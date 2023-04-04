Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:21:32 2023-04-04 am EDT
36.31 EUR   +2.08%
04:18aTwo Cellnex board members quit amid pressure to change leadership
RE
04:12aCellnex Former Chair Resigns, Cites Irreconcilable Differences With Board
DJ
03:57aCellnex Telecom S A : Bertrand Kan and Peter Shore to leave Cellnex's Board after 8 years
PU
Cellnex Former Chair Resigns, Cites Irreconcilable Differences With Board

04/04/2023 | 04:12am EDT
By Adria Calatayud


Cellnex Telecom SA's Bertrand Boudewijn Kan, who was chairman of the company's board until last week, and Leonard Peter Shore have resigned as independent directors, citing irreconcilable differences with the board.

The Spanish telecommunications-infrastructure company said in a stock-market filing that Messrs. Kan and Shore's differences with the board relate to the management, governance and succession process. Both had served on the company's board since its initial public offering in 2015.

Mr. Kan was replaced as Cellnex's chairman by Anne Bouverot on March 27, days after shareholder TCI Fund Management Ltd. sent a letter to the company saying it would seek his removal, as well as those of Mr. Shore and director Alexandra Reich, at its upcoming annual general meeting.

Cellnex in January said Chief Executive Tobias Martinez had tendered his resignation and that he would step down after the company's AGM scheduled for June.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 0411ET

