    ALCLS   FR0010425595

CELLECTIS S.A.

(ALCLS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:07:00 2023-02-08 am EST
2.260 EUR   -3.83%
09:52aCellectis S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E883876
PU
08:14aCellectis S A : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K
PU
12:42aCellectis to Raise $25 Million in American Depositary Share Offering After Overallotment Option Exercise
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cellectis S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E883876

02/08/2023 | 09:52am EST
Financials
Sales 2022 27,2 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net income 2022 -98,0 M -105 M -105 M
Net cash 2022 26,8 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 128 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CELLECTIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellectis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLECTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Choulika Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bing C. Wang Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Garnier Non-Executive Chairman
Philippe Duchateau Chief Scientific Officer
Mark Frattini Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLECTIS S.A.18.27%137
MODERNA, INC.-5.21%65 718
LONZA GROUP AG22.05%44 419
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.15.11%43 805
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.68%27 183
SEAGEN INC.6.95%25 518