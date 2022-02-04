Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Cellnet Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLT   AU000000CLT6

CELLNET GROUP LIMITED

(CLT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/03 08:51:37 pm
0.059 AUD   +1.72%
07:46aCELLNET : Cellife COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test 04 Feb 2022
PU
2021CELLNET : Introducing Cellnet Connect 17 Nov 2021
PU
2021CELLNET GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cellnet : Cellife COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test 04 Feb 2022

02/04/2022 | 07:46am EST
Taking pre-orders now!
Strictly limited supply while stocks last

  • Very high sensitivity - clinical sensitivity greater than 95% PPA
  • Highest RAT sensitivity available in the market today
  • TGA Approved (Therapeutic Goods Administration)
  • Non-invasive and painless testing
  • Results in 15 minutes!
  • Suitable for home use
  • Available from 14February 2022

The COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Cassette is a rapid test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid
antigen in anterior nasal swabs. It is used to aid in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection that may lead to COVID-19
disease.
The test is suitable for people with symptoms. Minors must be tested with the assistance of an adult.
The test is single use only and intended for self-testing, it is recommended to use this test within 7 days of symptom
onset.

[Link]

Disclaimer

Cellnet Group Limited published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 12:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 96,1 M 68,8 M 68,8 M
Net income 2021 3,81 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
Net Debt 2021 1,84 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,35x
Yield 2021 5,66%
Capitalization 13,6 M 9,73 M 9,73 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dave Clark Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Barnes Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tony Pearson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Wendt Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Kevin Gilmore Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLNET GROUP LIMITED-31.76%10
BEST BUY CO., INC.-4.43%23 358
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.50%4 163
JB HI-FI LIMITED-2.28%3 892
JAY MART PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.52%2 265
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.70%2 199