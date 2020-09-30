Cellectis : Corporate Presentation September 2020

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially diﬀerent from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risk that the preliminary results from our product candidates will not continue or be repeated, the risk that our clinical trials will not be successful. The risk of not obtaining regulatory approval to commence clinical trials on additional UCART product candidates,
the risk that any one or more of our product candidates will not be successfully developed and commercialized.
Further information on the risk factors that may aﬀect company business and ﬁnancial performance, is included in our annual report on form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent ﬁlings Cellectis makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
WRITING THE HISTORY OF ALLOGENEIC CAR T-CELLS
20 years
8 years
6 clinical trials
of expertise in
of experience in allogeneic
ongoing as of 2020;
gene editing
CAR-T manufacturing
3 Cellectis-sponsored
3 partnered
INVENTORS / PIONEERS OF GENE EDITING & ALLOGENEIC CAR T-CELLS
In 2012 . .
Mission to develop allogeneic CAR T-cells begins
In 2015 . .
First-in-man compassionate use of an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate occurs
ADVANTAGES OF ALLOGENEIC VS. AUTOLOGOUS CAR-T
Autologous process:
Manufacturing variability + several weeks before treatment is available
1.
2.
3.
4.
CANCER TREATMENT
CANCER
MANUFACTURING
INDIVIDUAL CAR-T
DECISION
PATIENT APHERESIS
OF A SINGLE
THERAPY
PATIENT PRODUCT
Allogeneic process:
Consistent manufacturing + quality
Immediate treatment
HEALTHY DONOR
SCALABLE
MASS PRODUCED
1.
2.
APHERESIS
MANUFACTURING
ALLOGENEIC CAR-T
CANCER TREATMENT
OFF-THE-SHELF
OF 100+
THERAPIES
DECISION
CAR-T THERAPY
DOSES/BATCH
TIME SAVED
COST EFFECTIVE
MARKET ACCESS
PARTNERSHIPS WITH INDUSTRY LEADERS
Up to $3.2B in potential milestone payments plus royalties
Exclusive license to 15 allogeneic
CAR T-Cell targets including
UCARTBCMA / ALLO-715
Exclusive license to CD19-directed allogeneic CAR T-Cellsincluding UCART19 /ALLO-501and
ALLO-501A1
Exclusive license agreement to use TALEN® technology to develop gene- edited TILs
Equity Investor
Up To $2.8B In Development & Sales Milestones + HighSingle-DigitRoyalties on Sales
Up To $410M In Development & Sales Milestones + LowDouble-DigitRoyalties on Sales
Undisclosed Development & Sales Milestones + Royalties on Sales
6.56% ownership in Cellectis
As of June 30, 2020
1UCART19/ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A are exclusively licensed to Servier and under a joint clinical development program between Servier and Allogene.
PIPELINE: INNOVATIVE CANCER THERAPIES FOR UNMET NEEDS
Disease
ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA
ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA
MULTIPLE
MYELOMA
ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA
NON-HODGKIN'S LYMPHOMA1
MULTIPLE
MYELOMA
Product
UCART123
UCART22
UCARTCS1
UCART193
UCART193
UCARTBCMA4
Study
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 1
Pivotal Phase2
Dose Escalation
Dose Expansion
AMELI-01
BALLI-01
MELANI-01
ON CLINICAL
HOLD
CALM/PALL
ALPHA
UNIVERSAL
Proprietary development program
Licensed development program
Cellectis and its partners are also working on a number of other preclinical targets
1 The ALPHA study targets Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Follicular Lymphoma (FL) indications, which are subtypes of HNL
2 We expect the pivotal phase to be the last clinical phase before commercializationP6 3 UCART19/ALLO-501 is exclusively licensed to Servier and under a joint clinical development program between Servier and Allogene
4 UCARTBCMA/ALLO-715 is exclusively licensed to Allogene
CLINICAL TRIAL: DESIGN OF PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION STUDIES
Primary Objectives:
Safety and Identification of Optimal Dose
Dose Escalation:
Optimal dose definition
Secondary Objectives:
Efficacy and Correlative Studies
DL1
DL2
DL3
DL4
2-4 patients
2-4 patients
2-4 patients
2-4 patients
DL: Dose Level
*for UCART123 only as
required by FDA
ALLO-501*: CELLECTIS LICENSED ALLOGENEIC CAR-T
PHASE 1 dose escalation in R/R Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Safety - Primary Objective
0%
Graft vs Host Disease
0%
ICANS (Immune Effector Cell-Associated
Neurotoxicity Syndrome)
5%
Grade 3
Cytokine Release Syndrome
9%
Grade 3
Infection
5%
Grade 3 Infusion Reaction
N=22 (safety)
N=19 (efficacy)
ALPHA Study
Efficacy - Secondary Objective
63% Overall Response Rate
37% Complete Response Rate
75% ORR in CAR-T naïve patients (N=16)
44% Complete Response Rate
Re-dosing one patient with ALLO-501 and ALLO-647 resulted in an ongoing CR
The ALPHA trial utilizes ALLO-647, Allogene's anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody as a part of its lymphodepletion regimen
Data Source: ASCO 2020 Conference Presentation
The ALPHA study targets Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Follicular Lymphoma (FL) indications, which are subtypes of NHL.
