Cellectis : Corporate Presentation September 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields COMMITMENT TO A CURE cellectis.com FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially diﬀerent from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risk that the preliminary results from our product candidates will not continue or be repeated, the risk that our clinical trials will not be successful. The risk of not obtaining regulatory approval to commence clinical trials on additional UCART product candidates, the risk that any one or more of our product candidates will not be successfully developed and commercialized. Further information on the risk factors that may aﬀect company business and ﬁnancial performance, is included in our annual report on form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent ﬁlings Cellectis makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Cellectis proprietary information. Not to be copied, distributed or used without Cellectis' prior written consent. P2 WRITING THE HISTORY OF ALLOGENEIC CAR T-CELLS 20 years 8 years 6 clinical trials of expertise in of experience in allogeneic ongoing as of 2020; gene editing CAR-T manufacturing 3 Cellectis-sponsored 3 partnered INVENTORS / PIONEERS OF GENE EDITING & ALLOGENEIC CAR T-CELLS In 2012 . . Mission to develop allogeneic CAR T-cells begins In 2015 . . First-in-man compassionate use of an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate occurs P3 ADVANTAGES OF ALLOGENEIC VS. AUTOLOGOUS CAR-T Autologous process: Manufacturing variability + several weeks before treatment is available 1. 2. 3. 4. CANCER TREATMENT CANCER MANUFACTURING INDIVIDUAL CAR-T DECISION PATIENT APHERESIS OF A SINGLE THERAPY PATIENT PRODUCT Allogeneic process: Consistent manufacturing + quality Immediate treatment HEALTHY DONOR SCALABLE MASS PRODUCED 1. 2. APHERESIS MANUFACTURING ALLOGENEIC CAR-T CANCER TREATMENT OFF-THE-SHELF OF 100+ THERAPIES DECISION CAR-T THERAPY DOSES/BATCH TIME SAVED

COST EFFECTIVE

MARKET ACCESS P4 PARTNERSHIPS WITH INDUSTRY LEADERS Up to $3.2B in potential milestone payments plus royalties Exclusive license to 15 allogeneic CAR T-Cell targets including UCARTBCMA / ALLO-715 Exclusive license to CD19-directed allogeneic CAR T-Cellsincluding UCART19 / ALLO-501and ALLO-501A1 Exclusive license agreement to use TALEN® technology to develop gene- edited TILs Equity Investor Up To $2.8B In Development & Sales Milestones + High Single-DigitRoyalties on Sales Up To $410M In Development & Sales Milestones + Low Double-DigitRoyalties on Sales Undisclosed Development & Sales Milestones + Royalties on Sales 6.56% ownership in Cellectis As of June 30, 2020 P5 1UCART19/ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A are exclusively licensed to Servier and under a joint clinical development program between Servier and Allogene. PIPELINE: INNOVATIVE CANCER THERAPIES FOR UNMET NEEDS Disease ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA MULTIPLE MYELOMA ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA NON-HODGKIN'S LYMPHOMA1 MULTIPLE MYELOMA Product UCART123 UCART22 UCARTCS1 UCART193 UCART193 UCARTBCMA4 Study Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 1 Pivotal Phase2 Dose Escalation Dose Expansion AMELI-01 BALLI-01 MELANI-01 ON CLINICAL HOLD CALM/PALL ALPHA UNIVERSAL Proprietary development program Licensed development program Cellectis and its partners are also working on a number of other preclinical targets 1 The ALPHA study targets Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Follicular Lymphoma (FL) indications, which are subtypes of HNL 2 We expect the pivotal phase to be the last clinical phase before commercializationP6 3 UCART19/ALLO-501 is exclusively licensed to Servier and under a joint clinical development program between Servier and Allogene 4 UCARTBCMA/ALLO-715 is exclusively licensed to Allogene CLINICAL TRIAL: DESIGN OF PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION STUDIES Primary Objectives: Safety and Identification of Optimal Dose Dose Escalation: Optimal dose