CELLECTIS Shareholders Meeting December 22, 2023
Vote Results
Extraordinary Resolutions
NB
Resolution
Result
For
Against
Vote withhold
Total votes
Shares
Percentage of the
Out of vote
Null voting
Quorum
share capital
voting
represented by the
rights
represented by
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
the votes cast
Creation of a class of preferred shares referred to as "Class A preferred shares" convertible into ordinary shares (the "A Shares") - determination of the specific rights attached to the A Shares - corresponding amendment to the bylaws
1
1
Carried
26 188 875
99,65 %
92 063
0,35 %
35 416
-
26 280 938
21 466 266
29,917 %
0
0
29,917 %
Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by a maximum nominal amount of EUR 500,000, through the issuance of a maximum of 10,000,000 A Shares, with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of a named person
2
2
Carried
26 171 469
99,55 %
118 145
0,45 %
26 740
-
26 289 614
21 466 266
29,917 %
0
0
29,917 %
Creation of a class of preferred shares referred to as "Class B preferred shares" convertible into ordinary shares (the "B Shares") - determination of the specific rights attached to the B Shares - corresponding amendment to the bylaws
3
3
Carried
26 189 117
99,63 %
97 794
0,37 %
29 443
-
26 286 911
21 466 266
29,917 %
0
0
29,917 %
Delegation of authority to the board of directors to increase the share capital by a maximum nominal amount of EUR 900,000, through the issuance of a maximum of 18,000,000 B Shares, with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of a named person
4
4
Carried
26 198 396
99,63 %
96 411
0,37 %
21 547
-
26 294 807
21 466 266
29,917 %
0
0
29,917 %
Cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of AstraZeneca Holdings B.V.
5
5
Carried
26 205 300
99,67 %
88 077
0,33 %
22 977
-
26 293 377
21 466 266
29,917 %
0
0
29,917 %
Delegation of authority to the board of directors to carry out a share capital increase reserved for members of a company savings plan set up in accordance with Articles L. 3332-1 et seq. of the French Labor Code
6
6
Rejected
6 297 651
23,95 %
19 998 142
76,05 %
20 561
-
26 295 793
21 466 266
29,917 %
0
0
29,917 %
CELLECTIS Shareholders Meeting December 22, 2023
VOTING RESULTS
Ordinary Resolutions
NB
Resolution
Result
For
Against
Vote
Total votes
Shares
Percentage of the
Out of vote
Null voting
Quorum
share capital
voting
withhold
represented by the
rights
represented by
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
the votes cast
Appointment of a director (Mr. Marc Dunoyer) subject to condition precedent
7
7
Carried
25 945 461
98,65 %
354 396
1,35 %
16 497
-
26 299 857
21 466 266
29,917 %
0
0
29,917 %
Appointment of a director (Mr. Tyrell Rivers) subject to condition precedent
8
8
Carried
26 032 194
99,03 %
253 663
0,97 %
30 497
-
26 285 857
21 466 266
29,917 %
0
0
29,917 %
