Information mensuelle relative au nombre total des droits de vote et d'actions

composant le capital social

(Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Place de cotation : Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

Date

Nombre total d'actions

Nombre total de droits de

vote

31/03/2024

71 953 535

77 889 229

Pour de plus amples informations sur Cellectis, veuillez contacter :       

Contact média :       

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93, media@cellectis.com

Contacts pour les relations avec les investisseurs :       

Arthur Stril, Chief Business Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com

Sandya von der Weid, Associate Director, LifeSci Advisors, +41 786 80 05 38     

