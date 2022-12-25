Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLRB   US15117F8077

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CLRB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-12-23 pm EST
1.550 USD   +5.44%
12/02Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
11/30Cellectar Biosciences Announces Shane Lea as Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
11/30Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Announces Appointment of Shane Lea as Chief Commercial Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Certain Common Warrants of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022.

12/25/2022 EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Certain Common Warrants of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022. These Common Warrants will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 25-OCT-2022 to 25-DEC-2022.

Details:
The Company have agreed to the lock-up restrictions on the issuance and sale of securities for 90 days following the closing of this offering, although the company will be permitted to issue stock options or stock awards to directors, officers and employees under company's existing plans.


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.
12/02Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Ar..
AQ
11/30Cellectar Biosciences Announces Shane Lea as Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
11/30Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Announces Appointment of Shane Lea as Chief Commercial Offi..
CI
11/21Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Announces Presentation of Data on CLR 12120 Series of Targe..
CI
11/21Cellectar Biosciences Announces Presentation of Data on CLR 12120 Series of Targeted Al..
AQ
11/16Cellectar Announces Resolution of Breach of Contract and Intellectual Property Dispute
AQ
11/04HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Cellectar Biosciences to $4 From $30, Maintains B..
MT
11/04Oppenheimer Adjusts Cellectar Biosciences Price Target to $12 From $47, Maintains Outpe..
MT
11/03CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/03Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -29,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 14,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,55 $
Average target price 12,60 $
Spread / Average Target 713%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James V. Caruso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chad J. Kolean Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Douglas J. Swirsky Chairman
Jarrod Longcor Chief Operating & Business Officer
John P. Neis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.133.43%15
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.48%464 019
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.25%349 570
NOVO NORDISK A/S27.14%301 486
PFIZER, INC.-12.55%290 938
ABBVIE INC.20.46%288 341