  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
  Report
Cellnex Telecom S A : Press conference. FY' 21 Results presentation 933kB

02/28/2022 | 01:11pm EST
FY'21 Results presentation

Press conference. Barcelona, 25th February 2022

2021 at a glance

Strong operational and financial performance exceeding all key metrics in 2021

Consistent and sustainable organic

Strong financial performance

Steady progress on ESG

growth

+6.2% new PoPs vs. FY 2020

CDP "A list" for the 3rd year running and CDP Supplier

Revenues €2,536Mn, + 58% vs. FY 2020

Engagement Leader

Extension of BTS programs +c.5k sites

Adjusted EBITDA €1,921Mn, +63% vs. FY 2020

Vigeo Eiris +15 points (c.+30%) vs. previous year

Neutrality leading to stronger

RLFCF €981Mn, +61% vs. FY 2020

Cellnex Top-Rated ESG Performer by Sustainalytics

partnerships with clients: BT service

New Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework

agreement extended until 2040

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index inclusion

Fully funded and hedged

c.87% debt fixed and c.13% linked to Euribor

(at historical lows)

Liquidity €8.6Bn, firepower fully funded

Flexible capital structure: no covenant,

no pledge or guarantee

Average interest rate in 2022 expected to be

lower than in 2021

New growth deals

Tailored growth deals with existing clients in France,

Portugal, UK and Netherlands (extending BTS program, new acquisitions, FTTT, transport connectivity,…)

Reducing rooftop mix in France to execute Hivory's

remedies

Potential swap of minority stakes - acquisition of Iliad's minorities in France and Poland in exchange for plans to open capital of certain business units

Rock-solid cash flows allowed Cellnex

to beat 2021 guidance

RLFCF growth >60% (vs. guidance +c.50%) despite Hivory contributing 2 months only

2025 guidance reiterated

Results January - December 2021 - 25th February 2022

2

FY 2021 outlook and actual performance

RLFCF growth >60% vs. guidance +c.50% despite

Hivory contributing for 2 months only

Actual 2021

Guidance 2021

(Hivory 2 months only)

Revenues (€Mn)

2,535 - 2,555

2,536

c.2,562

Adjusted EBITDA (€Mn)

1,910 - 1,930

1,921

c.1,945

RLFCF (€Mn)

955 - 965 (+c.50%)

981

c.995

Organic growth

>5%

+6,2%

Key metrics significantly above guidance had Hivory contributed 3 months, as per guidance

Results January - December 2021 - 25th February 2022

3

Outlook 2022 & 2025

Cellnex reiteratesits 2025 outlook and confirms2022 to perform in line

with market consensus

3,460 - 3,510

4,100 - 4,300

2,536

1,608

Revenues (€Mn)

2020A

2021A

2022E

2023

2024

2025E

1

2

3

4

5

6

1,921

2,650 - 2,700

3,300 - 3,500

1,182

Adjusted EBITDA (€Mn)

2020A1

2021A2

2022E3

20234

20245

2025E6

RLFCF (€Mn)

981

1,350 - 1,380

2,000 - 2,200

610

2020A

2021A

2022E

2023

2024

2025E

1

2

3

4

5

6

Results January - December 2021 - 25th February 2022

+c.13%

CAGR 21-25

+c.15%

CAGR 21-25

+c.22%

CAGR 21-25

4

Tailor-made growth deals

In 2021, Cellnex has been able to successfully close c.€18.8Bn of M&A deals

Cellnex has additionally signed growth deals during these last months

  • Sites: c.10,500
  • BTS sites: c.2,500
  • EV: c.€6.1Bn
  • Sites: c.18,600
  • BTS sites: c.4,700
  • EV: c.€7.7bn
  • Sites: c.7,400
  • BTS sites: c.4,500
  • EV: c.€2.2bn
  • Sites: c.7,000
  • BTS sites: c.1,500
  • EV: c.€2.2Bn
  • Sites: c.3,100
  • BTS sites: c.180
  • EV: c.€660Mn
  • New BTS program of up to 2,850 sites until 2028
  • Agreement for the acquisition of up to 2 additional MSCs
  • Extension of Fiber-to-the-Tower project
  • New BTS program of up to 2,000 sites until 2028
  • Metro Société du Grand Paris lines 16 and 17
  • Agreements in Portugal
    • Acquisition of c.700 sites (closed)
    • Agreement with ONI for the acquisition of 63 sites
  • Railway connectivity projects:
    • London-Brightontransport
    • ProRail transport connectivity project
  • Others:
    • Acquisition of new Data Center in the Netherlands
    • Land acquisition
  • Potential divestment to be required by CMA, in progress
  • Divestment of 3,200 rooftops
  • Agreement to acquire Iliad's entire stake (30%) in France and Iliad's 10% stake in Poland
  • Potential capital opening of certain businesses

Investments

EV c.€1.5Bn

Investments

EV c.€0.4Bn

Neutral impact expected

5

Results January - December 2021 - 25th February 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 18:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
