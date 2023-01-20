Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:36:13 2023-01-20 am EST
36.22 EUR   +9.00%
07:20aCellnex Shares Jump on Report of American Tower, Brookfield Takeover Bid -- Update
DJ
06:04aCellnex Shares Jump on Report of American Tower, Brookfield Takeover Bid
DJ
01/18Cellnex Telecom Unit Signs Five-Year Contract With Spanish Broadcaster RTVE
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cellnex Shares Jump on Report of American Tower, Brookfield Takeover Bid -- Update

01/20/2023 | 07:20am EST
By Mauro Orru


Shares of Cellnex Telecom SA surged Friday after Spanish news outlet Okdiario reported that American Tower REIT and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. are weighing a takeover bid for the Spanish wireless-telecommunications company, citing unnamed sources.

At 1200 GMT, Cellnex shares traded 7% higher at EUR35.56.

American Tower REIT and Brookfield are hoping to take Cellnex off the Madrid stock exchange as part of a potential deal that would bolster their exposure to Europe's telecommunications infrastructure, Okdiario reported. Cellnex operates in 12 European countries.

Cellnex, American Tower and Brookfield declined to comment.

Okdiario's report comes just a week after Cellnex said Tobias Martinez Gimeno would step down as chief executive on June 3.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 0719ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION -0.82% 223.35 Delayed Quote.6.29%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -0.15% 48.01 Delayed Quote.12.75%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. -0.56% 42.25 Delayed Quote.8.98%
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. 8.28% 36 Delayed Quote.7.47%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 489 M 3 766 M 3 766 M
Net income 2022 -329 M -355 M -355 M
Net Debt 2022 18 739 M 20 225 M 20 225 M
P/E ratio 2022 -70,3x
Yield 2022 0,15%
Capitalization 23 208 M 25 049 M 25 049 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 877
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 33,23 €
Average target price 49,65 €
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Bertrand Boudewijn Kan Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Global Operations Director
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.7.47%25 049
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.31%54 792
SOFTBANK CORP.-1.48%53 928
MTN GROUP LIMITED6.23%14 060
DIGI.COM5.00%11 446
ETIHAD ETISALAT COMPANY3.60%7 380