definition Secondary Objectives: Efficacy and Correlative Studies DL1 DL2 DL3 DL4 2-4 patients 2-4 patients 2-4 patients 2-4 patients DL: Dose Level *for UCART123 only as required by FDA P7 ALLO-501*: CELLECTIS LICENSED ALLOGENEIC CAR-T PHASE 1 dose escalation in R/R Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Safety - Primary Objective 0% Graft vs Host Disease 0% ICANS (Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome) 5% Grade 3 Cytokine Release Syndrome 9% Grade 3 Infection 5% Grade 3 Infusion Reaction N=22 (safety) N=19 (efficacy) ALPHA Study Efficacy - Secondary Objective 63% Overall Response Rate 37% Complete Response Rate 75% ORR in CAR-T naïve patients (N=16) 44% Complete Response Rate Re-dosing one patient with ALLO-501 and ALLO-647 resulted in an ongoing CR The ALPHA trial utilizes ALLO-647, Allogene's anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody as a part of its lymphodepletion regimen Data Source: ASCO 2020 Conference Presentation P8 The ALPHA study targets Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Follicular Lymphoma (FL) indications, which are subtypes of NHL. Cellectis granted to Servier an expanded exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize all next generation gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cell products targeting CD19, including rights to ALLO-501.ALLO-501 is under a joint clinical development program between Servier and Allogene. Allogene is the sponsor of the ALLO-501 ALPHA study UCART19: FIRST CELLECTIS LICENSED ALLOGENEIC CAR-T PHASE 1 dose escalation in R/R ALL Safety - Primary Objective 0% Grade ≥2 skin Graft vs Host Disease 0% Grade 3-4 neurotoxicity 14% Grade 3-4 Cytokine Release Syndrome N=21 CALM PALL Efficacy - Secondary Objective 82% CR/CRi rate with optimal lymphodepletion 67% overall CR/CRi rate 71% of these patients were MRD- Re-dosing with UCART19 resulted in cell expansion and MRD- status in 2/3 patients Peak expansion observed mostly at Day 14 *Data Source: ASH 2018 Conference Presentation Please note: this slide contains pooled data.P9 UCART19 is exclusively licensed to Servier and under a joint clinical development program between Servier and Allogene. Lymphodepletion regimen consisting of fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and an anti-CD52 mAb. UCART123 IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA AML Incidence Rates & Survival Data 19,940 27% 6% Estimated new cases of AML in the US for 2020 5-year OS in adults 5-year OS in adults >55 years old High CD123 expression on malignant cells Limited CD123 expression on healthy cells CD123 is expressed >90% on malignant cells AML>90%in AML Total bone marrow cells ~ 7% CD123 positive Normal ~ 7% Only ~ 1% expresses the antigen at high levels Also expressed on BPDCN and Hodgkin's lymphoma Cellectis Trial Recruitment Sites P10 UCART22 IN ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA ALL Incidence Rates & Survival Data 6,150 20% <6 Estimated new cases of ALL in 5-year OS in adults Months median disease-free survival the US for 2020 in R/R pediatric patients CD22 Expression in B-cells Flow cytometric analysis of B-cell differentiation CD19 CD22 A/B 1a 1b 2 3 Precursor-B-cell subpopulations CD22 is expressed in >95% B-ALL cells Treatment potential for CD19-negative patients Pre- CD22 Relapses following CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy can show loss of CD19 antigen but CAR persistent expression of CD22 CD19 Post- CD22 Anti-CD22 CAR T-cells can induce remissions in CD19 negative B-cells CAR CD19 Cellectis Trial Recruitment Sites P11 UCARTCS1 IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA MM Incidence Rates & Survival Data 32,270 Estimated new cases of MM in the US for 2020 High expression on malignant cells >95% expression in MM cells CS1 expression is high and uniform on MM cells 43-83 50% Months is median OS for stages 2-3 5-year OS in adults Treatment alternative to BCMA-targeted therapies Many BCMA-targeted cell therapies show relapses after 12-14 months of treatment Elotuzumab, a CS1-targeting