Cellectis S A : Appoints Bing Wang, PhD, MBA as Chief Financial Officer - Form 6-K

Cellectis Appoints Bing Wang, PhD, MBA as Chief Financial Officer February 10, 2022 - New York (N.Y.) - Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, today announced the appointment of Bing C. Wang, PhD, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer and member of Cellectis' executive committee. Dr. Wang is a highly accomplished biotechnology executive who brings extensive global finance experience in the biotechnology industry including a background with global public companies in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, operations management systems, and financial planning and analysis. He joins Cellectis to oversee the company's global finance team reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, André Choulika, PhD. Prior to joining Cellectis, Dr. Wang was most recently the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Refuge Biotechnologies Inc., a cell therapy immune-oncology biotechnology company leveraging synthetic biology and gene engineering, which he co-founded following nearly a decade of healthcare investment banking experience. Prior to his tenure at Refuge, Dr. Wang worked in healthcare investment banking at Barclays Capital Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. At Barclay's, Dr. Wang served as director of healthcare investment banking where he acted as strategic financial advisor and helped raised capital for companies in the healthcare industry. Dr. Wang had also served as Board Director at KBP Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. He is currently on the advisory board of the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Program at Columbia Business School. "Bing's extensive experience in global finance and operations, as well as his track record financing clinical-stage biotech companies, will be critical as we will enter our next stage of development of our clinical trials," said André Choulika, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of the entire Cellectis team, I welcome Bing and look forward to his contributions." "I'm thrilled to be joining a company that has strong and integrated capabilities in clinical development, manufacturing, translational science, and a well validated gene editing platform. As a 20-year cancer survivor, I look forward to joining the Cellectis team, to contribute to the company's mission in developing durable and off-the-shelf cancer therapies", said Dr. Wang. Dr. Wang holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics from Columbia University, MA and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Princeton University, and MBA from Columbia Business School.