Cellectis granted to Servier an expanded exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize all next generation gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cell products targeting CD19, including rights to ALLO-501.ALLO-501 is under a joint clinical development program between Servier and Allogene. Allogene is the sponsor of the ALLO-501 ALPHA study
UCART19: FIRST CELLECTIS LICENSED ALLOGENEIC CAR-T
PHASE 1 dose escalation in R/R ALL
Safety - Primary Objective
0%
Grade ≥2 skin Graft vs Host Disease
0%
Grade 3-4 neurotoxicity
14%
Grade 3-4 Cytokine Release Syndrome
N=21
CALM PALL
Efficacy - Secondary Objective
82%
CR/CRi rate with optimal lymphodepletion
67%
overall CR/CRi rate
71%
of these patients were MRD-
Re-dosing with UCART19 resulted in cell expansion and MRD- status in 2/3 patients
Peak expansion observed mostly at Day 14
*Data Source: ASH 2018 Conference Presentation
Please note: this slide contains pooled data.P9 UCART19 is exclusively licensed to Servier and under a joint clinical development program between Servier and Allogene.
Lymphodepletion regimen consisting of fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and an anti-CD52 mAb.
UCART123 IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA
AML Incidence Rates & Survival Data
19,940
27%
6%
Estimated new cases of AML in the US for 2020
5-year OS in adults
5-year OS in adults >55 years old
High CD123 expression on malignant cells
Limited CD123 expression on healthy cells
CD123 is expressed >90% on malignant cells
AML>90%in AML
Total bone marrow cells ~ 7% CD123 positive
Normal ~ 7%
Only ~ 1% expresses the antigen at high levels
Also expressed on BPDCN and Hodgkin's lymphoma
Cellectis Trial Recruitment Sites
UCART22 IN ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA
ALL Incidence Rates & Survival Data
6,150
20%
<6
Estimated new cases of ALL in
5-year OS in adults
Months median disease-free survival
the US for 2020
in R/R pediatric patients
CD22 Expression in B-cells
Flow cytometric analysis of B-cell differentiation
CD19
CD22
A/B 1a 1b
2
3
Precursor-B-cell subpopulations
CD22 is expressed in >95% B-ALL cells
Treatment potential for CD19-negative patients
Pre-
CD22
Relapses following CD19-directed CAR T-cell
therapy can show loss of CD19 antigen but
CAR
persistent expression of CD22
CD19
Post-
CD22
Anti-CD22 CAR T-cells can induce remissions in
CD19 negative B-cells
CAR
CD19
Cellectis Trial Recruitment Sites
UCARTCS1 IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA
MM Incidence Rates & Survival Data
32,270
Estimated new cases of MM in the US for 2020
High expression on malignant cells
>95%
expression in MM cells
CS1 expression is high and uniform on MM cells
43-83
50%
Months is median OS for stages 2-3
5-year OS in adults
Treatment alternative to BCMA-targeted therapies
Many BCMA-targeted cell therapies show relapses
after 12-14 months of treatment
Elotuzumab, a CS1-targeting antibody, (in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone in R/R MM patients) shows:
5% CR rate and 45% partial remissions
Cellectis Trial Recruitment Sites
UCARTs - ALLOGENEIC CAR T-CELLS THROUGH PRECISION GENE EDITING
R A T I O N A L
Engineering
via accurate insertion of best CAR
UCART
Universal Chimeric
Antigen Receptor T-cell
SAFE
Administration
Avoid GvHD via knock-out of T-Cell Receptor (TCR)
