Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-10-07 am EDT
30.89 EUR   -2.40%
01:09pAmerican Tower, Cellnex mull offer for stake in Vodafone's Vantage Towers - Bloomberg News
RE
10/03Cellnex Telecom S A : UK acquires industry-leading connectivity provider Herbert In-Building Wireless
PU
10/03Cellnex Telecom Unit Buys UK Connectivity Provider Herbert In-Building Wireless
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Tower, Cellnex mull offer for stake in Vodafone's Vantage Towers - Bloomberg News

10/07/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - American Tower Corp and Spain's Cellnex Telecom SA are mulling entering the race for a stake in telecom giant Vodafone Group Plc's $13 billion tower unit Vantage Towers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some of the interested parties may decide to form consortiums and other suitors could also emerge, the report said, adding Vodafone expects bids to be made as soon as next week and may announce a new partner for Vantage next month.

Vodafone, which listed Vantage Towers AG in Frankfurt in March 2021 and still owns 81% of the business, has been reluctant to engage in talks with financial investors as it seeks to clinch an industry merger for the company, Reuters had reported in March.

Telecom towers have become the target of several big deals as Cellnex and U.S.-based American Tower race to expand in Europe for the roll-out of next-generation 5G technology.

Vodafone declined to comment, while Vantage Towers, American Tower and Cellnex did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Vantage operates 83,000 towers across 10 countries in Europe and Germany is its largest market.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION -2.57% 196.315 Delayed Quote.-30.57%
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. -2.40% 30.89 Delayed Quote.-38.16%
VANTAGE TOWERS AG -0.23% 26.6 Delayed Quote.-16.69%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -1.06% 100.52 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
All news about CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
01:09pAmerican Tower, Cellnex mull offer for stake in Vodafone's Vantage Towers - Bloomberg N..
RE
10/03Cellnex Telecom S A : UK acquires industry-leading connectivity provider Herbert In-Buildi..
PU
10/03Cellnex Telecom Unit Buys UK Connectivity Provider Herbert In-Building Wireless
MT
09/30Phoenix Tower International LLC acquired 3,200 Telecommunications Sites of Cellnex Tele..
CI
09/29Exclusive-Europe braces for mobile network blackouts - sources
RE
09/23Cellnex Telecom S A : provides urban living complex ‘Valley' on the Zuidas with indo..
PU
09/22Cellnex Telecom S A : Long-term strategic partnership between Digi and Cellnex Portugal th..
PU
09/22Cellnex Telecom's Portuguese Arm Partners with Digi to Deliver Points of Presence until..
MT
08/10Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (BME:CLNX), Digital Bridge Holdings, LL..
CI
08/01INWIT CEO seen leaving in board reshuffle after TIM stake sale - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 493 M 3 432 M 3 432 M
Net income 2022 -265 M -261 M -261 M
Net Debt 2022 16 774 M 16 486 M 16 486 M
P/E ratio 2022 -94,7x
Yield 2022 0,17%
Capitalization 21 440 M 20 960 M 21 071 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 9,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 31,65 €
Average target price 57,56 €
Spread / Average Target 81,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Bertrand Boudewijn Kan Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Global Operations Director
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-38.16%21 071
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED15.26%55 288
SOFTBANK CORP.1.27%47 985
MTN GROUP LIMITED-30.27%12 010
SAFARICOM PLC-37.68%7 834
ETIHAD ETISALAT COMPANY13.00%7 211