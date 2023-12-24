CELLECTIS Shareholders Meeting December 22, 2023

Vote Results

Extraordinary Resolutions

NB

Resolution

Result

For

Against

Vote withhold

Total votes

Shares

Percentage of the

Out of vote

Null voting

Quorum

share capital

voting

represented by the

rights

represented by

rights

votes cast

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

the votes cast

Creation of a class of preferred shares referred to as "Class A preferred shares" convertible into ordinary shares (the "A Shares") - determination of the specific rights attached to the A Shares - corresponding amendment to the bylaws

1

1

Carried

26 188 875

99,65 %

92 063

0,35 %

35 416

-

26 280 938

21 466 266

29,917 %

0

0

29,917 %

Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by a maximum nominal amount of EUR 500,000, through the issuance of a maximum of 10,000,000 A Shares, with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of a named person

2

2

Carried

26 171 469

99,55 %

118 145

0,45 %

26 740

-

26 289 614

21 466 266

29,917 %

0

0

29,917 %

Creation of a class of preferred shares referred to as "Class B preferred shares" convertible into ordinary shares (the "B Shares") - determination of the specific rights attached to the B Shares - corresponding amendment to the bylaws

3

3

Carried

26 189 117

99,63 %

97 794

0,37 %

29 443

-

26 286 911

21 466 266

29,917 %

0

0

29,917 %

Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by a maximum nominal amount of EUR 900,000, through the issuance of a maximum of 18,000,000 B Shares, with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of a named person

4

4

Carried

26 198 396

99,63 %

96 411

0,37 %

21 547

-

26 294 807

21 466 266

29,917 %

0

0

29,917 %

Cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of AstraZeneca Holdings B.V.

5

5

Carried

26 205 300

99,67 %

88 077

0,33 %

22 977

-

26 293 377

21 466 266

29,917 %

0

0

29,917 %

Delegation of authority to the board of directors to carry out a share capital increase reserved for members of a company savings plan set up in accordance with Articles L. 3332-1 et seq. of the French Labor Code

6

6

Rejected

6 297 651

23,95 %

19 998 142

76,05 %

20 561

-

26 295 793

21 466 266

29,917 %

0

0

29,917 %

1/2

CELLECTIS Shareholders Meeting December 22, 2023

VOTING RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions

NB

Resolution

Result

For

Against

Vote

Total votes

Shares

Percentage of the

Out of vote

Null voting

Quorum

share capital

voting

withhold

represented by the

rights

represented by

rights

votes cast

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

the votes cast

Appointment of a director (Mr. Marc Dunoyer) subject to condition precedent

7

7

Carried

25 945 461

98,65 %

354 396

1,35 %

16 497

-

26 299 857

21 466 266

29,917 %

0

0

29,917 %

Appointment of a director (Mr. Tyrell Rivers) subject to condition precedent

8

8

Carried

26 032 194

99,03 %

253 663

0,97 %

30 497

-

26 285 857

21 466 266

29,917 %

0

0

29,917 %

2/2

