Cellnet : Cellife COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test 04 Feb 2022

Very high sensitivity - clinical sensitivity greater than 95% PPA
Highest RAT sensitivity available in the market today
TGA Approved (Therapeutic Goods Administration)
Non-invasive and painless testing
Results in 15 minutes!
Suitable for home use
Available from 14February 2022
The COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Cassette is a rapid test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid
antigen in anterior nasal swabs. It is used to aid in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection that may lead to COVID-19
disease.
The test is suitable for people with symptoms. Minors must be tested with the assistance of an adult.
The test is single use only and intended for self-testing, it is recommended to use this test within 7 days of symptom
onset.
Disclaimer
