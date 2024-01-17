Cellectis: second tranche of EIB loan drawn down

January 17, 2024 at 08:13 am EST Share

Cellectis fell back on the stock market on Wednesday following the announcement of the drawdown of the second 15 million euro tranche of the loan concluded with the European Investment Bank (EIB).



The biotech company explains that this tranche, which should be disbursed by the EIB by January 25, is part of the 40 million euro credit agreement concluded at the end of 2022 with the EIB.



The funds from this 'tranche B' are to be used to develop the company's portfolio of allogeneic UCART product candidates, ready-to-use 'engineered' cells for the treatment of cancer patients.



As a condition of the disbursement, the company has issued 1,460,053 warrants to the EIB, each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for one ordinary share at a price of 2.53 euros.



Following these announcements, the company's share price fell by more than 5% on the Paris Bourse on Wednesday.



As a reminder, the company is due to receive an additional investment from AstraZeneca in early 2024, which could amount to $140 million.



Should this additional investment take place, the biopharmaceutical giant would hold around 44% of Cellectis' share capital and 30% of its voting rights.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.