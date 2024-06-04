Commitment to a Cure
2023 Environmental, Social & Governance Report
March 2024
cellectis.com
A Letter from André Choulika
For more than 24 years, Cellectis has been advancing its pioneering, gene- editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies to find a cure for patients with unmet medical needs. We are innovators and gamechangers in our field and revolutionizing medicine by braking paradigms is at the core of our DNA.
Cellectis is made of talented and dedicated people driven by the passion to innovate. Collectively, we are deeply committed and organized to advance our product candidates to patients to improve their health and quality of life. We take this responsibility very seriously and we are committed to continuous improvements in each of our key pillars:
- Commitment to a Cure: we are addressing the underlying causes of genetic diseases and curing cancer, providing the best products possible, to save the life of patients with unmet medical needs.
- Inclusion Is at the Core of our DNA: Cellectis is a global,
company with dedicated employees who bring their passion, diverse set of expertise, background and lives. We are building an equitable and inclusive environment where everyone can be themselves to reach their potential and personal accomplishment.
- Protecting the Planet: like we do for patients, we believe in improving the health of the world around us is improving the quality of life, this is why we are identifying initiatives to reduce our imprint and prioritize sustainable practices.
- Corporate Governance: we are convinced that strong governance is driven by transparency, integrity and humbleness in all our actions. We will continue to advance on strongest ethics, compliance and legal standards.
We are grateful for the many people of Cellectis that have made the successes outlined in this report possible.
With gratitude,
André Choulika, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Who We Are
We Are Cellectis and We Edit Lives
For over 24 years, Cellectis has been committed to addressing the underlying cause of genetic diseases and curing cancer.
We believe that Cellectis' gene-editing technologies, such as TALEN®, are amongst the most mature, efficient and precise gene editors for human therapeutic applications.
We are pioneers and a company of many "firsts", translating gene-editing technologies into potentially life-saving therapies and inventing the allogeneic approach to CAR T.
With our in-house manufacturing facilities, we are one of the few companies capable of developing an innovative new therapeutic from idea to GMP manufacturing and clinical trials - all with in- house capabilities.
We are constantly improving our processes and products because we believe in making the best products possible - with zero compromise on safety and quality.
At Cellectis, we are committed to a cure and we believe that no patient should wait to be treated
Cellectis Is a Leading End-to-End Cell and Gene Therapy Company
Allogeneic CAR T
Heme-Onc
8 Products in Clinical Development*
Solid Tumors
3 Preclinical Assets with in vivo Proof-of-Concept
Gene Therapy
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Gene Surgery
Sickle Cell Disease Lysosomal Storage Disorders
In vivo Gene Editing
Liver Disorders
Gene Editing Platform
Best-In-Class Gene Editing Platform
Safe, Precise & Efficient
* Includes 5 clinical trials sponsored by Cellectis' licensed partners
Cellectis at a Glance
3 Clinical Trials
70+ patients dosed in Cellectis-sponsored trials
Global GMP
Facilities
End-to-end manufacturing
autonomy
Near-Term Clinical
Catalysts
UCART clinical data updates
$[X]M
*as of December 31, 2023
Cash Runway into 2026
Diversified Partnerships with Industry Leaders
~220 patients dosed to date
• Revenues >$6B in milestones + royalties
- 5 clinical trials sponsored by Cellectis' licensed partners
* Cash position includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Restricted cash was $5 million as of September 30, 2023.
TALEN® Is the Most Precise Tool Existing in the Gene Editing Field
Efficient
MatureSafe
WHY
TALEN®?
Genome
OutreachPrecise
Base Editors
Cellectis' UCART platform can be used with
any gene editing tool
We have chosen TALEN® as we believe it's the best existing gene editing tool available, that can make very precise edits, with limited to no off-target effects
Cellectis has a rich, diversified intellectual property portfolio comprised of more than 100 patent families, 307 granted patents and 245 patent applications*
The continued development of these assets and the protection of the Company's scientific capital are guaranteed by the quality of our science
* As of July, 2023
Our Commitment
to a Cure
