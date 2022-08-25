Cellectis S A : Document AMF CP. 2022E858188

|
Date
|
Created
|
Title
|
Type
|
Company
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T16:04:02.56
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T15:40:05.653
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MC PHY ENERGY
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T15:40:04.717
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
REXEL
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T15:40:03.697
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ELIOR GROUP
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T15:40:02.79
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ALSTOM
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T15:38:05.753
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CELLECTIS
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T15:38:03.83
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T15:38:02.783
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T15:36:08.753
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
DEE TECH
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T13:14:02.857
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T11:30:02.727
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
CS GROUP
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T11:02:03.06
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T10:38:32.02
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T10:35:37.51
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T10:32:44.917
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T10:29:49.903
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T10:29:12.34
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T10:28:33.54
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T10:25:37.877
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T10:22:45.21
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T10:19:51.757
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ALBIOMA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T10:19:50.87
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T10:16:58.22
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
CAST
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T10:16:57.323
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T10:12:32.373
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
2022-08-25T00:00:00
|
2022-08-25T10:12:30.91
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ONCODESIGN
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T10:09:29.197
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-25T10:06:05.047
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:18:04.79
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:18:03.71
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
THERMADOR GROUPE
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:16:06.86
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
THERMADOR GROUPE
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:16:05.747
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:16:04.73
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:16:03.61
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:14:05.897
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
JCDECAUX SA
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:14:04.72
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:14:03.55
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
JCDECAUX SA
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:12:05.537
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:12:04.51
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
VICAT S.A.
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:12:03.41
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
ALD
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:10:05.827
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:10:04.473
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
FREELANCE.COM
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:10:03.453
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:08:06.9
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:08:05.783
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
BOUYGUES
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:08:04.59
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
NACON
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:08:03.51
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
NACON
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T18:06:03.45
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
NACON
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T17:38:10.353
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
MORGAN STANLEY
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T17:38:06.527
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
MORGAN STANLEY
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T17:16:03.56
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
CS GROUP
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T15:50:03.56
|
AutresDocuments
|
Document
|
GENERIX GROUP
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T15:42:03.503
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T15:40:05.833
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MAISONS DU MONDE
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T15:40:04.7
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MC PHY ENERGY
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T15:38:05.923
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
REXEL
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T15:38:03.603
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
NEXANS
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T15:36:06.13
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
NEXANS
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T15:36:04.89
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
NEXANS
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T15:36:03.583
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
NEXANS
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T15:34:05.773
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
NEXANS
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T15:34:04.543
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
NEXANS
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T15:32:03.607
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T14:54:03.523
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
PIXIUM VISION
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T14:24:03.533
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
RALLYE
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T14:08:03.323
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ONCODESIGN
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T14:06:03.533
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
CS GROUP
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T13:54:03.493
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
CAST
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T13:52:04.16
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
CARREFOUR
|
Link
|
2022-08-24T00:00:00
|
2022-08-24T13:50:03.667
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ALBIOMA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:40:11.357
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:37:21.167
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:36:40.793
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:36:04.133
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:33:40.507
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:33:04.427
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:30:13.007
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:27:22.2
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:24:32.567
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:21:43.253
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:18:54.49
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:16:04.757
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:11:51.52
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:09:02.17
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:06:04.053
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-08-24T10:02:05.67
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T18:10:04.23
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
PREDILIFE
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T18:10:03.077
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T18:08:05.173
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
GROUPE AIRWELL
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T18:08:04.043
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
WORLDLINE
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T18:08:03.027
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
JCDECAUX SA
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T18:06:05.393
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
JCDECAUX SA
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T18:06:04.22
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
VICAT S.A.
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T18:06:03.037
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T18:04:05.267
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
BOUYGUES
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T18:04:04.097
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
FREELANCE.COM
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T18:04:02.97
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
FREELANCE.COM
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T15:42:04.087
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
SOITEC
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T15:42:02.973
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
SOITEC
|
Link
|
2022-08-23T00:00:00
|
2022-08-23T15:40:06.633
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
SOITEC
|
Link