A New SaaS Solution for Quickly Extracting and Sophisticatedly Managing Large Volumes of Data

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today the release of Mobile Ultra, for mobile device investigations to the private sector. An all-in-one application, Mobile Ultra surfaces facts quickly and accelerates the collection, extractions and reporting process during corporate investigations.



In a fast-paced global economy, corporations, law firms and service providers require innovative, fast and easy approaches for collecting data from mobile devices while keeping pace with technological advancements. Mobile Ultra provides answers to the time-sensitive, critical challenges that corporate investigators often encounter with mobile devices, including the need to quickly find evidence and identify potential missing critical data, all while ensuring that the data is defensible and court-ready.

Mobile Ultra offers a user-friendly interface that seamlessly combines the best features of collection, analysis and review tools, streamlining investigative workflows. It enables investigators to decode and parse data from the widest array of Apple and Android software and devices, enabling industry-leading data analysis. The solution offers full file system extractions enabling comprehensive analysis of the information residing on a mobile device. Additionally, Mobile Ultra provides access to data from more than 50 cloud sources, short-lived messages, third-party chat applications and deleted content, enhancing the probability of discovering crucial evidence.

“Mobile Ultra continues to lead the industry for e-Discovery, corporate investigations and incident response by surpassing previous limitations and providing greater access to comprehensive and accurate data that is fully defensible,” said Ken Basore, General Manager, Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions. “The industry is facing a myriad of challenges including evolving devices and apps, increasing data volumes and deleted data. We’re proud to say Mobile Ultra is the all-in-one solution to address these complex problems.”

In an era where digital investigations play a pivotal role in addressing costly, time-consuming litigation that can impact the business, Mobile Ultra aims to equip investigative professionals with the necessary tools to navigate this evolving landscape effectively. It ensures examiners have the capability to quickly and efficiently uncover all pertinent data, maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and integrity.

To find out more about how Mobile Ultra can advance your investigations, visit our Mobile Ultra webpage.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes.

Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

About Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions

In a world that’s evolving rapidly, Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions looks beyond the horizon to design solutions to keep data within reach, transform it and reveal important insights to protect your business and employees. From headquarters to home office, eDiscovery professionals and corporate investigators can access endpoints anywhere with Cellebrite’s enterprise solution offerings.

