Cellnex Telecom S A : 2022 Environment and Climate Change Report

We continue to consolidate our sustainability performance

What we do matters, but also how we do it

Executive Letter

Dear reader,

Despite the uncertainty of 2022 and the changing and increasingly demanding environment, we have once again positioned ourselves as the European leader in telecommunication infrastructure.

As leaders, we have the responsibility to not only deliver end-to- end connectivity solutions for all our stakeholders, but also be held accountable for how we operate these services. In an increasingly connected world, what we do matters, but also how we do it.

Therefore, we continue to bet on a responsible business model that integrates sustainability at the chore and work to improve our economic, social and environmental performance. In recognition of this effort, for yet another year, we are one of the best valued companies in the main sustainability ratings. We remain for the fourth consecutive year in the exclusive CDP 'A List' of Climate Change, and we have improved our Corporate Sustainability Assessment score of S&P GlobaI. S&P GlobaI has even included us in their 2023 Yearbook, positioning ourselves as one of the best companies worldwide in sustainable business practices.

Tobias Martinez, CEO