%
|
21.0%
|
18.4%
|
18.6%
|
24.1%
|
25.3%
|
29.2%
|
22.7%
|
25.4%
|
27.4%
|
26.0%
|
24.2%
|
22.7%
|
25.0%
|
YoY change
|
-7.0%
|
-40.9%
|
-15.5%
|
-10.6%
|
-19.5%
|
19.8%
|
66.4%
|
41.9%
|
25.4%
|
36.8%
|
8.9%
|
-4.7%
|
-14.8%
|
4.2%
|
-2.3%
|
Cellular
|
Service revenues
|
437
|
434
|
443
|
416
|
1,730
|
404
|
420
|
439
|
416
|
1,679
|
396
|
385
|
414
|
465
|
1,660
|
YoY change
|
-14.1%
|
-9.8%
|
-9.2%
|
-7.8%
|
-10.3%
|
-7.6%
|
-3.2%
|
-0.9%
|
0.0%
|
-2.9%
|
-2.0%
|
-8.3%
|
-5.7%
|
11.8%
|
-1.1%
|
Equipment revenues
|
193
|
157
|
146
|
159
|
655
|
158
|
162
|
172
|
169
|
661
|
156
|
147
|
223
|
178
|
704
|
YoY change
|
5.5%
|
-18.2%
|
-23.6%
|
-22.1%
|
-14.9%
|
-18.1%
|
3.2%
|
17.8%
|
6.3%
|
0.9%
|
-1.3%
|
-9.3%
|
29.7%
|
5.3%
|
6.5%
|
Total revenues
|
630
|
591
|
589
|
575
|
2,385
|
562
|
582
|
611
|
585
|
2,340
|
552
|
532
|
637
|
643
|
2,364
|
YoY change
|
-9.0%
|
-12.2%
|
-13.3%
|
-12.2%
|
-11.6%
|
-10.8%
|
-1.5%
|
3.7%
|
1.7%
|
-1.9%
|
-1.8%
|
-8.6%
|
4.3%
|
9.9%
|
1.0%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
119
|
78
|
118
|
103
|
418
|
146
|
163
|
185
|
133
|
627
|
131
|
125
|
114
|
155
|
525
|
Margin
|
18.9%
|
13.2%
|
20.0%
|
17.9%
|
17.5%
|
26.0%
|
28.0%
|
30.3%
|
22.7%
|
26.8%
|
23.7%
|
23.5%
|
17.9%
|
24.1%
|
22.2%
|
YoY change
|
-25.2%
|
-50.6%
|
-26.3%
|
-12.7%
|
-29.7%
|
22.7%
|
109.0%
|
56.8%
|
29.1%
|
50.0%
|
-10.3%
|
-23.3%
|
-38.4%
|
16.5%
|
-16.3%
|
Fixed - Line
|
Service revenues
|
304
|
300
|
310
|
301
|
1,215
|
317
|
312
|
311
|
318
|
1,258
|
327
|
339
|
327
|
313
|
1,306
|
YoY change
|
9.0%
|
2.7%
|
6.2%
|
-0.7%
|
4.2%
|
4.3%
|
4.0%
|
0.3%
|
5.6%
|
3.5%
|
3.2%
|
8.7%
|
5.1%
|
-1.6%
|
3.8%
|
Equipment revenues
|
39
|
76
|
52
|
82
|
249
|
92
|
63
|
47
|
69
|
271
|
54
|
25
|
38
|
57
|
174
|
YoY change
|
5.4%
|
94.9%
|
10.6%
|
39.0%
|
36.8%
|
135.9%
|
-17.1%
|
-9.6%
|
-15.9%
|
8.8%
|
-41.3%
|
-60.3%
|
-19.1%
|
-17.4%
|
-35.8%
|
Total revenues
|
343
|
376
|
362
|
383
|
1,464
|
409
|
375
|
358
|
387
|
1,529
|
381
|
364
|
365
|
370
|
1,480
|
YoY change
|
8.5%
|
13.6%
|
6.8%
|
5.8%
|
8.6%
|
19.2%
|
-0.3%
|
-1.1%
|
1.0%
|
4.4%
|
-6.8%
|
-2.9%
|
2.0%
|
-4.4%
|
-3.2%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
68
|
62
|
73
|
66
|
269
|
78
|
70
|
86
|
79
|
313
|
113
|
97
|
117
|
66
|
393
|
Margin
|
19.8%
|
16.5%
|
20.2%
|
17.2%
|
18.4%
|
19.1%
|
18.7%
|
24.0%
|
20.4%
|
20.5%
|
29.7%
|
26.6%
|
32.1%
|
17.8%
|
26.6%
|
YoY change
|
61.9%
|
-21.5%
|
10.6%
|
-7.0%
|
4.3%
|
14.7%
|
12.9%
|
17.8%
|
19.7%
|
16.4%
|
44.9%
|
38.6%
|
36.0%
|
-16.5%
|
25.6%
|
Consolidation adjustments
|
(40)
|
(40)
|
(41)
|
(40)
|
(161)
|
(43)
|
(37)
|
(41)
|
(40)
|
(161)
|
(41)
|
(37)
|
(46)
|
(44)
|
(168)
According to the terms of the Network Sharing Agreement with Golan, part of the consideration is recognized as revenues and part is recognized as a reduction of operation costs. In addition, revenues from the Network Sharing Agreement are divided between the cellular and fixed-line segments.
Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018, includes an expense for a new employee voluntary retirement plan in the amount of approximately NIS 26 million ($7 million).
As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 63 million in Adjusted EBITDA
As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 4 million in the loss.
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q1 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 56 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q1 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 7 million in Adjusted Fixed line EBITDA
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q2 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 1 million in the loss.
