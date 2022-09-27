Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Cellectis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALCLS   FR0010425595

CELLECTIS S.A.

(ALCLS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:16 2022-09-27 am EDT
2.522 EUR   +0.48%
09:51aCellectis S A : Document AMF CP. 2022E863159
PU
09/23European ADRs Fall in Friday Trading
MT
09/23Allogene Stocks Fall as Servier Abandons Anti-CD19 Partnership
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cellectis S A : Document AMF CP. 2022E863159

09/27/2022 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:38:03.05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BNP PARIBAS Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:38:02.03 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:06.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:05.977 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:04.947 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CELLECTIS Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:04.007 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:03.083 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SODEXO Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:02.043 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE Link
null 2022-09-27T14:34:02.44 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-27T14:28:02.35 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T14:10:02.297 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot CAST Link
null 2022-09-27T11:18:02.613 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE DE REFINANCEMENT DE L'HABITAT Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T10:56:05.723 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T10:56:04.527 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T10:56:03.417 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
null 2022-09-27T10:55:05.353 PasseportIn Depot YESWETRUST AG Link
null 2022-09-27T10:55:04.27 PasseportIn Depot YESWETRUST AG Link
null 2022-09-27T10:50:47.57 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:50:19.51 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-09-27T10:50:11.377 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-27T10:50:03.973 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-27T10:49:56.793 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-27T10:45:41.06 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:41:24.25 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:37:08.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:32:49.43 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:28:35.047 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:24:20.043 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:20:03.933 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:15:12.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:10:54.44 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:05:08.227 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:04:54.91 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:04:12.42 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-09-27T10:02:04.06 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:22:03.23 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:20:05.243 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIVENDI SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:20:04.163 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:20:03.16 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:18:05.257 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:18:04.337 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:18:03.277 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:16:06.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:16:05.37 DeclarationDirigeants Document ID LOGISTICS GROUP Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:16:04.243 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:16:03.157 DeclarationDirigeants Document OVH GROUPE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:14:05.507 DeclarationDirigeants Document VINCI Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:14:04.403 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:14:03.277 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:12:05.623 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:12:04.457 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:12:03.3 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:10:05.773 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:10:04.603 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:10:03.333 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:08:06.463 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:08:05.393 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:08:04.423 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:08:03.3 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:06:05.47 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:06:04.37 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIS Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:06:03.393 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:04:03.093 DeclarationDirigeants Document VENTE-UNIQUE.COM Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T17:04:03.217 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document GETLINK SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:40:04.34 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:40:03.223 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:38:05.717 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:38:04.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:38:03.383 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:36:05.67 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:36:04.35 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:34:05.473 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:34:04.32 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:34:03.183 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEOEN Link
null 2022-09-26T15:28:03.127 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot BLUELINEA Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:26:03.087 Declarations Document DEE TECH Link
null 2022-09-26T13:52:11.393 Prospectus Approbation SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
null 2022-09-26T13:52:07.557 Prospectus Approbation AMUNDI FINANCE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T11:12:03.8 PreOffre Document ATARI Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T10:52:05.483 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
null 2022-09-24T11:33:23.22 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2022-09-24T11:33:20.343 undefined Communique ARVAL SERVICE LEASE Link
null 2022-09-24T11:33:16.98 undefined Communique CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE Link
null 2022-09-24T11:29:13.653 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:25:10.793 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:21:07.86 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:20:22.78 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:16:18.77 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:12:16.463 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:08:12.103 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:04:09.273 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:00:07.143 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:56:04.12 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:50:19.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:46:18.817 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:46:11.787 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:42:10.363 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:38:10.22 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:34:09.197 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:30:07.91 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Disclaimer

Cellectis SA published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 13:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CELLECTIS S.A.
09:51aCellectis S A : Document AMF CP. 2022E863159
PU
09/23European ADRs Fall in Friday Trading
MT
09/23Allogene Stocks Fall as Servier Abandons Anti-CD19 Partnership
AQ
09/22Cellectis S.A. and Les Laboratoires Servier Sas and Institut De Recherches Internationa..
CI
09/22Calyxt, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/21European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/20European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
09/19Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Hires Carrie Brownstein as Chief Medical Officer
MT
09/08European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
09/07European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELLECTIS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 39,1 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net income 2022 -99,7 M -96,2 M -96,2 M
Net Debt 2022 93,3 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 114 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,31x
EV / Sales 2023 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CELLECTIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellectis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLECTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,51
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Choulika Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bing C. Wang Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Garnier Non-Executive Chairman
Philippe Duchateau Chief Scientific Officer
Carrie Brownstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLECTIS S.A.-66.26%110
MODERNA, INC.-52.87%46 823
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-34.05%34 705
LONZA GROUP AG-42.20%32 942
SEAGEN INC.-12.50%24 949
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.40%23 692