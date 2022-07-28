Cellnex Telecom S A : Results Presentation Q2 2022
07/28/2022
Q2
2022
January - June 2022 Results
July 28, 2022
Results January - June 2022
Key takeaways
Consistent execution: i) 2022 outlook confirmed in the upper end of the range and
ii) strong commitment with our strategy
Consistent and sustainable organic
growth
+c.5.2% new PoPs vs. H1 21
1,877 site actions in H1 2022 with c.€12Mn associated annualized lease efficiencies
Contract with an anchor tenant renewed and extended for a 30-year period and industrial partnership including FTTT (1)
Cooperation with Digi started in Portugal Partnership with Nokia on private networks
Strong financial performance
Revenues (2) €1,690Mn, +59% vs. H1 2021
Adjusted EBITDA (3) €1,282Mn, +59% vs. H1 2021
RLFCF (4) €637Mn, +62% vs. H1 2021
Cellnex one of the few companies in the sector
keeping pace with nominal GDP
Cellnex among the 5 leading global
telcos in sustainability
New rating of 14 points by Sustainalytics 'ESG Risk
Rating', improving last year's (c.10%)
Cellnex's updated Board composition exceeds the
50% threshold for gender diversity
2nd edition of the Cellnex Foundation program
aiming at reducing the digital divide and contributing to environmental sustainability
Management is fully committed to Cellnex's successful equity story
MNOs' long-termindustrialpartner
Value accretive strategythrough M&A and organic
growth
Customer loyaltyto generate sustainable organic
growth
Credibility- Cellnex has always delivered on its
commitments with the market
Cellnex is poised to unlock value in
the European tower landscape
Cellnex is fully committed to a value accretive
deployment of its remaining firepower
Our ability to crystallize long-term industrial
opportunities with European MNOs remains intact (augmented TowerCo, FTTT, Small Cells, DAS…)
Open to consider further options with all
stakeholders
2022 financial outlook confirmed
Trending to the upper end of the full year range Hutchison UK deal about to be closed
All operational and financial metrics aligned with 2025 financial outlook (medium term guidance)
ESG Master Plan on track
Credit quality has always been a key pillar of Cellnex's decision making process
Under the current contract terms, plus agreement to acquire FTTT (fiber to the tower) on up to c.1,800 Cellnex sites and to jointly deploy indoor coverage solutions; (2) Revenues correspond to Operating Income excluding Advances to Customers (following the same methodology as in note 20a in our Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ended 30 June 2022); (3) Adjusted EBITDA is an alternative performance measure ("APM") as defined in the guidelines issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority on October 5, 2015 on alternative performance measures (the "ESMA Guidelines"). Please see slide 23 for certain information on the limitations of APMs; (4) Recurring Leveraged Free Cash Flow ("RLFCF") is an APM. Please see slide 23 for certain information on the limitations of APMs
Results January - June 2022
2022 outlook
All key metrics to increase every quarter due to current operations and the contribution
from organic growth and change of perimeter
RLFCF (€Mn)
+c.40%E
FY22E vs. FY21
Adjusted EBITDA (€Mn)
+53%
2,650 - 2,700
+66%
vs. Q2 2021
+c.40%E
vs. Q1 2021
+57%
648
FY22E vs. FY21
+67%
634
vs. Q2 2021
1,350 - 1,380
vs. Q1 2021
337
300
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022E
Q4 2022E
Change of
perimeter
To be closed in Q3 2022
Results January - June 2022
Status of integration processes
All integration processes on track
Project
CKH DK
CKH SW
Play
Deutsche
CKH IT
Cyfrowy
SFR
CKH UK
Polsat
Telekom
Closing
Q3 2022
Pre-closing
Integration Assessment
Transition (3 months)
Take Control
Optimization
(7 months)
Integration Plan
Industrial Model
85%53%
Results January - June 2022
Consistent strategy execution
Leading independent TowerCo in Europe with up to c.138k sites, of which up to c.22k to be deployed
through BTS programs
Significant footprint expansion
Strong targeted growth, highly contracted
Up to
Guidance 2025 (€Mn)
5,177 Sites
+c.13%
4,100 - 4,300
c.138k
Revenues
sites (1) (2)
1,881 Sites
(c.85% contracted)
CAGR 21-25
Countries with more than 1 anchor tenant
Countries with 1 anchor tenant
15,414 Sites (1) (2)
2,474 Sites
20,870 Sites
4,314 Sites
32,003 Sites (2)
4,920 Sites
Adjusted EBITDA
3,300 - 3,500
+c.15%
CAGR 21-25
RLFCF
2,000 - 2,200
+c.21%
CAGR 21-25
Adjusted EBITDA Guidance 2025 (1) (3)
6,826 Sites
6,153 Sites
c.5%
c.11%
c.9%
11,315 Sites
26,504Sites
c.80% from
c.29%
countries with
€3.3Bn -
Cellnex vs. Peers
x20
221
sovereign rating of
c.15%
€3.5Bn
('000 sites)
82
138
at least A
7
22
35
40
c.14%
c.17%
(1) Including transactions not yet closed (2) Before remedies
(3) Management estimate; including progress on BTS programs and 3rd party tenants
Results January - June 2022
