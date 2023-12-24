Cellectis S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering TALEN® genome-editing technology to develop innovative therapies for the treatment of serious diseases. Cellectis S.A. is developing the first CAR-T cell-based allogeneic immunotherapy therapeutics, inventing the concept of off-the-shelf, ready-to-use engineered CAR-T cells for the treatment of cancer patients, and a platform for performing therapeutic genetic modifications in hematopoietic stem cells in a various diseases. Capitalizing on its 23 years of expertise in genome engineering, its TALEN® genome editing technology and its pioneering PulseAgile electroporation technology, Cellectis S.A. is developing innovative product candidates using the power of the immune system to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. As part of its commitment to the search for curative cancer therapies, Cellectis S.A. is developing UCART product candidates directed at the unmet medical needs of patients with certain types of cancer, including acute myeloid leukemia, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and multiple myeloma. HEAL is a new platform focused on hematopoietic stem cells for the treatment of blood disorders, immune deficiencies, and lysosomal storage diseases.