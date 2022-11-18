Cellectis S A : Document AMF CP. 2022E872470

|
Date
|
Created
|
Title
|
Type
|
Company
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:36:05.37
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
KERING
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:36:04.383
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
EUROAPI
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:36:03.477
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ALSTOM
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:36:02.46
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:18.65
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:17.59
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
RENAULT
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:16.55
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:15.573
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ARKEMA
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:14.593
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:13.48
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
REXEL
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:12.51
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
REXEL
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:11.523
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ELIOR GROUP
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:10.617
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MAISONS DU MONDE
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:09.713
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:08.747
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
NEXANS
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:07.76
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
BUREAU VERITAS
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:06.783
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:34:05.64
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CELLECTIS
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:16:03.413
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
VIVENDI
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:16:02.393
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T15:04:02.35
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
AXA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T12:12:11.57
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
BNP PARIBAS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T12:10:37.4
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
BNP PARIBAS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T12:03:05.493
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
BNP PARIBAS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T12:01:06.553
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:58:02.68
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
BPCE
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:42:02.767
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:20:02.567
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T11:06:36.407
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
LE TANNEUR ET CIE
|
Link
|
2022-11-18T00:00:00
|
2022-11-18T11:06:35.407
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ATARI
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:05:52.673
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:04:45.517
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:04:03.187
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:03:55.64
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:03:48.563
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:03:41.79
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:02:59.16
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:02:52.423
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:02:45.99
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:02:03.297
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:01:20.43
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T11:00:37.767
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T10:53:47.23
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T10:47:12.6
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T10:40:39.347
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T10:33:01.33
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T10:26:26.413
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T10:19:50.983
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T10:13:16.303
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-18T10:06:04.95
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:16.713
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LE TANNEUR ET CIE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:15.667
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
CAPGEMINI
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:14.537
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:13.59
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TELEPERFORMANCE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:12.527
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A.
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:11.567
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A.
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:10.583
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
KALRAY
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:09.59
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:08.653
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
BILENDI
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:07.663
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:06.56
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
REALITES
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:05.543
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
REALITES
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:04.493
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
REALITES
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:06:03.433
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:04:13.87
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TELEPERFORMANCE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:04:12.863
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TELEPERFORMANCE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:04:11.89
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TELEPERFORMANCE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:04:10.847
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EURAZEO
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:04:09.85
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
ARKEMA
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:04:08.847
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
VALNEVA SE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:04:07.847
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
VALNEVA SE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:04:06.817
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
VALNEVA SE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:04:05.733
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
BELIEVE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:04:04.777
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TELEPERFORMANCE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T18:04:03.443
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T16:50:03.027
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
SAFRAN
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:46:04.183
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:46:03.067
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
CAPGEMINI
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:36:21.043
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
TELEPERFORMANCE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:36:19.96
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CGG
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:36:18.78
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:36:17.643
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ALSTOM
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:36:16.517
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:36:14.273
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MC PHY ENERGY
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:36:13.27
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
REXEL
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:36:12.15
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:36:11.077
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
REXEL
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:36:09.967
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CGG
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:36:08.87
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
RENAULT
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T15:36:07.777
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ALSTOM
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-17T11:42:05.377
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
CITIGROUP INC
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-17T11:40:07.437
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
XDCTEQ AG
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-17T11:38:04.863
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-17T11:36:07.593
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
GOLDMAN SACHS & CO WERTPAPIER GMBH
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-17T11:28:07.187
|
AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|
Depot
|
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T11:20:03.023
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
LECTRA SA
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T11:16:03.013
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
LE TANNEUR ET CIE
|
Link
|
2022-11-17T00:00:00
|
2022-11-17T11:14:03.07
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ATARI
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-17T11:12:28.027
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-11-17T11:12:27.057
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG
|
Link