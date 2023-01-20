Cellnex Shares Jump on Report of American Tower, Brookfield Takeover Bid -- Update

By Mauro Orru

Shares of Cellnex Telecom SA surged Friday after Spanish news outlet Okdiario reported that American Tower REIT and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. are weighing a takeover bid for the Spanish wireless-telecommunications company, citing unnamed sources.

At 1200 GMT, Cellnex shares traded 7% higher at EUR35.56.

American Tower REIT and Brookfield are hoping to take Cellnex off the Madrid stock exchange as part of a potential deal that would bolster their exposure to Europe's telecommunications infrastructure, Okdiario reported. Cellnex operates in 12 European countries.

Cellnex, American Tower and Brookfield declined to comment.

Okdiario's report comes just a week after Cellnex said Tobias Martinez Gimeno would step down as chief executive on June 3.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 0719ET