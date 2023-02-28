Advanced search
Cellnex Telecom S A : 2022 Environment and Climate Change Report

02/28/2023 | 05:42pm EST
2022

Environment and Climate Change Report

Table of Contents

Introduction

Background on our

environmental evolution

Pages 2-5

Executive letter

3

Our path to a more sustainable

4

environmental management

Last year's progress

5

Our Strategy

Strategy on Environmental

and Climate Change

management

Pages 6-12

Governance model

7

Responsible environmental

8

management

Strategic sustainability plan

9

Strategic plan monitoring

10

The future towards which the

11

organization Works for

Sustainability indices

12

Climate change

Our path to net-zero by

2050

Pages 13-29

Climate change, a reality

14

Carbon footprint

15

Objectives SBTi

19

Net-Zero strategy

20

Managing climate risks and

21

opportunities

Climate Change adaptation Plan

26

Energy transition plan

27

Other mitigation actions

28

This report is an extension of the environment section of the Integrated Annual Report 2022 available in the Cellnex Corporate website.

Circular Economy

Conservation of resources

Pages 31-34

Promoting the circular economy

31

Water and waste management

34

Biodiversity

Preservation of biodiversity

with a focus on natural

capital

Pages 35-41

Biodiversity

36

Natural capital

37

Natural capital and Cellnex

38

Other nature management

40

initiatives

Nature Preservation

41

Impact

Generation of value

through our activity

Pages 42-44

Impact through SDGs contribution

43

Commitment to the value chain

44

Positive impact on society

45

EU taxonomy

47

Annexes

Pages 49-81

Contribution to the SDGs

50

Certifications, regulation and

60

frameworks

Associations, memberships and

61

recognitions

Methodologies used

62

Additional KPIs

74

GRI Contents

79

Document verification

81

2

Introduction

Our strategy

Climate change

Circular economy

Biodiversity

Impact

Annex

We continue to consolidate our sustainability performance

What we do matters, but also how we do it

Executive Letter

Dear reader,

Despite the uncertainty of 2022 and the changing and increasingly demanding environment, we have once again positioned ourselves as the European leader in telecommunication infrastructure.

As leaders, we have the responsibility to not only deliver end-to- end connectivity solutions for all our stakeholders, but also be held accountable for how we operate these services. In an increasingly connected world, what we do matters, but also how we do it.

Therefore, we continue to bet on a responsible business model that integrates sustainability at the chore and work to improve our economic, social and environmental performance. In recognition of this effort, for yet another year, we are one of the best valued companies in the main sustainability ratings. We remain for the fourth consecutive year in the exclusive CDP 'A List' of Climate Change, and we have improved our Corporate Sustainability Assessment score of S&P GlobaI. S&P GlobaI has even included us in their 2023 Yearbook, positioning ourselves as one of the best companies worldwide in sustainable business practices.

Tobias Martinez, CEO

During 2022, we have concluded the Strategic Sustainability Plan (2021-2023) and defined a new Environment and Climate Change Strategic Plan (2023-2025). This update responds to our desire to generate the greatest possible positive impact, and we can only achieve this if we fully understand the expectations and needs of our stakeholders and align them with our corporate strategies.

The new Environment and Climate Change Strategic Plan continues the previous Plan and focuses our efforts on the environment, with special attention to reducing our climate change impact and protecting the natural environment in which we operate.

In terms of climate management, we have made progress in both mitigation and adaptation. We continue to work intensively on mitigation through different energy transition and efficiency improvements actions for our operations and those of our suppliers.

Throughout 2022, I would highlight two important milestones in climate management: the consolidation of our commitment to net- zero carbon emissions by 2050 through our Net-Zero Strategy; and the development of the Climate Change Adaptation Plan through which we have analysed the climate change resilience of all our locations.

Finally, to continue fulfilling the responsibility acquired of leading the sector in terms of sustainability, we want to go one step further in the management of the natural environment. We have began a thorough analysis of the impact and dependencies of biodiversity with a focus on natural capital, enabling us, in the coming years, to guide our actions for the preservation of the environment.

3

Introduction

Our strategy

Climate change

Circular economy

Biodiversity

Impact

Annex

Our path to more sustainable environmental management

Since its inception, Cellnex has shown a clear vocation for managing the environmental impact of its direct and indirect operations. Throughout its evolution, it has acquired a greater number and more complex commitments. This effort and continuous improvement to its daily dynamics has positioned Cellnex as a benchmark in environmental management within the most recognized sustainability indices.

Environment and Climate Change Report

Energy Transition Plan Environment and Climate Change regulation

Definition of 3 "Science-Based Targets", aligned with a 1.5ºC scenario, with base year 2020

Identification of climate risks and opportunities according to TCFD

Strategic Sustainability Plan (2019-2023)

Adhesion Science Based Target (SBT) Accession Global Compact Business ambition for 1.5 ºC

A CDP rating Climate Change

2022

2021

2020

2019

See the following slide for the most relevant advances this year, among which the definition of Net-Zero by 2050 and the identification of impacts and dependencies of biodiversity based on the TNFD standards

Analysis of climate scenarios based on "Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures" (TCFD)

Full carbon footprint measure: all countries and all 3 scopes Establishment of the base year for CO2 emissions

100% of scope 1 emissions offset

Cellnex Spain Carbon Management Plan

Purchasing regulation, with environmental aspects "Standard Ethics" Sustainability Indices, FTSE4GOOD and DJSI

Carbon footprint verification

First IAI published

Accession to the United Nations Global Compact

Measuring carbon footprint and offsetting scope 1 emissions in Spain.

2018

2017

2016

2015

Sustainable Mobility Plan in Barcelona

Supplier evaluation through CDP Supply Chain

Corporate Social Responsibility regulation

CSR Master Plan (2016-2020)

CDP Climate Change and Sustainalytics.

Prize "Best Newcomer Spain" by CDP

4

And at the same time, it manages to generate a positive impact on
the health and well-beingof workers.
Evaluation of the impact on biodiversity with a focus on natural capital.
In 2022, Cellnex carried out a study of the impacts and dependencies of natural capital throughout the value chain. This study has made it possible
to identify risks and opportunities for the company as a first step towards quantifying and reducing impacts.
The certifications obtained show the environmental and social considerations of the Torre Llevant workspace. The new building is built under standards of eco-efficientand sustainable resources.

Introduction

Our strategy

Climate change

Circular economy

Biodiversity

Impact

Annex

2022 Progress

Establishment of net- zero by 2050 and carbon neutral by 2035 commitments

Cellnex is aware of the urgent need to limit the rise in temperatures. For this reason, in the last year the company has formalized the commitment to net- zero and has established the first lines of action for its achievement.

Increase in self-

generated renewable energy

This year the energy from self-generation has doubled compared to the previous year, going from 477MWh to 1,765GWh.

Cellnex maintains the "A" score in CDP for the fourth consecutive year.

After five years of participating in the CDP index, Cellnex has maintained the highest score in the last four years. This score places Cellnex among the top 23% of companies in the sector.

Obtaining LEED and WELL certification in the Cellnex corporate building in Barcelona (Torre Llevant).

Update of the Environment and Climate Change Strategy for the 2023-2025 horizon.

The Strategic Sustainability Plan (2019-2023) has been updated taking into account the new materiality of the group, the progress of recent years, and the new ambitions to be achieved. The result has been an updated environment and climate change strategy for the years 2023- 2025, aligned with the ESG Master Plan, with a reformulation of commitments and an update of strategic lines.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
