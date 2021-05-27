Log in
    ALCLS   FR0010425595

CELLECTIS S.A.

(ALCLS)
Cellectis S A : Shareholder's General Meeting - Broadcast Connection Instruction - June 1, 2021

05/27/2021 | 05:41am EDT
Broadcast connection instructions

Cellectis' Shareholders Meeting

June 1, 2021 2.30 p.m.

Microsoft Teams Meeting

Join the meeting on your computer or on your mobile app

Cliquez ici pour rejoindre la réunion

Join using a video conferencing device

159456328@teams.bjn.vc

Videoconference ID: 127 619 815 8

Or join by phone (audio only)

+33 1 73 44 50 21,,295429482#France, Paris

Conference call ID: 295 429 482#

Rechercher un numéro local|

P1

Disclaimer

Cellectis SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 57,4 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
Net income 2021 -83,6 M -102 M -102 M
Net cash 2021 83,0 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 605 M 738 M 737 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,09x
EV / Sales 2022 9,17x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart CELLECTIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellectis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLECTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,25 €
Last Close Price 13,30 €
Spread / Highest target 80,5%
Spread / Average Target 67,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Choulika Chief Executive Officer
Eric Dutang Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Garnier Non-Executive Chairman
Philippe Duchateau Chief Scientific Officer
Francisco J. Esteva Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLECTIS S.A.-45.49%738
MODERNA, INC.62.02%67 963
LONZA GROUP AG1.09%47 624
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.33.73%46 407
CELLTRION, INC.-24.65%33 071
SEAGEN INC.-13.85%27 347