Slavery and human

trafficking statement 2024

Modern slavery is a gross violation of human rights, involving such issues as forced labour, bonded labour, human trafficking and child slavery.

Cellnex condemns all exploitative work practices, including the use of child labour, and we are fully committed to preventing them, both in areas that come within the Group's activities and in all matters that affect our supply chain.

In addition, the company implements a policy of transparency in respect of its business and its activities, and so any information relating to this statement, and the document itself, are published on the company's corporate website.

Cellnex also undertakes to draft and publish a statement on slavery and trafficking in human beings for each financial year of the organization, as established in the Modern Slavery Act of 2015, passed in the United Kingdom. A specific Cellnex UK statement can also be found on the UK's online modern slavery register.

Cellnex

Cellnex is the main infrastructure operator for wireless telecommunication in Europe and as such is committed to establishing an efficient, impartial, high-quality telecommunications platform with innovative management practices to propel digitalisation across Europe.

Cellnex has made a firm commitment to developing its network, which at the end of 2023 comprised c. 127.000 sites -including forecast roll-outs up to 2030- and positions the company to develop new generation networks. It currently provides services in Spain, Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Ireland, Portugal, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Poland thanks to the investments undertaken to boost its transformation and internationalisation drive.

Cellnex offers its customers telecom infrastructure services for sustainable connectivity so that customers do not have to manage the infrastructures and networks over which their systems operate. Cellnex's