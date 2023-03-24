Advanced search
    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:19:40 2023-03-24 am EDT
34.02 EUR   +1.39%
Activist Fund TCI to Seek Removal of Cellnex Chairman, Directors at AGM

03/24/2023 | 04:47am EDT
By Adria Calatayud


Activist investor TCI Fund Management Ltd. plans to propose a resolution at Cellnex Telecom SA's annual general meeting to remove the company's Chairman Bertrand Boudewijn Kan and two other directors.

TCI, which said it owns more than 3% of the share capital of the Spanish telecommunications company, said in a letter dated Thursday that it is also seeking to oust Peter Shore and Alexandra Reich as directors on Cellnex's board. The investor intends to propose the appointment of TCI's Jonathan Amouyal as a director and potentially additional directors, it said.

"We believe that Cellnex is a great company, but in our opinion it cannot reach its full potential because it is held back by poor corporate governance," TCI said in the letter signed by Christopher Hohn, the firm's founder and portfolio manager.

Cellnex declined to comment.

TCI said it has lost confidence in the three directors after a hiring process for a new Cellnex chief executive was mishandled by the board.

Cellnex in January said Chief Executive Tobias Martinez had tendered his resignation and that he would step down after the company's AGM scheduled for June.

The letter was first reported by the Financial Times.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 0446ET

Financials
Sales 2023 4 035 M 4 395 M 4 395 M
Net income 2023 -187 M -204 M -204 M
Net Debt 2023 19 051 M 20 751 M 20 751 M
P/E ratio 2023 -132x
Yield 2023 0,17%
Capitalization 23 665 M 25 776 M 25 776 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,6x
EV / Sales 2024 9,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 018
Free-Float 81,9%
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 33,55 €
Average target price 48,23 €
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Bertrand Boudewijn Kan Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Global Operations Director
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.8.51%25 776
SOFTBANK CORP.4.50%55 424
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-5.47%52 714
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.52%12 598
DIGI.COM8.50%11 216
ETIHAD ETISALAT COMPANY15.68%8 241
