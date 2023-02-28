Cellnex Telecom S A : 2022 Environment and Climate Change Report
02/28/2023 | 05:42pm EST
2022
Environment and Climate Change Report
Table of Contents
Introduction
Background on our
environmental evolution
Pages 2-5
Executive letter
3
Our path to a more sustainable
4
environmental management
Last year's progress
5
Our Strategy
Strategy on Environmental
and Climate Change
management
Pages 6-12
Governance model
7
Responsible environmental
8
management
Strategic sustainability plan
9
Strategic plan monitoring
10
The future towards which the
11
organization Works for
Sustainability indices
12
Climate change
Our path to net-zero by
2050
Pages 13-29
Climate change, a reality
14
Carbon footprint
15
Objectives SBTi
19
Net-Zero strategy
20
Managing climate risks and
21
opportunities
Climate Change adaptation Plan
26
Energy transition plan
27
Other mitigation actions
28
This report is an extension of the environment section of the Integrated Annual Report 2022 available in the Cellnex Corporate website.
Circular Economy
Conservation of resources
Pages 31-34
Promoting the circular economy
31
Water and waste management
34
Biodiversity
Preservation of biodiversity
with a focus on natural
capital
Pages 35-41
Biodiversity
36
Natural capital
37
Natural capital and Cellnex
38
Other nature management
40
initiatives
Nature Preservation
41
Impact
Generation of value
through our activity
Pages 42-44
Impact through SDGs contribution
43
Commitment to the value chain
44
Positive impact on society
45
EU taxonomy
47
Annexes
Pages 49-81
Contribution to the SDGs
50
Certifications, regulation and
60
frameworks
Associations, memberships and
61
recognitions
Methodologies used
62
Additional KPIs
74
GRI Contents
79
Document verification
81
2
Introduction
Our strategy
Climate change
Circular economy
Biodiversity
Impact
Annex
We continue to consolidate our sustainability performance
What we do matters, but also how we do it
Executive Letter
Dear reader,
Despite the uncertainty of 2022 and the changing and increasingly demanding environment, we have once again positioned ourselves as the European leader in telecommunication infrastructure.
As leaders, we have the responsibility to not only deliver end-to- end connectivity solutions for all our stakeholders, but also be held accountable for how we operate these services. In an increasingly connected world, what we do matters, but also how we do it.
Therefore, we continue to bet on a responsible business model that integrates sustainability at the chore and work to improve our economic, social and environmental performance. In recognition of this effort, for yet another year, we are one of the best valued companies in the main sustainability ratings. We remain for the fourth consecutive year in the exclusive CDP 'A List' of Climate Change, and we have improved our Corporate Sustainability Assessment score of S&P GlobaI. S&P GlobaI has even included us in their 2023 Yearbook, positioning ourselves as one of the best companies worldwide in sustainable business practices.
Tobias Martinez, CEO
During 2022, we have concluded the Strategic Sustainability Plan (2021-2023) and defined a new Environment and Climate Change Strategic Plan (2023-2025). This update responds to our desire to generate the greatest possible positive impact, and we can only achieve this if we fully understand the expectations and needs of our stakeholders and align them with our corporate strategies.
The new Environment and Climate Change Strategic Plan continues the previous Plan and focuses our efforts on the environment, with special attention to reducing our climate change impact and protecting the natural environment in which we operate.
In terms of climate management, we have made progress in both mitigation and adaptation. We continue to work intensively on mitigation through different energy transition and efficiency improvements actions for our operations and those of our suppliers.
Throughout 2022, I would highlight two important milestones in climate management: the consolidation of our commitment to net- zero carbon emissions by 2050 through our Net-Zero Strategy; and the development of the Climate Change Adaptation Plan through which we have analysed the climate change resilience of all our locations.
Finally, to continue fulfilling the responsibility acquired of leading the sector in terms of sustainability, we want to go one step further in the management of the natural environment. We have began a thorough analysis of the impact and dependencies of biodiversity with a focus on natural capital, enabling us, in the coming years, to guide our actions for the preservation of the environment.
3
Introduction
Our strategy
Climate change
Circular economy
Biodiversity
Impact
Annex
Our path to more sustainable environmental management
Since its inception, Cellnex has shown a clear vocation for managing the environmental impact of its direct and indirect operations. Throughout its evolution, it has acquired a greater number and more complex commitments. This effort and continuous improvement to its daily dynamics has positioned Cellnex as a benchmark in environmental management within the most recognized sustainability indices.
Environment and Climate Change Report
Energy Transition Plan Environment and Climate Change regulation
Definition of 3 "Science-Based Targets", aligned with a 1.5ºC scenario, with base year 2020
Identification of climate risks and opportunities according to TCFD
Strategic Sustainability Plan (2019-2023)
Adhesion Science Based Target (SBT) Accession Global Compact Business ambition for 1.5 ºC
A CDP rating Climate Change
2022
2021
2020
2019
See the following slide for the most relevant advances this year, among which the definition of Net-Zero by 2050 and the identification of impacts and dependencies of biodiversity based on the TNFD standards
Analysis of climate scenarios based on "Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures" (TCFD)
Full carbon footprint measure: all countries and all 3 scopes Establishment of the base year for CO2 emissions
100% of scope 1 emissions offset
Cellnex Spain Carbon Management Plan
Purchasing regulation, with environmental aspects "Standard Ethics" Sustainability Indices, FTSE4GOOD and DJSI
Carbon footprint verification
First IAI published
Accession to the United Nations Global Compact
Measuring carbon footprint and offsetting scope 1 emissions in Spain.
2018
2017
2016
2015
Sustainable Mobility Plan in Barcelona
Supplier evaluation through CDP Supply Chain
Corporate Social Responsibility regulation
CSR Master Plan (2016-2020)
CDP Climate Change and Sustainalytics.
Prize "Best Newcomer Spain" by CDP
4
And at the same time, it manages to generate a positive impact on
the health andwell-beingof workers.
Evaluation of the impact on biodiversity with a focus on natural capital.
In 2022, Cellnex carried out a study of the impacts and dependencies of natural capital throughout the value chain. This study has made it possible
to identify risks and opportunities for the company as a first step towards quantifying and reducing impacts.
The certifications obtained show the environmental and social considerations of the Torre Llevant workspace. The new building is built under standards ofeco-efficientand sustainable resources.
Introduction
Our strategy
Climate change
Circular economy
Biodiversity
Impact
Annex
2022 Progress
Establishment of net- zero by 2050 and carbon neutral by 2035 commitments
Cellnex is aware of the urgent need to limit the rise in temperatures. For this reason, in the last year the company has formalized the commitment to net- zero and has established the first lines of action for its achievement.
Increase in self-
generated renewable energy
This year the energy from self-generation has doubled compared to the previous year, going from 477MWh to 1,765GWh.
Cellnex maintains the "A" score in CDP for the fourth consecutive year.
After five years of participating in the CDP index, Cellnex has maintained the highest score in the last four years. This score places Cellnex among the top 23% of companies in the sector.
Obtaining LEED and WELL certification in the Cellnex corporate building in Barcelona (Torre Llevant).
Update of the Environment and Climate Change Strategy for the 2023-2025 horizon.
The Strategic Sustainability Plan (2019-2023) has been updated taking into account the new materiality of the group, the progress of recent years, and the new ambitions to be achieved. The result has been an updated environment and climate change strategy for the years 2023- 2025, aligned with the ESG Master Plan, with a reformulation of commitments and an update of strategic lines.
Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 22:41:10 UTC.