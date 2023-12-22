Extraordinary Resolutions

NB

Resolution Result For Against Vote withhold Total
votes		 Shares
represented
by the votes
cast		 Percentage of the
share capital
represented by
the votes cast		 Out of vote
voting
rights		 Null voting
rights		 Quorum
Votes % Votes % Votes %

1


Creation of a class of preferred shares referred to as "Class A preferred shares" convertible into ordinary shares (the "A Shares") - determination of the specific rights
attached to the A Shares - corresponding amendment to the bylaws
1 Carried 26 188 875 99,65 % 92 063 0,35 % 35 416 - 26 280 938 21 466 266 29,917 % 0 0 29,917 %

2


Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by a maximum nominal amount of EUR 500,000, through the issuance of a maximum of
10,000,000 A Shares, with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of a named person
2 Carried 26 171 469 99,55 % 118 145 0,45 % 26 740 - 26 289 614 21 466 266 29,917 % 0 0 29,917 %

3


Creation of a class of preferred shares referred to as "Class B preferred shares" convertible into ordinary shares (the "B Shares") - determination of the specific rights attached
to the B Shares - corresponding amendment to the bylaws
3 Carried 26 189 117 99,63 % 97 794 0,37 % 29 443 - 26 286 911 21 466 266 29,917 % 0 0 29,917 %

4


Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by a maximum nominal amount of EUR 900,000, through the issuance of a maximum of
18,000,000 B Shares, with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of a named person
4 Carried 26 198 396 99,63 % 96 411 0,37 % 21 547 - 26 294 807 21 466 266 29,917 % 0 0 29,917 %

5

Cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of AstraZeneca Holdings B.V.
5 Carried 26 205 300 99,67 % 88 077 0,33 % 22 977 - 26 293 377 21 466 266 29,917 % 0 0 29,917 %

6


Delegation of authority to the board of directors to carry out a share capital increase reserved for members of a company savings plan set up in accordance with Articles L.
3332-1 et seq. of the French Labor Code
6 Rejected 6 297 651 23,95 % 19 998 142 76,05 % 20 561 - 26 295 793 21 466 266 29,917 % 0 0 29,917 %

1/2

CELLECTIS Shareholders Meeting December 22, 2023

VOTING RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions

NB

Resolution Result For Against Vote
withhold		 Total
votes		 Shares
represented
by the votes
cast		 Percentage of the
share capital
represented by
the votes cast		 Out of vote
voting
rights		 Null voting
rights		 Quorum
Votes % Votes % Votes %

7

Appointment of a director (Mr. Marc Dunoyer) subject to condition precedent
7 Carried 25 945 461 98,65 % 354 396 1,35 % 16 497 - 26 299 857 21 466 266 29,917 % 0 0 29,917 %

8

Appointment of a director (Mr. Tyrell Rivers) subject to condition precedent
8 Carried 26 032 194 99,03 % 253 663 0,97 % 30 497 - 26 285 857 21 466 266 29,917 % 0 0 29,917 %

2/2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cellectis SA published this content on 22 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2023 21:04:22 UTC.