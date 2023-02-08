Advanced search
    ALCLS   FR0010425595

CELLECTIS S.A.

(ALCLS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:05:38 2023-02-08 am EST
2.274 EUR   -3.23%
08:14aCellectis S A : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K
PU
12:42aCellectis to Raise $25 Million in American Depositary Share Offering After Overallotment Option Exercise
MT
02/07Cellectis Announces Closing of Global Offering and Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
GL
Cellectis S A : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

02/08/2023 | 08:14am EST
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

Cellectis S.A.

This Report on Form 6-K shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference in the registration statement of Cellectis S.A. (the "Company") on Form F-3 (No. 333-265826), to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed.

Information contained in this Report

The Company previously announced its offering of (i) 8,800,000 ordinary shares of the Company, nominal value €0.05 per share (the "Firm Shares"), to be delivered in the form of an aggregate of 8,800,000 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), each ADS representing the right to receive one ordinary share of the Company, and (ii) at the option of the underwriters, up to an additional 1,320,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Option Shares") to be delivered in the form of an aggregate of 1,320,000 ADSs, in each case at a public offering price of $2.50 per ADS (the "Offering"). On February 7, 2023, the Company announced the exercise by the underwriters, Jefferies LLC and Barclays Capital Inc., of their option to purchase an additional 1,107,800 ordinary shares of the Company to be delivered in the form of 1,107,800 ADSs.

The legal opinion of Jones Day relating to the ordinary shares in the Offering is filed as Exhibit 5.1 to this Report on Form 6-K and incorporated by reference herein and a consent relating to the incorporation of such opinion is filed as Exhibit 23.1 by reference to its inclusion within Exhibit 5.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

This Report on Form 6-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cellectis SA published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 13:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
