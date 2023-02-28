Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-02-28 am EST
35.56 EUR   -0.70%
05:42pCellnex Telecom S A : Integrated Annual Report 2022
PU
05:42pCellnex Telecom S A : 2022 Environment and Climate Change Report
PU
02/21Cellnex Appoints Håkan Pettersson as Commercial Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cellnex Telecom S A : Integrated Annual Report 2022

02/28/2023 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022

Integrated Annual Report

Home

About Cellnex

Governance

People

Society

Environment

Value chain

Basis

Annexes

Consolidated Financial

Consolidated Management Report

Statements

Table of contents

Consolidated Management Report

1

Interview with the Chairman and the CEO

4

Building for the long-term

5

1. CELLNEX: bring the world closer through telecom connectivity

12

Purpose and Values

14

Connectivity solutions

15

Our commitment

53

2. GOVERNANCE - Showing what we are, acting with integrity

78

Corporate Governance

80

Global Management System

93

Financial information

102

Business Perspective

124

Investors relations

125

3. PEOPLE - Boosting our talent, being diverse and inclusive

134

People strategy

136

Culture - Empowering our people

138

Our values

143

Driving efficiency and performance

145

Diversity and inclusion

152

Safety and well-beingat our core

158

4. SOCIETY - Being a facilitator of social progress

164

Social contribution

166

Cellnex Foundation

174

Socioeconomic impact

182

Commitment to Human Rights

185

5. ENVIRONMENT - Growing with a long-term sustainable environmental approach

186

Strategy and environmental positioning

188

Monitoring and management of the main environmental risks, opportunities, and

192

impacts

EU taxonomy

196

Conservation of resources

198

Carbon footprint and climate change

204

Nature and biodiversity

209

6. VALUE CHAIN - Extending our commitment to the value chain

215

Customers

217

Suppliers

224

7. Basis for the preparation of the Report

230

Structure and content of the Report

231

Reporting scope

232

Carbon footprint: Scope and calculation methodology for CO2 emissions

233

Contact Information

235

8. Annexes

236

Risks

237

Other public documents

261

Index of contents required by Law 11/2018

262

GRI Content Index

268

SASB Topics

277

KPI Tables

279

EU Taxonomy

300

Sustainable Finance

319

Independent Limited Verification Report

320

Annual Report on the Remuneration of the Directors

327

Annual Corporate Governance Report

328

Consolidated Financial Statements

329

2

'2022

Integrated Annual Report

Home

About Cellnex

Governance

People

Society

Environment

Value chain

Basis

Annexes

Consolidated Financial

Consolidated Management Report

Statements

2022

Integrated Annual Report

Home

About Cellnex

Governance

People

Society

Environment

Value chain

Basis

Annexes

Consolidated Financial

Consolidated Management Report

Statements

Building for the long term: starting the next chapter of Cellnex's equity story

In a much more challenging macroeconomic environment, what is your assessment of Cellnex's performance in 2022? And how are you progressing towards your financial objectives and integrating your most recent acquisitions?

TOBÍAS MARTÍNEZ: 2022 was a step change for the company. Despite the economic uncertainty, we met our guidance for the year by consolidating our growth throughout Europe. This progress has reaffirmed our maxim of "building for the long term", placing us in a good position to attain our 2025 objectives.

We focused on integrating the acquisitions we made in previous years, which have enabled us to become Europe's telecommunications infrastructure leader with more than 130,000 sites in 12 countries. The completion and integration of the acquisition of Hutchison's assets in the United Kingdom was particularly significant in this regard.

The more complex and demanding

macroeconomic environment, particularly

higher interest rates, also led us to reposition

our financial priorities. We have made a

commitment to obtain an investment grade

rating from Standard & Poor's (S&P) in the next

24 months, adding to the investment grade

rating we already hold with Fitch. This has a

significant impact on our capital allocation

Tobías Martinez, CEO

priorities.

BERTRAND KAN: After a long period of minimal inflation, in 2022 it increased significantly in most of our markets. Cellnex has very long- term contracts, most of which include CPI adjustments to pass on a significant part of any inflation to its customers. While this has served us well, we have also had to manage our costs carefully, as they too have been subject to inflationary pressure. Rising energy costs in particular have proved difficult for many businesses and have also affected Cellnex and its customers. As a provider of tower infrastructure to telecoms operators and other customers, fortunately our business is not the most energy-intensive. Financing costs have been increasing across the board and have affected Cellnex, although we locked in fixed rates for most of our borrowing for the foreseeable future, which limits the impact of rising interest rates on our financial performance. All in all, we are pleased to have met our financial guidance despite these macro pressures.

You achieved revenue growth despite the necessary divestments in France and the UK. To what extent do these operations affect your future projections?

TOBÍAS MARTÍNEZ: We are very pleased with the acquisitions of Hivory in France and Hutchison's towers in the UK. In both cases, the competition authorities' approvals were subject to divestment of certain towers. In

France, in accordance with the established deadlines, we are in the process of divesting up to 3,200 sites. In the United Kingdom we have already sold approximately 1,100 sites. Cellnex is very successful in both of these markets and the two businesses are a key part of our tower portfolio. We had anticipated these divestment requirements and managed to sell these towers to other operators at a fair price, so these transactions have not negatively affected the 2022 results, and nor do they have any significant impact on the projections of the company.

What would you say were the main drivers of these results?

TOBÍAS MARTÍNEZ: Geographical expansion, as we already mentioned, has been the main driver in the +40% increase in our key financial metrics. In addition, we have enjoyed significant organic growth of between five and six percent, making for a balanced growth profile.

Since you listed on the stock market in 2015, you have completed around 40 acquisitions to become a European leader in telecommunications infrastructure. Why have you made fewer acquisitions in 2022 and what are your expectations for future deals?

BERTRAND KAN: Several factors have affected our interest in additional acquisitions. Firstly,

5

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 22:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
05:42pCellnex Telecom S A : Integrated Annual Report 2022
PU
05:42pCellnex Telecom S A : 2022 Environment and Climate Change Report
PU
02/21Cellnex Appoints Håkan Pettersson as Commercial Director
CI
02/17Cellnex Telecom S A : Carbon footprint verification statement CELLNEX 2022
PU
02/03Cellnex Telecom Starts Pilot Project on 5G Broadcast
MT
01/24Cellnex Telecom S A : certified for sixth consecutive year as “Zero Outage Supplier&..
PU
01/20PUMP / DUMP: Seadrill driven by black gold, cold snap for Dr. Martens
MS
01/20Market Chatter: American Tower, Brookfield Reportedly Mull Take-Private B..
MT
01/20American Tower, Brookfield Reportedly Mull Take-Private Bid for Cellnex Telecom
MT
01/20Cellnex shares soar on report that American Tower, Brookfield mulling possible bid
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 492 M 3 707 M 3 707 M
Net income 2022 -342 M -363 M -363 M
Net Debt 2022 18 396 M 19 529 M 19 529 M
P/E ratio 2022 -72,5x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 24 835 M 26 364 M 26 364 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 877
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 35,56 €
Average target price 48,53 €
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Bertrand Boudewijn Kan Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Global Operations Director
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.15.82%26 496
SOFTBANK CORP.3.63%53 504
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-7.90%52 464
MTN GROUP LIMITED11.63%13 921
DIGI.COM7.50%11 283
ETIHAD ETISALAT COMPANY12.52%7 592