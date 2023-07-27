Cellnex Telecom, S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Interim Consolidated Directors' Report for the six-month period ended

30 June 2023 (prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting), together with Report on Limited Review

Translation of a report originally issued in Spanish. In the event of a discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.

REPORT ON LIMITED REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Shareholders of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. at the request of the Board of Directors,

Report on the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Introduction

We have performed a limited review of the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("the interim financial statements") of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. ("the Parent") and Subsidiaries ("the Group"), which comprise the condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 June 2023, and the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, condensed consolidated statement of cash flows and explanatory notes thereto for the six-month period then ended. The Parent's directors are responsible for preparing these interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of interim condensed financial information, in conformity with Article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our limited review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our limited review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A limited review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A limited review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the audit regulations in force in Spain and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the accompanying interim financial statements.

Conclusion

Based on our limited review, which under no circumstances may be considered to be an audit of financial statements, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of interim condensed financial statements, pursuant to Article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to explanatory Note 2-a to the accompanying interim financial statements, which indicates that the aforementioned accompanying interim financial statements do not include all the information that would be required for a complete set of consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and, therefore, the accompanying interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

The accompanying interim consolidated directors' report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 contains the explanations which the Parent's directors consider appropriate about the significant events that took place in that period and their effect on the interim financial statements presented, of which it does not form part, and about the information required under Article 15 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. We have checked that the accounting information in the interim consolidated directors' report is consistent with that contained in the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023. Our work was confined to checking the interim consolidated directors' report with the aforementioned scope, and did not include a review of any information other than that drawn from the accounting records of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. and Subsidiaries.

Other Matters

This report was prepared at the request of the Board of Directors of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. in relation to the publication of the half-yearly financial report required by Article 100 of Spanish Securities Market and Investments Services Law 6/2023, of 17 March.

DELOITTE, S.L.

Iván Rubio Borrallo

27 July 2023

- 2 -

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. and

Subsidiaries

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Consolidated Interim Directors' Report for the 6-month period ended on

30 June 2023 (prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting").

Translation of a report originally issued in Spanish and of interim condensed consolidated financial statements originally issued in Spanish and prepared in accordance with the regulatory financial reporting framework applicable to the Group (see Notes 2 and 24). In the event of a discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.

.

June 2023

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Consolidated balance sheet

2

Consolidated income statement

4

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

5

Consolidated statement of changes in net equity

6

Consolidated statement of cash flows

7

1.

General information

9

2.

Basis of presentation

9

3.

Accounting policies and financial risk and capital management

14

4.

Business combinations

14

5

Non-currentassets held for sale

16

6.

Property, plant and equipment

18

7.

Intangible assets

23

8.

Investments in associates

25

9.

Derivative financial instruments

26

10.

Trade and other receivables

28

11.

Cash, cash equivalents and financial investments

30

12.

Net equity

31

13.

Borrowings

38

14.

Leases

49

15.

Trade and other payables

52

16.

Income tax and tax situation

52

17.

Employee benefit obligations and provisions and other liabilities

55

18.

Revenue and expenses

62

19.

Contingencies, commitments and obligations

64

20.

Segment reporting

65

21.

Related parties

70

22.

Other disclosures

72

23.

Post balance sheet events

72

24.

Explanation added for translation to English

73

Consolidated interim directors' report for the 6-month period ended on 30 June 2023

74

