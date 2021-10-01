Cellectar Biosciences : Investor Factsheet Q4 2021

LEAD THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE: Iopofosine (CLR 131)

Iopofosine is a radio-labeled small molecule therapeutic that exploits the selective uptake and retention of phospholipid ethers (PLEs) by malignant cells. Iopofosine is currently in four ongoing clinical studies evaluating its safety and efficacy in a variety of hematologic and solid cancers. A pivotal study in 50 patients with WM who have received at least 2 prior lines of therapy, including those that have failed or had suboptimal response to BTKi therapy was initiated in January 2021. To date, iopofosine has demonstrated 100% overall response rate in WM patients.

PDC PLATFORM

Our PDC Platform provides selective delivery of a diverse range of oncologic molecules to cancer cells - whether its the primary tumor, metastatic tumor and/or cancer stem cells. Due to the diversity of molecules that can be used, PDCs can treat a wide variety of cancers; hematologic and solid tumors including braintumors.

The PDC platform's mechanism of entry does not rely upon specific cell surface epitopes or antigens like other targeted delivery platforms, allowing the molecules to potentially target all existing tumor cells in the body.

Our PDC platform takes advantage of a metabolic pathway utilized by all tumor cell types in all stages of the tumor cycle. Tumor cells modify regions on the cell surface as a result of the utilization of this metabolic pathway. Our PDCs bind to these regions and enter the intracellular compartment.

The PDC platform has the capacity to link with almost any molecule and provide a significant increase in targeted oncologic payload delivery to potentially all tumor cells in the body. As a result, it improves the therapeutic index of oncologic drug payloads; enhance or maintain efficacy, while reducing adverse events.

