Translation of a report originally issued in Spanish. In the event of a discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.

REPORT ON LIMITED REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Shareholders of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. at the request of the Board of Directors,

Report on the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Introduction

We have performed a limited review of the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("the interim financial statements") of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. ("the Parent") and Subsidiaries ("the Group"), which comprise the condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 June 2023, and the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, condensed consolidated statement of cash flows and explanatory notes thereto for the six-month period then ended. The Parent's directors are responsible for preparing these interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of interim condensed financial information, in conformity with Article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our limited review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our limited review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A limited review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A limited review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the audit regulations in force in Spain and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the accompanying interim financial statements.

Conclusion

Based on our limited review, which under no circumstances may be considered to be an audit of financial statements, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of interim condensed financial statements, pursuant to Article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007.