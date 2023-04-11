Advanced search
    CLBT   IL0011794802

CELLEBRITE DI LTD.

(CLBT)
04:00:00 2023-04-10 pm EDT
5.550 USD   -0.89%
Cellebrite Di : to Release First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
PU
Cellebrite Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Customers Collect and Analyze Intelligence to Determine Data Accuracy and Validity, Offering Customer Value
AQ
Cellebrite Announces Enhanced Solution Capabilities for Digital Investigations
GL
Cellebrite DI : to Release First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

04/11/2023
PETAH TIKVA, ISRAEL, and TYSONS CORNER, VA, April 11, 2023 - Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence ("DI") solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it will report its first-quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Later that same morning, Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast to review the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and discuss its full-year 2023 outlook. Pertinent details include:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Call-In Number: 203-518-9814

Conference ID: CLBTQ123

Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-q1-23-earnings

Live Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u58372yq

In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of Company's investor relations website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. A transcript of the call will be added to this page along with access to the replay of the call.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Media

Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer
investors@cellebrite.com

Disclaimer

Cellebrite DI Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 11:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
07:18aCellebrite Di : to Release First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
PU
04/10Cellebrite Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Customers Collect and Analyze Inte..
AQ
03/21Cellebrite Announces Enhanced Solution Capabilities for Digital Investigations
GL
03/21Cellebrite Announces Enhanced Solution Capabilities for Digital Investigations
AQ
03/21Cellebrite Announces Enhanced Solution Capabilities for Digital Investigations
CI
03/20Cellebrite Announces RelativityOne Integration for Quicker, Safer Data Review
GL
03/20Cellebrite Announces RelativityOne Integration for Quicker, Safer Data Review
AQ
03/14Needham Adjusts Cellebrite DI Price Target to $7 From $6.50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/16Deutsche Bank Adjusts Cellebrite DI Price Target to $6.50 From $6, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/15Transcript : Cellebrite DI Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 272 M - -
Net income 2022 129 M - -
Net cash 2022 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 052 M 1 052 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart CELLEBRITE DI LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cellebrite DI Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,55 $
Average target price 7,53 $
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yossi Carmil Vice President-Sales
Dana Gerner Chief Financial Officer
Haim Shani Chairman
Ronnen Armon Chief Products & Technologies Officer
Arnon Zilberman Executive VP-Information Systems & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLEBRITE DI LTD.27.29%1 052
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.67%2 154 162
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.97%58 360
SYNOPSYS INC.19.01%57 873
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.96%53 487
SEA LIMITED60.54%47 341
