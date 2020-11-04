Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Cellnex Telecom, S.A.    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cellnex Telecom S A : La sociedad remite declaración intermedia de gestión del tercer trimestre de 2020 55kB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 01:55am EST

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34) 915 851 500, www.cnmv.es

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. 3er TRIMESTRE 2020

ANEXO IV

INFORMACIÓN TRIMESTRAL

3er

INFORME FINANCIERO TRIMESTRAL CORRESPONDIENTE AL AÑO

2020

FECHA DE CIERRE DEL PERIODO

30/09/2020

I. DATOS IDENTIFICATIVOS

Denominación Social: CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

Domicilio Social: C/JUAN ESPLANDIU, 11-13

C.I.F.

A64907306

II. INFORMACIÓN COMPLEMENTARIA A LA INFORMACIÓN PERIÓDICA PREVIAMENTE PUBLICADA

1

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34) 915 851 500, www.cnmv.es

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. 3er TRIMESTRE 2020

III. INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA TRIMESTRAL

Contenido de este apartado:

Individual

Consolidado

Declaración intermedia de gestión

2376

Informe financiero trimestral resumido

2377

Informe financiero trimestral completo

2378

Informe del auditor

2380

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 06:54:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
02:00aCELLNEX TELECOM S A : The company sends presentation regarding its results corre..
PU
01:55aCELLNEX TELECOM S A : La sociedad remite declaración intermedia de gestión del t..
PU
01:45aCELLNEX TELECOM S A : revenue until September hit 1,149 billion, EBITDA grows t..
PU
11/03CELLNEX TELECOM S A : The Company announces a dividend payment 475kB
PU
11/02CELLNEX TELECOM S A : BASF and Cellnex will bring 5G technology to the Tarragona..
PU
10/30CELLNEX TELECOM S A : presents its innovations in the field of critical communic..
PU
10/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alphabet, Amazon, Starbucks
10/29CELLNEX TELECOM S A : Small Cell Forum Guide Reflects Role of Alternative Deploy..
AQ
10/27CELLNEX TELECOM S A : The company sends announcement of the publication date of ..
PU
10/27CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 603 M 1 867 M 1 867 M
Net income 2020 1,64 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
Net Debt 2020 4 538 M 5 284 M 5 284 M
P/E ratio 2020 6 061x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 26 275 M 30 828 M 30 592 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales 2021 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 614
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 59,15 €
Last Close Price 54,00 €
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Franco Bernabè Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Operations Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.50.95%30 828
SOFTBANK CORP.-16.17%55 426
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-0.27%33 482
SAFARICOM PLC-0.79%11 350
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-20.46%8 348
DIGI.COM-15.02%7 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group