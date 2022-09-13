Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cellebrite DI Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLBT   IL0011794802

CELLEBRITE DI LTD.

(CLBT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
4.600 USD   +0.66%
07:00aCellebrite Empowers Lake Jackson Police Department with Agile Digital Intelligence Platform
AQ
08/23CELLEBRITE WINS MULTIPLE FORENSIC FOCUS 4 : cast Awards, Continuing a Decade-Plus Track Record of Digital Forensics Leadership
GL
08/22Cellebrite Introduces Streamlined Collection & Review to Investigative Analytics Workflow
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cellebrite Empowers Lake Jackson Police Department with Agile Digital Intelligence Platform

09/13/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cellebrite and Lake Jackson Police Department combine efforts to embolden the digital forensics process and overcome obstacles

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va. and LAKE JACKSON, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced their collaborative work with the Lake Jackson Police Department.

Big cases solved by large agencies with lots of resources may grab more headlines, but most communities depend on smaller police forces to do the hard work of keeping communities safe with just a handful of officers.

Detective Sergeant (DS) Christopher Collins, of the Lake Jackson Police Department in Lake Jackson, TX, understands what it means to be the only digital examiner in a department. He is literally a one-man band. Not surprisingly, DS Collins faces a number of challenges that those in small departments know all too well: multiple roles, budget constraints, outdated equipment, too many devices, and slow USB speeds.

In the two years he’s been in his present position, DS Collins has learned how to use technology as a force multiplier to modernize his workflow and get the information his investigators need to move cases forward as quickly as possible. Right now, he is utilizing Cellebrite UFED 4PC, Cellebrite Physical Analyzer, and Cellebrite UFED Cloud.

DS Collins has high praise for the solutions he is using. “UFED 4PC…makes it extremely easy to run through a phone extraction and capture of evidence. With the on-screen instructions…there’s almost no question on what to do because it gives you the steps to follow.”

“Running it [data] through Physical Analyzer presents everything that you’ve captured and parsed through on the screen. It gives you that extraction summary screen, and I love that screen. It shows you what extractions have been completed or included in the report, and it breaks down photos, videos, text messages, instant messages, and device locations….The workflow is a lot easier to work through on that.”

“Another thing [I like about] Cellebrite UFED Cloud is the public-facing cloud and social media profiles that Cellebrite UFED Cloud is able to capture. By putting in a URL or a username, it captures the public-facing images. Using Cellebrite UFED Cloud’s feature to do that sounds way more forensically sound.”

When asked what advice he had for officers, like himself, who are flying solo in their departments on how to use digital technology to better serve their communities and close the public-safety gap, here’s what DS Collins had to say.

Train Up: Take up as much free training as you can. Reach out. If your department is part of the ICAC task force, go through ICAC training. They have a ton of resources for training that are free or very low-cost.

Get Cellebrite Trained. As DS Collins explained, “This was one of the best courses I’ve had. And the person who trained me, my instructor for my CCO and CCPA, actually pushed me to get my CCME because he saw how well I was performing in that class. He was a fantastic instructor.”

Find Funding: While there are federal funds available, DS Collins recommends that those seeking funds to transform their department shouldn’t focus strictly on federal grants.

Set Standard Operating Procedures: DS Collins is in the process of building a mandatory mobile device evidence collection course for basic-level patrol officers and even detectives because they need to be able to know how to handle devices collected at a crime scene.

When asked what gets him out of bed every morning and do his job, DS Collins paused for a moment then said: In the simplest terms, it’s justice for the victims. And the help that it will give those victims in restoring a normal life is insurmountable. That’s the main thing that drives me, is to protect the children.”

Zach Cohen, Vice President of State and Local Sales at Cellebrite, commented: “Detective Sergeant Chris Collins is a prime example of how a single, driven individual can introduce new technology to agencies, no matter the size. His efforts to educate other team members and dedication to training demonstrates an attitude that all analysts and investigators should emulate.”

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Cellebrite Media
Victor Cooper
Public Relations and Corporate Communications Director
Victor.Cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910


All news about CELLEBRITE DI LTD.
07:00aCellebrite Empowers Lake Jackson Police Department with Agile Digital Intelligence Plat..
AQ
08/23CELLEBRITE WINS MULTIPLE FORENSIC FO : cast Awards, Continuing a Decade-Plus Track Record ..
GL
08/22Cellebrite Introduces Streamlined Collection & Review to Investigative Analytics Workfl..
GL
08/12BofA Securities Downgrades Cellebrite DI to Neutral
MT
08/12Deutsche Bank Adjusts Cellebrite's Price Target to $7 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/12Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Cellebrite DI to $10 From $13, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
08/12William Blair Downgrades Cellebrite DI to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
08/11CELLEBRITE DI : Earnings Call Deck
PU
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Cellebrite DI Ltd., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11Cellebrite DI Swings to Non-GAAP Loss in Q2, Revenue Rises
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELLEBRITE DI LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 275 M - -
Net income 2022 94,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 871 M 871 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart CELLEBRITE DI LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cellebrite DI Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,60 $
Average target price 7,70 $
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yossi Carmil Vice President-Sales
Dana Gerner Chief Financial Officer
Haim Shani Chairman
Ronnen Armon Chief Products & Technologies Officer
Elly Keinan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLEBRITE DI LTD.-42.64%871
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-21.37%1 988 647
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-30.55%67 506
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.59%52 514
SYNOPSYS INC.-7.85%51 923
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-6.08%47 933