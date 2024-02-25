Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics, which has the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Its Barzolvolimab, a monoclonal antibody that specifically binds the KIT receptor and potently inhibits its activity, which is studied across multiple mast cell driven diseases, including Chronic Urticarias, Prurigo Nodularis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis. Its bispecific platform includes CDX-585 and CDX-527. CDX-585 combines its active PD-1 blockade and anti-ILT4 blockade to prevent immunosuppressive signals in T cells and myeloid cells, respectively. Its other programs include CDX-1140, a fully human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40.

