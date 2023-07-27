Cellnex Telecom, S.A. and Subsidiaries
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Interim Consolidated Directors' Report for the six-month period ended
30 June 2023 (prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting), together with Report on Limited Review
Translation of a report originally issued in Spanish. In the event of a discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.
REPORT ON LIMITED REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
To the Shareholders of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. at the request of the Board of Directors,
Report on the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Introduction
We have performed a limited review of the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("the interim financial statements") of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. ("the Parent") and Subsidiaries ("the Group"), which comprise the condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 June 2023, and the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, condensed consolidated statement of cash flows and explanatory notes thereto for the six-month period then ended. The Parent's directors are responsible for preparing these interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of interim condensed financial information, in conformity with Article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our limited review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our limited review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A limited review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A limited review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the audit regulations in force in Spain and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the accompanying interim financial statements.
Conclusion
Based on our limited review, which under no circumstances may be considered to be an audit of financial statements, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of interim condensed financial statements, pursuant to Article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007.
Emphasis of Matters
We draw attention to explanatory Note 2-a to the accompanying interim financial statements, which indicates that the aforementioned accompanying interim financial statements do not include all the information that would be required for a complete set of consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and, therefore, the accompanying interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
The accompanying interim consolidated directors' report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 contains the explanations which the Parent's directors consider appropriate about the significant events that took place in that period and their effect on the interim financial statements presented, of which it does not form part, and about the information required under Article 15 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. We have checked that the accounting information in the interim consolidated directors' report is consistent with that contained in the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023. Our work was confined to checking the interim consolidated directors' report with the aforementioned scope, and did not include a review of any information other than that drawn from the accounting records of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. and Subsidiaries.
Other Matters
This report was prepared at the request of the Board of Directors of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. in relation to the publication of the half-yearly financial report required by Article 100 of Spanish Securities Market and Investments Services Law 6/2023, of 17 March.
DELOITTE, S.L.
Iván Rubio Borrallo
27 July 2023
Cellnex Telecom, S.A. and
Subsidiaries
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Consolidated Interim Directors' Report for the 6-month period ended on
30 June 2023 (prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting").
June 2023
June 2023
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Consolidated balance sheet
2
Consolidated income statement
4
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
5
Consolidated statement of changes in net equity
6
Consolidated statement of cash flows
7
1.
General information
9
2.
Basis of presentation
9
3.
Accounting policies and financial risk and capital management
14
4.
Business combinations
14
5
Non-currentassets held for sale
16
6.
Property, plant and equipment
18
7.
Intangible assets
23
8.
Investments in associates
25
9.
Derivative financial instruments
26
10.
Trade and other receivables
28
11.
Cash, cash equivalents and financial investments
30
12.
Net equity
31
13.
Borrowings
38
14.
Leases
49
15.
Trade and other payables
52
16.
Income tax and tax situation
52
17.
Employee benefit obligations and provisions and other liabilities
55
18.
Revenue and expenses
62
19.
Contingencies, commitments and obligations
64
20.
Segment reporting
65
21.
Related parties
70
22.
Other disclosures
72
23.
Post balance sheet events
72
24.
Explanation added for translation to English
73
Consolidated interim directors' report for the 6-month period ended on 30 June 2023
74
