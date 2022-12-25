Certain Common Warrants of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022. These Common Warrants will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 25-OCT-2022 to 25-DEC-2022.



Details:

The Company have agreed to the lock-up restrictions on the issuance and sale of securities for 90 days following the closing of this offering, although the company will be permitted to issue stock options or stock awards to directors, officers and employees under company's existing plans.