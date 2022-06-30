Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:19 2022-06-30 am EDT
36.71 EUR   -1.36%
10:00aCellnex Offers Stake to Deutsche Telekom Amid Towers Bid, Reuters Reports
DJ
07:15aCellnex Telecom Offers Small Stake To Acquire Deutsche Telekom's Mobile Tower Unit
MT
06:18aCellnex offers stake to Deutsche Telekom as part of towers bid -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cellnex Offers Stake to Deutsche Telekom Amid Towers Bid, Reuters Reports

06/30/2022 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-- Spanish wireless-telecommunications company Cellnex Telecom SA offered a small stake of the company to Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG as it hopes to acquire DT's towers division in a deal valued at approximately 18 billion euros ($18.79 billion), Reuters reports citing unnamed sources.

-- Cellnex has recently filed a binding offer for Deutsche Telekom's towers business, Reuters reports.


Full story: https://reut.rs/3NyYaSC


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 0959ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. -2.15% 36.42 Delayed Quote.-27.30%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.78% 18.872 Delayed Quote.16.77%
All news about CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
10:00aCellnex Offers Stake to Deutsche Telekom Amid Towers Bid, Reuters Reports
DJ
07:15aCellnex Telecom Offers Small Stake To Acquire Deutsche Telekom's Mobile Tower Unit
MT
06:18aCellnex offers stake to Deutsche Telekom as part of towers bid -sources
RE
06/19Deutsche Telekom's Towers Arm Gets Bid from KKR Consortium
MT
06/17KKR Reportedly Makes Joint Bid for Deutsche Telekom Unit With Others
MT
06/15Cellnex Telecom Wins Project For Energy Efficiency With Spain's UNED
MT
06/10Cellnex Telecom Announces Board Changes
CI
06/09CELLNEX TELECOM S A : Board of Directors appoints Ana García Fau as an Independent Directo..
PU
06/09CELLNEX TELECOM S A : 2021 Environment and Climate Change Report
PU
06/09Cellnex Telecom Unit, Signify Partner To Develop Smart City Private Network In Finland
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 492 M 3 656 M 3 656 M
Net income 2022 -223 M -234 M -234 M
Net Debt 2022 16 297 M 17 064 M 17 064 M
P/E ratio 2022 -165x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 25 233 M 26 419 M 26 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
EV / Sales 2023 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 877
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 37,21 €
Average target price 62,30 €
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Bertrand Boudewijn Kan Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Global Operations Director
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-27.30%26 419
SOFTBANK CORP.3.99%52 099
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED0.53%49 305
MTN GROUP LIMITED-20.89%14 962
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.32.82%9 404
SAFARICOM PLC-34.39%8 463