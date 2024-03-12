TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that it is hosting an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. The event is designed to help investors learn more about Cellebrite’s compelling value proposition, exciting growth opportunities, top strategic priorities and long-term outlook.



Cellebrite’s Investor Day will feature presentations from the following Cellebrite executives:

Executive Chairman Tom Hogan

CEO Yossi Carmil

Chief Products and Technologies Officer Ronnen Armon

Chief Revenue Officer Marcus Jewell

Chief Financial Officer Dana Gerner



In addition to management presentations, there will be multiple Q&A sessions, product demonstrations of the flagship solutions within the Cellebrite Case-to-Closure platform and a panel discussion featuring two Cellebrite customers. The event is expected to formally conclude by 12:00 p.m., followed by an optional lunch, networking and an extensive product demonstration showcasing Cellebrite’s Case-to-Closure platform.

In-person attendance is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. Due to space limitations, the number of in-person participants is limited and advanced registration is required. For those who would like to attend the event in-person, please contact Cellebrite investor relations at investors@cellebrite.com for additional details and instructions.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible from the events section within the Cellebrite investor relations microsite at https://investors.cellebrite.com/events-presentations. Registration in advance of the live webcast is encouraged. Interested parties unable to attend in person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Investigation platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.