E F F E C T I V E
Persistence
via knock-out of CD52 or β2-microglobulin
TUMOR CELL
S M A R T
Action
CAR linked to suicide switch and other cell engineering features (e.g. PD-1 KO)
TALEN® GENE EDITING - ADVANTAGES
TALEN®:
Driven by protein/DNA interactions to work on potential oﬀsite cleavage
Releases DNA ends accessible to DNA repair mechanisms to perform gene insertions and corrections through homologous recombination and gene inactivation throughnon-homologousend joining
Over 20 years of building a strong patent portfolio with umbrella patents on gene editing
A) Gene insertion or Knock-In (KI)
Our nucleases act like DNA scissors to edit genes at precise target sites:
+
DNA sequence
16 RVDs
+
-
B) Gene correction
C) Gene inactivation or Knock-Out (KO)
>65% Knock-In
96.8% Knock-
Efficiency
Out Efficiency
Require homologous recombination
UCART MANUFACTURING
Frozen
Thawed PBMCs
Lentivector
TALEN®-mediated gene
leukopaks
transduction
editing
1
2
3
4
Cell expansion
Purification
Fill & Finish
Frozen UCART products
5
6
7
8
8 years of experience in allogeneic CAR-T manufacturing
Validated gene editing technology for cell manufacturing
4 UCART product candidates manufactured so far
Full QC system in place
3 wholly controlled product candidates cleared for 3 clinical trials by the U.S. FDA
IN-HOUSE MANUFACTURING
Raw materials
Clinical & Commercial UCART
Product Candidates
Paris, France
Raleigh, NC
14,000 sq ft. facility
82,000 sq ft. facility
Production of clinical
Operational "go-live"
Production of clinical &
Operational "go-live"
starting materials
targeted in 2020
commercial UCART
targeted in 2021
product candidates
THE CELLECTIS GROUP
~68.7%* ownership
NASDAQ: CLLS
EURONEXT GROWTH: ALCLS
~$282M** cash as of June 30, 2020 Expected to fund operations into 2022
Based in Paris, France, New York & Raleigh, USA Patient focused
Gene editing is the link
NASDAQ: CLXT $35M cash as of June 30, 2020 Cash Runway Extended into Fiscal Year 2022 Based in Minnesota, USA Consumer focused High value asset
* As of June 30, 2020
** $317M of consolidated cash, cash equivalents, current assets and restricted cash (Cellectis + Calyxt)
MILESTONES
Proprietary clinical programs
Partnered clinical programs
UCARTCS1: Phase 1 R/R MM - currently on
UCART19: Phase 1 in R/R ALL ongoing
clinical hold; first patient dosed in Q4
2019
UCART19 (ALLO-501/ALLO-501A):Phase 1
UCART22: Phase 1 in R/R ALL ongoing; first
in R/R NHL ongoing, data presented at ASCO
2020; first patient dosed in H1 2019
patient dosed in Q4 2019
UCARTBCMA (ALLO-715):Phase 1 in R/R
UCART123: Phase 1 for R/R AML ongoing;
MM ongoing, first patient dosed in H2 2019
New IND granted by FDA in Q3 2019
Manufacturing
Ongoing construction of 2 in-house manufacturing plants:
Facility in Paris, France for raw material supply
Facility in Raleigh, North Carolina for GMP, commercial scale UCART manufacturing
EXPECTED MILESTONES IN 2020
Clinical programs
Manufacturing
Provide interim clinical data on completed dose cohorts for
Go-live with Paris facility
proprietary and partnered programs at relevant scientific
Construction complete for Raleigh facility
conferences
UCART19/ALLO-501 is exclusively licensed to Servier and under a joint clinical development program between Servier and Allogene.
UCARTBCMA is exclusively licensed to Allogene
