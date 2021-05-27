Cellectis S A : Shareholder's General Meeting - Broadcast Connection Instruction - June 1, 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 57,4 M 70,0 M 70,0 M Net income 2021 -83,6 M -102 M -102 M Net cash 2021 83,0 M 101 M 101 M P/E ratio 2021 -5,73x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 605 M 738 M 737 M EV / Sales 2021 9,09x EV / Sales 2022 9,17x Nbr of Employees 277 Free-Float 89,1% Chart CELLECTIS S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CELLECTIS S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 22,25 € Last Close Price 13,30 € Spread / Highest target 80,5% Spread / Average Target 67,3% Spread / Lowest Target 54,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title André Choulika Chief Executive Officer Eric Dutang Chief Financial Officer Jean-Pierre Garnier Non-Executive Chairman Philippe Duchateau Chief Scientific Officer Francisco J. Esteva Vice President-Clinical Development Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CELLECTIS S.A. -45.49% 738 MODERNA, INC. 62.02% 67 963 LONZA GROUP AG 1.09% 47 624 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 33.73% 46 407 CELLTRION, INC. -24.65% 33 071 SEAGEN INC. -13.85% 27 347