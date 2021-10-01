Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CLRB   US15117F5008

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CLRB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cellectar Biosciences : Investor Factsheet Q4 2021

10/01/2021
I n v e s t o r F a c t s h e e t | Q 4 2 0 2 1

OVERVIEW

We are a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Our core objective is to leverage our proprietary phospholipid drug conjugate™ (PDC™) delivery platform to develop PDCs that are designed to specifically target cancer cells and deliver improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects. Our PDC platform possesses the potential for the discovery and development of the next generation of cancer-targeting treatments, and we plan to develop PDCs both independently and through research and development collaborations.

Iopofosine (CLR 131) and PDC PLATFORM

Iopofosine is a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 directly to cancer cells, while limiting exposure to healthy cells. This novel targeted radiotherapeutic provides a differentiated product profile with unique benefits. Ongoing clinical studies include:

  • The pivotal Phase 2 Part B (CLOVER-1 WAM): A registration study currently evaluating iopofosine in Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) patients who have received at least 2 prior lines of therapy, including in Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor failed or suboptimal response patients.
  • The Phase 2 Part A (CLOVER-1): Iopofosine additional evaluation in highly refractory multiple myeloma patients and select B-cell malignancies.
  • A Phase 1 dose-escalating pediatric clinical study in children and adolescents with relapsed or refractory cancers, including malignant brain tumors, neuroblastoma, sarcomas, and lymphomas (including Hodgkin's lymphoma). The study is being conducted internationally at seven leading pediatric cancer centers.
  • A proprietary PDC chemotherapeutic program and partnered assets including an alpha emitter and small molecule cytotoxic compound.

CURRENT PIPELINEOPPORTUNITIES & DEVELOPMENTSTATUS

FAST FACTS (asof9/30/2021)

Ticker (Exchange)

CLRB(NASDAQ)

Stock Price

$0.925

Market Cap

$56.5M

Cash Available1

$46.8M

Outstanding

61.1M

Shares1

52-Week Range

$0.81 -$2.98

Avg. Daily Volume

868,217 (3 mo.)

Headquarters

Florham Park,NJ

Fiscal Year End

December31

1. As reported 6/30/21

PDC PROGRAMMOLECULE/MoAINDICATION DISCOVERY PRE-IND PHASE1 PHASE2 PIVOTAL COLLABORATION

Waldenstrom's

Macroglobulinemia

Multiple Myeloma

Iopofosine

PDC Targeted Beta Therapy

B-cellLymphomas

DNA Damage

Pediatric

HeadandNeck

CLR1900

Novel Cell Cycle Arrest

Solid Tumors

PARTNERSHIPS

CLR2000

Novel Cytoskeleton Disruption

PerformanceBased

PDC Targeted Alpha Therapy

CLR12120

Solid Tumors

TBD

Small Molecule Linker-Toxin/PDC

TBD

Multi-target PDC/OHPAS Collab.

I n v e s t o r F a c t s h e e t | Q 4 2 0 2 1

LEAD THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE: Iopofosine (CLR 131)

Iopofosine is a radio-labeled small molecule therapeutic that exploits the selective uptake and retention of phospholipid ethers (PLEs) by malignant cells. Iopofosine is currently in four ongoing clinical studies evaluating its safety and efficacy in a variety of hematologic and solid cancers. A pivotal study in 50 patients with WM who have received at least 2 prior lines of therapy, including those that have failed or had suboptimal response to BTKi therapy was initiated in January 2021. To date, iopofosine has demonstrated 100% overall response rate in WM patients.

PDC PLATFORM

Our PDC Platform provides selective delivery of a diverse range of oncologic molecules to cancer cells - whether its the primary tumor, metastatic tumor and/or cancer stem cells. Due to the diversity of molecules that can be used, PDCs can treat a wide variety of cancers; hematologic and solid tumors including braintumors.

  • The PDC platform's mechanism of entry does not rely upon specific cell surface epitopes or antigens like other targeted delivery platforms, allowing the molecules to potentially target all existing tumor cells in the body.
  • Our PDC platform takes advantage of a metabolic pathway utilized by all tumor cell types in all stages of the tumor cycle. Tumor cells modify regions on the cell surface as a result of the utilization of this metabolic pathway. Our PDCs bind to these regions and enter the intracellular compartment.
  • The PDC platform has the capacity to link with almost any molecule and provide a significant increase in targeted oncologic payload delivery to potentially all tumor cells in the body. As a result, it improves the therapeutic index of oncologic drug payloads; enhance or maintain efficacy, while reducing adverse events.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "continue," "plans," or their negatives or cognates. These statements are only estimates and predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes including our expectations of the impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk. Factors that might cause such a material difference include, among others, uncertainties related to the ability to raise additional capital, uncertainties related to the disruptions at our sole source supplier of iopofosine, the ability to attract and retain partners for our technologies, the identification of lead compounds, the successful preclinical development thereof, patient enrollment and the completion of clinical studies, the FDA review process and other government regulation, our ability to maintain orphan drug designation in the United States for iopofosine, the volatile market for priority review vouchers, our pharmaceutical collaborators' ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, competition from other pharmaceutical companies, product pricing and third-party reimbursement. A complete description of risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

www.cellectar.com

@Cellectarbio

Cellectar Biosciences

RECENTDEVELOPMENTS

September 22, 2021

Preliminary Data with Iopofosine I-131 in Combination with External Beam Radiation Suggests Safety and Tolerability in Relapsed or Refractory Head and Neck Cancer

August 18, 2021

Cellectar Awarded $2.0 Million Phase II NIH SBIR Grant to Support Pivotal Study of Iopofosine I-131 in Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia

August 16, 2021

Cellectar Announces Manufacturing and Supply Agreement with Evergreen Theragnostics for CLR 131, now known as iopofosine I-131

August 9, 2021

Cellectar Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 and Provides a Corporate Update

MANAGEMENTTEAM

James Caruso

President, CEO and Director

DovElefant

Chief Financial Officer

JarrodLongcor

Chief Business Officer

Dr. JohnFriend

Chief Medical Officer

CONTACT

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. 100

Campus Drive, Suite207

Florham Park, NJ 07932

  1. (608) 441-8120investors@cellectar.com

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Disclaimer

Cellectar BioSciences Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 20:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -25,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,5 M 56,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 91,8%
Managers and Directors
James V. Caruso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dov S. Elefant Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Douglas J. Swirsky Chairman
John E. Friend Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
John P. Neis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.-55.53%57
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.62%425 146
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.66%320 334
PFIZER, INC.18.26%241 144
NOVO NORDISK A/S45.65%221 677
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY36.85%209 466