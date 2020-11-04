Cellnex Telecom S A : La sociedad remite declaración intermedia de gestión del tercer trimestre de 2020 55kB

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 1 603 M 1 867 M 1 867 M Net income 2020 1,64 M 1,91 M 1,91 M Net Debt 2020 4 538 M 5 284 M 5 284 M P/E ratio 2020 6 061x Yield 2020 0,15% Capitalization 26 275 M 30 828 M 30 592 M EV / Sales 2020 19,2x EV / Sales 2021 16,7x Nbr of Employees 1 614 Free-Float 82,2% Chart CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 23 Average target price 59,15 € Last Close Price 54,00 € Spread / Highest target 55,6% Spread / Average Target 9,54% Spread / Lowest Target -42,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Franco Bernabè Non-Executive Chairman Sergio Tórtola Pérez Operations Director José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development Pierre Blayau Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. 50.95% 30 828 SOFTBANK CORP. -16.17% 55 426 BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -0.27% 33 482 SAFARICOM PLC -0.79% 11 350 TELE2 AB (PUBL) -20.46% 8 348 DIGI.COM -15.02% 7 158