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q2 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 68 million in Adjusted EBITDA
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q2 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 61 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q2 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 7 million in Adjusted Fixed line EBITDA
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q3 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 72 million in Adjusted EBITDA
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q3 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 65 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q3 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 7 million in Adjusted Fixed line EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2019 includes a profit of approximately NIS 8 million for the sale of the Company's fiber-optic infrastructure in residential areas to IBC.
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q3 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 1 million in the loss.
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q4 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 65 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q4 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 7 million in Adjusted Fixed line EBITDA
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q4 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 65 million in Adjusted EBITDA
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in Q4 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 1 million in the loss.
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 6 million in the loss.
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 275 million in Adjusted EBITDA
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 247 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA
The effects of applying IFRS 16 in 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 28 million in Adjusted Fixed line EBITDA
EBITDA for Q1'20 includes a decrease in the costs related to the internet services in the fixed line segment as a result of retrospective update of wholesale services tariffs by the MOC which resulted in one time expenses in amount of NIS 28 million
EBITDA for Q1'20 includes a decrease in the costs related to the internet services in the fixed line segment as a result of retrospective update of wholesale services tariffs by the MOC which resulted in one time expenses in amount of NIS 28 million
Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date
Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date
Operational Metrics
|
|
Operational Metrics
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
NIS millions
|
Q1'18
|
Q2'18
|
Q3'18
|
Q4'18
|
FY'18
|
Q1'19
|
Q2'19
|
Q3'19
|
Q4'19
|
FY'19
|
Q1'20
|
Q2'20
|
Q3'20
|
Q4'20
|
FY'20
|
Cellular
|
Cellular subscribers (in 000's)
|
2,822
|
2,809
|
2,825
|
2,851
|
2,851
|
2,853
|
2,745
|
2,767
|
2,744
|
2,744
|
2,747
|
2,734
|
3,641
|
3,204
|
3,204
|
YoY Change
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
0.7%
|
1.2%
|
1.2%
|
1.1%
|
-2.3%
|
-2.1%
|
-3.8%
|
-3.8%
|
-3.7%
|
-0.4%
|
31.6%
|
16.8%
|
16.8%
|
Net adds (in 000's)
|
5
|
-13
|
16
|
26
|
34
|
2
|
-108
|
22
|
-23
|
-107
|
3
|
-13
|
907
|
-437
|
460
|
ARPU (in NIS)
|
51.8
|
51.8
|
52.5
|
49.0
|
51.3
|
47.2
|
51.9
|
53.2
|
50.5
|
50.7
|
48.1
|
46.9
|
45.7
|
48.6
|
47.3
|
YoY Change
|
-14.0%
|
-9.1%
|
-9.2%
|
-8.6%
|
-10.2%
|
-8.9%
|
0.2%
|
1.3%
|
3.1%
|
-1.2%
|
1.9%
|
-9.6%
|
-14.1%
|
-3.8%
|
-6.7%
|
Churn rate (%)
|
9.5%
|
12.6%
|
10.0%
|
11.1%
|
43.2%
|
11.0%
|
10.6%
|
11.4%
|
11.3%
|
48.8%
|
8.8%
|
8.7%
|
8.7%
|
8.4%
|
40.2%
|
Fixed - Line
|
