Cellnex Offers Stake to Deutsche Telekom Amid Towers Bid, Reuters Reports

-- Spanish wireless-telecommunications company Cellnex Telecom SA offered a small stake of the company to Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG as it hopes to acquire DT's towers division in a deal valued at approximately 18 billion euros ($18.79 billion), Reuters reports citing unnamed sources.

-- Cellnex has recently filed a binding offer for Deutsche Telekom's towers business, Reuters reports.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3NyYaSC

