Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:41 2022-11-11 am EST
38.10 EUR   +5.37%
04:27aCellnex Shares Climb on Investment-Grade Strategy After Nine-Month Revenue Rise
DJ
02:52aCellnex Telecom S A : Excel Backup File Q3 2022
PU
02:42aCellnex Telecom S A : closes CK Hutchison deal in the UK
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cellnex Shares Climb on Investment-Grade Strategy After Nine-Month Revenue Rise

11/11/2022 | 04:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ed Frankl


Cellnex Telecom SA shares rose Friday, after nine-month revenue grew and it said it would focus on committing to securing an investment-grade credit rating.

At 0850 GMT, shares were up 4.8% to EUR37.91.

The Spanish telecoms-infrastructure company said revenue in the period to September rose 46% from a year earlier to 2.57 billion euros ($2.6 billion), with revenue in the third quarter around 1% above consensus expectations, RBC Capital Markets analyst Bora Lee said.

The company said it would commit to securing an investment-grade rating of BBB- from S&P Global Ratings, as well as maintaining that level from Fitch Ratings.

While results were mostly in line with views and the company effectively reiterated its targets for 2022, the main story is its long-awaited pivot in strategy toward organic growth and objective to becoming investment grade, Citi analyst Georgios Ierodiaconou said in a research note.

The new targets still leave some room for selective mergers and acquisitions, though they eliminate flexibility for major acquisitions, Mr. Ierodiaconou said, adding that it is a sensible pivot given transaction multiples have remained high in the space.

"Cellnex has shown agility in adapting to the environment and the shift should ensure tail risks are eliminated," he said.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 0427ET

All news about CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
04:27aCellnex Shares Climb on Investment-Grade Strategy After Nine-Month Revenue Rise
DJ
02:52aCellnex Telecom S A : Excel Backup File Q3 2022
PU
02:42aCellnex Telecom S A : closes CK Hutchison deal in the UK
PU
02:12aCellnex Telecom S A : Results Presentation Q3 2022
PU
02:12aCellnex Telecom S A : closes the first nine months with over 45% growth in revenue, EBITDA..
PU
02:08aCellnex Telecom Affirms FY22 Outlook Amid Higher Nine-month Loss
MT
02:01aCellnex Acquires CK Hutchinson's UK Assets, Marking Final Closing of $10 Billion Deal
MT
01:59aCellnex's nine-month core earnings rise 45%, slightly lowers outlook
RE
12:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Gain as Soft CPI Data Stoke Bets ..
DJ
11/03KKR Consortium Leads Race to Buy Vodafone Towers Unit Stake
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 479 M 3 536 M 3 536 M
Net income 2022 -300 M -305 M -305 M
Net Debt 2022 17 012 M 17 293 M 17 293 M
P/E ratio 2022 -90,5x
Yield 2022 0,15%
Capitalization 24 272 M 24 672 M 24 672 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
EV / Sales 2023 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 36,16 €
Average target price 54,26 €
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Bertrand Boudewijn Kan Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Global Operations Director
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-29.35%24 672
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED20.68%58 914
SOFTBANK CORP.1.72%49 153
MTN GROUP LIMITED-19.57%14 185
SAFARICOM PLC-32.81%8 386
ETIHAD ETISALAT COMPANY16.53%7 435