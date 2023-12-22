Extraordinary Resolutions
NB
|Resolution
|Result
|For
|Against
|Vote withhold
|
Total
votes
|
Shares
represented
by the votes
cast
|
Percentage of the
share capital
represented by
the votes cast
|
Out of vote
voting
rights
|
Null voting
rights
|Quorum
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
1
|
Creation of a class of preferred shares referred to as "Class A preferred shares" convertible into ordinary shares (the "A Shares") - determination of the specific rights
attached to the A Shares - corresponding amendment to the bylaws
|1
|Carried
|26 188 875
|99,65
|%
|92 063
|0,35
|%
|35 416
|-
|26 280 938
|21 466 266
|29,917
|%
|0
|0
|29,917
|%
2
|
Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by a maximum nominal amount of EUR 500,000, through the issuance of a maximum of
10,000,000 A Shares, with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of a named person
|2
|Carried
|26 171 469
|99,55
|%
|118 145
|0,45
|%
|26 740
|-
|26 289 614
|21 466 266
|29,917
|%
|0
|0
|29,917
|%
3
|
Creation of a class of preferred shares referred to as "Class B preferred shares" convertible into ordinary shares (the "B Shares") - determination of the specific rights attached
to the B Shares - corresponding amendment to the bylaws
|3
|Carried
|26 189 117
|99,63
|%
|97 794
|0,37
|%
|29 443
|-
|26 286 911
|21 466 266
|29,917
|%
|0
|0
|29,917
|%
4
|
Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by a maximum nominal amount of EUR 900,000, through the issuance of a maximum of
18,000,000 B Shares, with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of a named person
|4
|Carried
|26 198 396
|99,63
|%
|96 411
|0,37
|%
|21 547
|-
|26 294 807
|21 466 266
|29,917
|%
|0
|0
|29,917
|%
5
|Cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of AstraZeneca Holdings B.V.
|5
|Carried
|26 205 300
|99,67
|%
|88 077
|0,33
|%
|22 977
|-
|26 293 377
|21 466 266
|29,917
|%
|0
|0
|29,917
|%
6
|
Delegation of authority to the board of directors to carry out a share capital increase reserved for members of a company savings plan set up in accordance with Articles L.
3332-1 et seq. of the French Labor Code
|6
|Rejected
|6 297 651
|23,95
|%
|19 998 142
|76,05
|%
|20 561
|-
|26 295 793
|21 466 266
|29,917
|%
|0
|0
|29,917
|%
1/2
CELLECTIS Shareholders Meeting December 22, 2023
VOTING RESULTS
Ordinary Resolutions
NB
|Resolution
|Result
|For
|Against
|
Vote
withhold
|
Total
votes
|
Shares
represented
by the votes
cast
|
Percentage of the
share capital
represented by
the votes cast
|
Out of vote
voting
rights
|
Null voting
rights
|Quorum
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
7
|Appointment of a director (Mr. Marc Dunoyer) subject to condition precedent
|7
|Carried
|25 945 461
|98,65
|%
|354 396
|1,35
|%
|16 497
|-
|26 299 857
|21 466 266
|29,917
|%
|0
|0
|29,917
|%
8
|Appointment of a director (Mr. Tyrell Rivers) subject to condition precedent
|8
|Carried
|26 032 194
|99,03
|%
|253 663
|0,97
|%
|30 497
|-
|26 285 857
|21 466 266
|29,917
|%
|0
|0
|29,917
|%
2/2
