Cellnex Telecom S A : Integrated Annual Report 2022

In a much more challenging macroeconomic environment, what is your assessment of Cellnex's performance in 2022? And how are you progressing towards your financial objectives and integrating your most recent acquisitions? TOBÍAS MARTÍNEZ: 2022 was a step change for the company. Despite the economic uncertainty, we met our guidance for the year by consolidating our growth throughout Europe. This progress has reaffirmed our maxim of "building for the long term", placing us in a good position to attain our 2025 objectives. We focused on integrating the acquisitions we made in previous years, which have enabled us to become Europe's telecommunications infrastructure leader with more than 130,000 sites in 12 countries. The completion and integration of the acquisition of Hutchison's assets in the United Kingdom was particularly significant in this regard. The more complex and demanding macroeconomic environment, particularly higher interest rates, also led us to reposition our financial priorities. We have made a commitment to obtain an investment grade rating from Standard & Poor's (S&P) in the next 24 months, adding to the investment grade rating we already hold with Fitch. This has a significant impact on our capital allocation Tobías Martinez, CEO priorities.

BERTRAND KAN: After a long period of minimal inflation, in 2022 it increased significantly in most of our markets. Cellnex has very long- term contracts, most of which include CPI adjustments to pass on a significant part of any inflation to its customers. While this has served us well, we have also had to manage our costs carefully, as they too have been subject to inflationary pressure. Rising energy costs in particular have proved difficult for many businesses and have also affected Cellnex and its customers. As a provider of tower infrastructure to telecoms operators and other customers, fortunately our business is not the most energy-intensive. Financing costs have been increasing across the board and have affected Cellnex, although we locked in fixed rates for most of our borrowing for the foreseeable future, which limits the impact of rising interest rates on our financial performance. All in all, we are pleased to have met our financial guidance despite these macro pressures. You achieved revenue growth despite the necessary divestments in France and the UK. To what extent do these operations affect your future projections? TOBÍAS MARTÍNEZ: We are very pleased with the acquisitions of Hivory in France and Hutchison's towers in the UK. In both cases, the competition authorities' approvals were subject to divestment of certain towers. In