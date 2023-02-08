Cellectis S A : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

Cellectis S.A.

Information contained in this Report

The Company previously announced its offering of (i) 8,800,000 ordinary shares of the Company, nominal value €0.05 per share (the "Firm Shares"), to be delivered in the form of an aggregate of 8,800,000 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), each ADS representing the right to receive one ordinary share of the Company, and (ii) at the option of the underwriters, up to an additional 1,320,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Option Shares") to be delivered in the form of an aggregate of 1,320,000 ADSs, in each case at a public offering price of $2.50 per ADS (the "Offering"). On February 7, 2023, the Company announced the exercise by the underwriters, Jefferies LLC and Barclays Capital Inc., of their option to purchase an additional 1,107,800 ordinary shares of the Company to be delivered in the form of 1,107,800 ADSs.

