    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:53:19 2023-03-28 am EDT
34.87 EUR   +1.38%
01:40aCellnex Replaces Chair After Activist Investor Letter
DJ
03/27Cellnex Telecom Names New Chair
MT
03/27Cellnex Telecom S A : The Board appoints Anne Bouverot as non-executive Chair of Cellnex
PU
Cellnex Replaces Chair After Activist Investor Letter

03/28/2023 | 01:40am EDT
By Adria Calatayud


Cellnex Telecom SA said it has appointed Anne Bouverot as nonexecutive chairwoman, replacing Bertrand Boudewijn Kan less than a week after shareholder TCI Fund Management Ltd. sent a letter to the company saying it would seek his removal.

The Spanish telecommunications-infrastructure company said late Monday that Mr. Kan, who was appointed chairman in January 2021, would remain as an independent director.

Ms. Bouverot, who was formerly head of mobile industry association GSMA, has been an independent director of Cellnex since May 2018, the company said.

In a letter dated last Thursday, activist investor TCI said it would propose resolutions at Cellnex's annual general meeting to oust Mr. Kan as well as directors Peter Shore and Alexandra Reich. It said it intended to propose the appointment of TCI's Jonathan Amouyal as a director. Cellnex declined to comment at the time.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 0139ET

Financials
Sales 2023 4 045 M 4 361 M 4 361 M
Net income 2023 -187 M -202 M -202 M
Net Debt 2023 19 111 M 20 605 M 20 605 M
P/E ratio 2023 -130x
Yield 2023 0,17%
Capitalization 24 257 M 26 153 M 26 153 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,7x
EV / Sales 2024 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 3 018
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 34,39 €
Average target price 47,95 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Bertrand Boudewijn Kan Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Global Operations Director
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.11.22%26 153
SOFTBANK CORP.4.50%55 911
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-5.56%53 390
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.52%12 576
DIGI.COM7.00%11 359
ETIHAD ETISALAT COMPANY15.68%8 344