Internet infrastructure field subscribers (in 000's)
|
235
|
248
|
259
|
269
|
269
|
278
|
278
|
276
|
278
|
278
|
279
|
283
|
289
|
293
|
293
|
YoY Change
|
35.8%
|
31.2%
|
25.7%
|
21.2%
|
21.2%
|
18.3%
|
12.1%
|
6.6%
|
3.3%
|
3.3%
|
0.4%
|
1.8%
|
4.7%
|
5.5%
|
5.5%
|
Net adds (in 000's)
|
13
|
13
|
11
|
10
|
47
|
9
|
0
|
-2
|
2
|
9
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
4
|
15
|
TV subscribers (in 000's)
|
184
|
195
|
206
|
219
|
219
|
227
|
239
|
247
|
258
|
258
|
246
|
245
|
251
|
252
|
252
|
YoY Change
|
48.4%
|
42.3%
|
33.8%
|
28.8%
|
28.8%
|
23.4%
|
22.6%
|
19.9%
|
17.8%
|
17.8%
|
8.4%
|
2.5%
|
1.6%
|
-2.5%
|
-2.5%
|
Net adds (in 000's)
|
14
|
11
|
11
|
13
|
49
|
8
|
12
|
8
|
11
|
39
|
-12
|
-1
|
6
|
1
|
-6
In this quarter, the Company's counting mechanism of M2M (machine to machine) subscribers was changed, so as that M2M subscribers are added to the cellular subscriber base only upon first use instead of at the time of sale as was done until the change. This change did not have a material effect on the prior subscriber data.
The increase resulted, among others, from subscribers that were added to the Company's cellular subscriber base as part of the Company's purchase of an Israeli MVNO's operations during the third quarter of 2017
Cellular subscriber base of the company increase by 45,000 subscribers during the second quarter of 2019 and was approximately 2.745 million subscribers. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the company deleted 153,000 subscribers from its subscriber base count, due to a change in the counting method of the company's cellular subscriber base. These subscribers generate negligible revenues to the Company
Cellular subscriber base of the company increase by 45,000 subscribers during the second quarter of 2019 and was approximately 2.745 million subscribers. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the company deleted 153,000 subscribers from its subscriber base count, due to a change in the counting method of the company's cellular subscriber base. These subscribers generate negligible revenues to the Company
As of the first quarter of 2020, the churn rate includes only the negative net churn of M2M subscribers, in order to eliminate changes that do not change the amount of lines held by the customers.
As of the first quarter of 2020, the Company changed the counting method in the way that does not include subscribers who own the Cellcom tv light application who did not activate the service. As a result, the company erased 14 thousands subscribers from its active customer base.
The decrease in the subscriber base in the TV field was due to a change in the counting method. During this quarter, the Company changed the way of counting TV subscribers by advancing the date of withdrawal from its subscriber base, from the date of returning the equipment to the Company to the date in which the subscriber's request to disconnect from the service was received. The Company applied the change retroactively and as a result deleted approximately 5,000 subscribers.
Cellular subscriber base of the company at the end of the third quarter of 2020 stands at 3.641 million subscribers. As a result of completion of Golan's acquisition during the third quarter of 2020, a 927 thousands subscribers added to the subscribers base.
Cellular subscriber base of the company at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 stands at 3.204 million subscribers. The number of subscribers decreased following a change in the counting mechanizem which led to a write-off of approximately 427,000 data subscribers
Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date
Consolidated results with Golan as of acquisition date