antibody, (in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone in R/R MM patients) shows: 5% CR rate and 45% partial remissions Cellectis Trial Recruitment Sites P12 UCARTs - ALLOGENEIC CAR T-CELLS THROUGH PRECISION GENE EDITING R A T I O N A L Engineering via accurate insertion of best CAR UCART Universal Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell SAFE Administration Avoid GvHD via knock-out of T-Cell Receptor (TCR) E F F E C T I V E Persistence via knock-out of CD52 or β2-microglobulin TUMOR CELL S M A R T Action CAR linked to suicide switch and other cell engineering features (e.g. PD-1 KO) P13 TALEN® GENE EDITING - ADVANTAGES TALEN®: Driven by protein/DNA interactions to work on potential oﬀsite cleavage Releases DNA ends accessible to DNA repair mechanisms to perform gene insertions and corrections through homologous recombination and gene inactivation through non-homologousend joining Over 20 years of building a strong patent portfolio with umbrella patents on gene editing A) Gene insertion or Knock-In (KI) Our nucleases act like DNA scissors to edit genes at precise target sites: + DNA sequence 16 RVDs + - B) Gene correction C) Gene inactivation or Knock-Out (KO) >65% Knock-In 96.8% Knock- Efficiency Out Efficiency Require homologous recombination P14 UCART MANUFACTURING Frozen Thawed PBMCs Lentivector TALEN®-mediated gene leukopaks transduction editing 1 2 3 4 Cell expansion Purification Fill & Finish Frozen UCART products 5 6 7 8 8 years of experience in allogeneic CAR-T manufacturing Validated gene editing technology for cell manufacturing 4 UCART product candidates manufactured so far Full QC system in place 3 wholly controlled product candidates cleared for 3 clinical trials by the U.S. FDA P15 IN-HOUSE MANUFACTURING Raw materials Clinical & Commercial UCART Product Candidates Paris, France Raleigh, NC 14,000 sq ft. facility 82,000 sq ft. facility Production of clinical Operational "go-live" Production of clinical & Operational "go-live" starting materials targeted in 2020 commercial UCART targeted in 2021 product candidates P16 THE CELLECTIS GROUP ~68.7%* ownership NASDAQ: CLLS EURONEXT GROWTH: ALCLS ~$282M** cash as of June 30, 2020 Expected to fund operations into 2022 Based in Paris, France, New York & Raleigh, USA Patient focused Gene editing is the link NASDAQ: CLXT $35M cash as of June 30, 2020 Cash Runway Extended into Fiscal Year 2022 Based in Minnesota, USA Consumer focused High value asset * As of June 30, 2020 P17 ** $317M of consolidated cash, cash equivalents, current assets and restricted cash (Cellectis + Calyxt) MILESTONES Proprietary clinical programs Partnered clinical programs UCARTCS1: Phase 1 R/R MM - currently on UCART19: Phase 1 in R/R ALL ongoing clinical hold; first patient dosed in Q4 2019 UCART19 (ALLO-501/ALLO-501A):Phase 1 UCART22: Phase 1 in R/R ALL ongoing; first in R/R NHL ongoing, data presented at ASCO 2020; first patient dosed in H1 2019 patient dosed in Q4 2019 UCARTBCMA (ALLO-715):Phase 1 in R/R UCART123: Phase 1 for R/R AML ongoing; MM ongoing, first patient dosed in H2 2019 New IND granted by FDA in Q3 2019 Manufacturing Ongoing construction of 2 in-house manufacturing plants: Facility in Paris, France for raw material supply Facility in Raleigh, North Carolina for GMP, commercial scale UCART manufacturing EXPECTED MILESTONES IN 2020 Clinical programs Manufacturing Provide interim clinical data on completed dose cohorts for Go-live with Paris facility proprietary and partnered programs at relevant scientific Construction complete for Raleigh facility conferences UCART19/ALLO-501 is exclusively licensed to Servier and under a joint clinical development program between Servier and Allogene. P18 UCARTBCMA is exclusively licensed to Allogene THANK YOU Reach us at: investor@cellectis.com Cellectis Paris Cellectis New York Cellectis Raleigh 8, rue de la Croix Jarry 430 East 29th Street 2500 Sumner Boulevard 75013 Paris - France 10016 New York, NY - USA 27616 Raleigh, NC - USA Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici. Attachments Original document

