  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. CellCube Energy Storage
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUBE   CA15116L1022

CELLCUBE ENERGY STORAGE

(CUBE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/01 03:58:10 pm
0.025 CAD   +25.00%
05:35pSaltbae Capital Announces Change of Auditor
NE
06/01CellCube Announces Name Change
NE
03/31CellCube Announces Change of Management
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saltbae Capital Announces Change of Auditor

06/04/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2021) - Saltbae Capital Corp. (CSE: CUBE) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has changed its auditors from RSM Canada LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Jones & O'Connell (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective February 16, 2021, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor on June 3, 2021, until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company.

The Company confirms that there were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102) in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period. The Company's board of directors and audit committee each approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor in place of the Former Auditor; there were no reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102) in connection with each of the Former Auditor's audit of the Company which occurred prior to their resignation as auditors of the Company; and the Notice of Change of Auditor was approved by the Company's board of directors.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and have been filed on SEDAR.

For further information please contact:
Saltbae Capital Corp.
Carly Burk, Chief Executive Officer
(416) 361-2517

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86587


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2018 0,74  0,61  0,61 
Net income 2018 -10,7 M -8,88 M -8,88 M
Net Debt 2018 2,65 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
P/E ratio 2018 -2,48x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 4,71 M 3,89 M 3,90 M
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 57 163 592x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
CellCube Energy Storage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carly Burk Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Michael Neylan President