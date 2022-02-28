Cellnex Telecom S A : Press conference. FY' 21 Results presentation 933kB
FY' 21 Results presentation
Press conference. Barcelona, 25th February 2022
2021 at a glance
Strong operational and financial performance exceeding all key metrics in 2021
Consistent and sustainable organic
Strong financial performance
Steady progress on ESG
growth
+6.2% new PoPs vs. FY 2020
CDP "A list" for the 3
rd year running and CDP Supplier
Revenues
€2,536Mn, + 58% vs. FY 2020
Engagement Leader
Extension of BTS programs +c.5k sites
Adjusted EBITDA
€1,921Mn, +63% vs. FY 2020
Vigeo Eiris +15 points (c.+30%) vs. previous year
Neutrality leading to stronger
RLFCF
€981Mn, +61% vs. FY 2020
Cellnex Top-Rated ESG Performer by Sustainalytics
partnerships with clients: BT service
New Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework
agreement extended until 2040
Bloomberg Gender Equality Index inclusion
Fully funded and hedged
c.87% debt fixed and c.13% linked to Euribor
(at historical lows)
Liquidity
€8.6Bn, firepower fully funded
Flexible capital structure: no covenant,
no pledge or guarantee
Average interest rate in 2022 expected to be
lower than in 2021
New growth deals
Tailored growth deals with existing clients in France,
Portugal, UK and Netherlands (extending BTS program, new acquisitions, FTTT, transport connectivity,…)
Reducing rooftop mix in France to execute Hivory's
remedies
Potential swap of minority stakes - acquisition of Iliad's minorities in France and Poland in exchange for plans to open capital of certain business units
Rock-solid cash flows allowed Cellnex
to beat 2021 guidance
RLFCF growth
>60% (vs. guidance +c.50%) despite Hivory contributing 2 months only
2025 guidance reiterated
Results January - December 2021 - 25th February 2022
2
FY 2021 outlook and actual performance
RLFCF growth >60% vs. guidance +c.50% despite
Hivory contributing for 2 months only
Actual 2021
Guidance 2021
(Hivory 2 months only)
Revenues (€Mn)
2,535 - 2,555
2,536
✓
c.2,562
Adjusted EBITDA (€Mn)
1,910 - 1,930
1,921
✓
c.1,945
RLFCF (€Mn)
955 - 965 (+c.50%)
981
✓
c.995
Organic growth
>5%
+6,2%
✓
Key metrics significantly above guidance had Hivory contributed 3 months, as per guidance
Results January - December 2021 - 25th February 2022
3
Outlook 2022 & 2025
Cellnex
reiteratesits 2025 outlook and confirms2022 to perform in line
with market consensus
3,460 - 3,510
4,100 - 4,300
2,536
1,608
Revenues (€Mn)
2020A
2021A
2022E
2023
2024
2025E
1
2
3
4
5
6
1,921
2,650 - 2,700
3,300 - 3,500
1,182
Adjusted EBITDA (€Mn)
2020A
1
2021A
2
2022E
3
2023
4
2024
5
2025E
6
RLFCF (€Mn)
981
1,350 - 1,380
2,000 - 2,200
610
2020A
2021A
2022E
2023
2024
2025E
1
2
3
4
5
6
Results January - December 2021 - 25th February 2022
+c.13%
CAGR 21-25
+c.15%
CAGR 21-25
+c.22%
CAGR 21-25
4
Tailor-made growth deals
In 2021, Cellnex has been able to successfully close c.€18.8Bn of M&A deals
Cellnex has additionally signed growth deals during these last months
Sites: c.10,500
BTS sites: c.2,500
EV: c.€6.1Bn
Sites: c.18,600
BTS sites: c.4,700
EV: c.€7.7bn
Sites: c.7,400
BTS sites: c.4,500
EV: c.€2.2bn
Sites: c.7,000
BTS sites: c.1,500
EV: c.€2.2Bn
Sites: c.3,100
BTS sites: c.180
EV: c.€660Mn
New BTS program of up to 2,850 sites until 2028
Agreement for the acquisition of up to 2 additional MSCs
Extension of Fiber-to-the-Tower project
New BTS program of up to 2,000 sites until 2028
Metro Société du Grand Paris lines 16 and 17
Agreements in Portugal
Acquisition of c.700 sites (closed)
Agreement with ONI for the acquisition of 63 sites
Railway connectivity projects:
London-Brightontransport
ProRail transport connectivity project
Others:
Acquisition of new Data Center in the Netherlands
Land acquisition
Potential divestment to be required by CMA, in progress
Divestment of 3,200 rooftops
Agreement to acquire Iliad's entire stake (30%) in France and Iliad's 10% stake in Poland
Potential capital opening of certain businesses
Investments
EV c.€1.5Bn
Investments
EV c.€0.4Bn
Neutral impact expected
5
Results January - December 2021 - 25th February 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 18:10:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
3 479 M
3 920 M
3 920 M
Net income 2022
-136 M
-153 M
-153 M
Net Debt 2022
14 187 M
15 983 M
15 983 M
P/E ratio 2022
-215x
Yield 2022
0,15%
Capitalization
27 050 M
30 476 M
30 476 M
EV / Sales 2022
11,9x
EV / Sales 2023
11,2x
Nbr of Employees
2 877
Free-Float
86,8%
