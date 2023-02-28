Cellnex Telecom S A : Integrated Annual Report 2022
2022
Integrated Annual Report
Home
About Cellnex
Governance
People
Society
Environment
Value chain
Basis
Annexes
Consolidated Financial
Consolidated Management Report
Statements
Table of contents
Consolidated Management Report
1
Interview with the Chairman and the CEO
4
Building for thelong-term
5
1. CELLNEX: bring the world closer through telecom connectivity
12
Purpose and Values
14
Connectivity solutions
15
Our commitment
53
2. GOVERNANCE - Showing what we are, acting with integrity
78
Corporate Governance
80
Global Management System
93
Financial information
102
Business Perspective
124
Investors relations
125
3. PEOPLE - Boosting our talent, being diverse and inclusive
134
People strategy
136
Culture - Empowering our people
138
Our values
143
Driving efficiency and performance
145
Diversity and inclusion
152
Safety andwell-beingat our core
158
4. SOCIETY - Being a facilitator of social progress
164
Social contribution
166
Cellnex Foundation
174
Socioeconomic impact
182
Commitment to Human Rights
185
5. ENVIRONMENT - Growing with a long-term sustainable environmental approach
186
Strategy and environmental positioning
188
Monitoring and management of the main environmental risks, opportunities, and
192
impacts
EU taxonomy
196
Conservation of resources
198
Carbon footprint and climate change
204
Nature and biodiversity
209
6. VALUE CHAIN - Extending our commitment to the value chain
215
Customers
217
Suppliers
224
7. Basis for the preparation of the Report
230
Structure and content of the Report
231
Reporting scope
232
Carbon footprint: Scope and calculation methodology for CO2 emissions
233
Contact Information
235
8. Annexes
236
Risks
237
Other public documents
261
Index of contents required by Law 11/2018
262
GRI Content Index
268
SASB Topics
277
KPI Tables
279
EU Taxonomy
300
Sustainable Finance
319
Independent Limited Verification Report
320
Annual Report on the Remuneration of the Directors
327
Annual Corporate Governance Report
328
Consolidated Financial Statements
329
Building for the long term: starting the next chapter of Cellnex's equity story
In a much more challenging macroeconomic environment, what is your assessment of Cellnex's performance in 2022? And how are you progressing towards your financial objectives and integrating your most recent acquisitions?
TOBÍAS MARTÍNEZ: 2022 was a step change for the company. Despite the economic uncertainty, we met our guidance for the year by consolidating our growth throughout Europe. This progress has reaffirmed our maxim of "building for the long term", placing us in a good position to attain our 2025 objectives.
We focused on integrating the acquisitions we made in previous years, which have enabled us to become Europe's telecommunications infrastructure leader with more than 130,000 sites in 12 countries. The completion and integration of the acquisition of Hutchison's assets in the United Kingdom was particularly significant in this regard.
The more complex and demanding
macroeconomic environment, particularly
higher interest rates, also led us to reposition
our financial priorities. We have made a
commitment to obtain an investment grade
rating from Standard & Poor's (S&P) in the next
24 months, adding to the investment grade
rating we already hold with Fitch. This has a
significant impact on our capital allocation
Tobías Martinez, CEO
priorities.
BERTRAND KAN: After a long period of minimal inflation, in 2022 it increased significantly in most of our markets. Cellnex has very long- term contracts, most of which include CPI adjustments to pass on a significant part of any inflation to its customers. While this has served us well, we have also had to manage our costs carefully, as they too have been subject to inflationary pressure. Rising energy costs in particular have proved difficult for many businesses and have also affected Cellnex and its customers. As a provider of tower infrastructure to telecoms operators and other customers, fortunately our business is not the most energy-intensive. Financing costs have been increasing across the board and have affected Cellnex, although we locked in fixed rates for most of our borrowing for the foreseeable future, which limits the impact of rising interest rates on our financial performance. All in all, we are pleased to have met our financial guidance despite these macro pressures.
You achieved revenue growth despite the necessary divestments in France and the UK. To what extent do these operations affect your future projections?
TOBÍAS MARTÍNEZ: We are very pleased with the acquisitions of Hivory in France and Hutchison's towers in the UK. In both cases, the competition authorities' approvals were subject to divestment of certain towers. In
France, in accordance with the established deadlines, we are in the process of divesting up to 3,200 sites. In the United Kingdom we have already sold approximately 1,100 sites. Cellnex is very successful in both of these markets and the two businesses are a key part of our tower portfolio. We had anticipated these divestment requirements and managed to sell these towers to other operators at a fair price, so these transactions have not negatively affected the 2022 results, and nor do they have any significant impact on the projections of the company.
What would you say were the main drivers of these results?
TOBÍAS MARTÍNEZ: Geographical expansion, as we already mentioned, has been the main driver in the +40% increase in our key financial metrics. In addition, we have enjoyed significant organic growth of between five and six percent, making for a balanced growth profile.
Since you listed on the stock market in 2015, you have completed around 40 acquisitions to become a European leader in telecommunications infrastructure. Why have you made fewer acquisitions in 2022 and what are your expectations for future deals?
BERTRAND KAN: Several factors have affected our interest in additional acquisitions. Firstly,
