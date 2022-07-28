Log in
    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-07-27 am EDT
42.31 EUR   -0.82%
02:12aCellnex keeps outlook after acquisitions boost H1 earnings
RE
02:08aCELLNEX TELECOM S A : Results Presentation Q2 2022
PU
02:08aCELLNEX TELECOM S A : closes H1 2022 with 59% growth in revenue and EBITDA
PU
Cellnex Telecom S A : Results Presentation Q2 2022

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
Other Relevant information in compliance with article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Markets Law, notified to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission

Q2

2022

January - June 2022 Results

July 28, 2022

Results January - June 2022

1

Key takeaways

Consistent execution: i) 2022 outlook confirmed in the upper end of the range and

ii) strong commitment with our strategy

Consistent and sustainable organic

growth

+c.5.2% new PoPs vs. H1 21

1,877 site actions in H1 2022 with c.€12Mn associated annualized lease efficiencies

Contract with an anchor tenant renewed and extended for a 30-year period and industrial partnership including FTTT (1)

Cooperation with Digi started in Portugal Partnership with Nokia on private networks

Strong financial performance

Revenues (2) €1,690Mn, +59% vs. H1 2021

Adjusted EBITDA (3) €1,282Mn, +59% vs. H1 2021

RLFCF (4) €637Mn, +62% vs. H1 2021

Cellnex one of the few companies in the sector

keeping pace with nominal GDP

Cellnex among the 5 leading global

telcos in sustainability

New rating of 14 points by Sustainalytics 'ESG Risk

Rating', improving last year's (c.10%)

Cellnex's updated Board composition exceeds the

50% threshold for gender diversity

2nd edition of the Cellnex Foundation program

aiming at reducing the digital divide and contributing to environmental sustainability

Management is fully committed to Cellnex's successful equity story

MNOs' long-termindustrialpartner

Value accretive strategythrough M&A and organic

growth

Customer loyaltyto generate sustainable organic

growth

Credibility- Cellnex has always delivered on its

commitments with the market

Cellnex is poised to unlock value in

the European tower landscape

Cellnex is fully committed to a value accretive

deployment of its remaining firepower

Our ability to crystallize long-term industrial

opportunities with European MNOs remains intact (augmented TowerCo, FTTT, Small Cells, DAS…)

Open to consider further options with all

stakeholders

2022 financial outlook confirmed

Trending to the upper end of the full year range Hutchison UK deal about to be closed

All operational and financial metrics aligned with 2025 financial outlook (medium term guidance)

ESG Master Plan on track

Credit quality has always been a key pillar of Cellnex's decision making process

  1. Under the current contract terms, plus agreement to acquire FTTT (fiber to the tower) on up to c.1,800 Cellnex sites and to jointly deploy indoor coverage solutions; (2) Revenues correspond to Operating Income excluding Advances to Customers (following the same methodology as in note 20a in our Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ended 30 June 2022); (3) Adjusted EBITDA is an alternative performance measure ("APM") as defined in the guidelines issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority on October 5, 2015 on alternative performance measures (the "ESMA Guidelines"). Please see slide 23 for certain information on the limitations of APMs; (4) Recurring Leveraged Free Cash Flow ("RLFCF") is an APM. Please see slide 23 for certain information on the limitations of APMs

Results January - June 2022

2

2022 outlook

All key metrics to increase every quarter due to current operations and the contribution

from organic growth and change of perimeter

RLFCF (€Mn)

+c.40%E

FY22E vs. FY21

Adjusted EBITDA (€Mn)

+53%

2,650 - 2,700

+66%

vs. Q2 2021

+c.40%E

vs. Q1 2021

+57%

648

FY22E vs. FY21

+67%

634

vs. Q2 2021

1,350 - 1,380

vs. Q1 2021

337

300

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022E

Q4 2022E

Change of

perimeter

To be closed in Q3 2022

Results January - June 2022

3

Status of integration processes

All integration processes on track

Project

CKH DK

CKH SW

Play

Deutsche

CKH IT

Cyfrowy

SFR

CKH UK

Polsat

Telekom

Closing

Q3 2022

Pre-closing

Integration Assessment

Transition (3 months)

Take Control

Optimization

(7 months)

Integration Plan

Industrial Model

85%53%

Results January - June 2022

4

Consistent strategy execution

Leading independent TowerCo in Europe with up to c.138k sites, of which up to c.22k to be deployed

through BTS programs

Significant footprint expansion

Strong targeted growth, highly contracted

Up to

Guidance 2025 (€Mn)

5,177 Sites

+c.13%

4,100 - 4,300

c.138k

Revenues

sites (1) (2)

1,881 Sites

(c.85% contracted)

CAGR 21-25

Countries with more than 1 anchor tenant

Countries with 1 anchor tenant

15,414 Sites (1) (2)

2,474 Sites

20,870 Sites

4,314 Sites

32,003 Sites (2)

4,920 Sites

Adjusted EBITDA

3,300 - 3,500

+c.15%

CAGR 21-25

RLFCF

2,000 - 2,200

+c.21%

CAGR 21-25

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance 2025 (1) (3)

6,826 Sites

6,153 Sites

c.5%

c.11%

c.9%

11,315 Sites

26,504Sites

c.80% from

c.29%

countries with

€3.3Bn -

Cellnex vs. Peers

x20

221

sovereign rating of

c.15%

€3.5Bn

('000 sites)

82

138

at least A

7

22

35

40

c.14%

c.17%

(1) Including transactions not yet closed (2) Before remedies

(3) Management estimate; including progress on BTS programs and 3rd party tenants

Results January - June 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
