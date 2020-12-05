Log in
ASH 2020 - Preliminary Results of BALLI-01: A Phase I Study of UCART22 in Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory CD22+ B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

12/05/2020 | 05:37pm EST
Preliminary Results of BALLI-01: A Phase I Study of UCART22 (Allogeneic Engineered T-cells Expressing Anti-CD22 Chimeric Antigen Receptor) in Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory CD22+ B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (NCT04150497)

Nitin Jain, MD1, Gail J. Roboz, MD2, Marina Konopleva, MD, PhD1, Hongtao Liu, MD, PhD3, Elias Jabbour, MD1,

Camille Poirot, PharmD4, Cécile Schiffer-Mannioui, PhD4, Agnès Gouble, PhD4, Asifa Haider, PhD5, Oleg

Zernovak, MD5, and Richard A. Larson, MD3

1Department of Leukemia, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; 2Division of Hematology and Oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine and The New York-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY; 3Department of Medicine, Section of Hematology-Oncology,

University of Chicago, Chicago, IL; 4Cellectis SA, Paris, France; 5Cellectis Inc., New York, NY

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially diﬀerent from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those in any forward-looking statement, include the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and responsive measures; inconclusive clinical trial results or clinical trials failing to achieve one or more endpoints; early data not being repeated in ongoing or future clinical trials; failures to secure required regulatory approvals; disruptions from failures by third-parties on whom we rely in connection with our clinical trials; delays or negative determinations by regulatory authorities; changes or increases in oversight and regulation; increased competition;

manufacturing delays problems; inability to achieve enrollment disagreements with our collaboration partners of collaboration partners to pursue product legal challenges or intellectual property disputes; disruptions to access to raw materials or starting material.

Further information on risks and factors that may aﬀect company business and ﬁnancial performance, is included in our annual report on form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent ﬁlings Cellectis makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Cellectis proprietary information. Not to be copied, distributed or used without Cellectis' prior written consent.

P2

Disclosures (N. Jain)

  • Research funding
    • Cellectis, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie, Genentech, AstraZeneca, BMS, Pfizer, ADC Therapeutics, Incyte, Servier, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Precision Biosciences, Aprea Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics
  • Advisory committee / Honoraria
    • Cellectis, Pharmacyclics, Janssen, AbbVie, Genentech, AstraZeneca, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Servier, Precision Biosciences, Beigene, TG Therapeutics, ADC Therapeutics

3

Adult B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

  • Standard therapy for adults with B-ALL involves multiagent chemotherapy ± allogeneic SCT
  • 30-60%of patients with newly diagnosed B-ALL who attain CR will relapse1
  • Prognosis is poor for patients with R/R B-ALL (~10% at 5 years)1
  • UCART19, with LD using FCA, demonstrated efficacy in R/R B-ALL patients2
  • CD22 is an FDA-approved therapeutic target in B-ALL

1. Gökbuget et al. Haematologica. 2016;101(12):1524-1533. 2. Benjamin, et al. Blood 2018;132(Suppl 1):Abstract 896.

B-ALL, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; CR, complete remission; FCA, fludarabine + cyclophosphamide + alemtuzumab; LD, lymphodepletion; R/R, relapsed/refractory; SCT, stem cell transplant.

4

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Cellectis SA published this content on 05 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2020 22:36:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
