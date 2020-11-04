Cellnex Telecom S A : The company sends presentation regarding its results corresponding to the first nine months of 2020 2MB
0
11/04/2020 | 02:00am EST
Q3
2020
January - September 2020 Results
November 4, 2020
The Period in a Nutshell
Unique combination of defensive and high quality structural growth with limited
exposure to COVID-19
Already delivering on Cellnex's busy pipeline of opportunities
Consistent and sustainable
organic growth
+c.5% new organic PoPs year on year
Steady progress on BTS programs
Opening the deal pipeline
Deal with Iliad in Poland is the first after recent capital increase with an associated investment of €2.1Bn (1), confirming momentum and ability to execute
Solid financial performance
Revenues +53% vs. 9M 2019
Adjusted EBITDA +68%
RLFCF +70%
Strong backlog of c.€53Bn post closings
Financial flexibility to
continue growing
Outstanding market support for last capital increase (c.€4Bn) and bond issuances during the year (c.€3Bn), bringing available liquidity to c.€8Bn
Further M&A opportunities on track
Restless focus on
integration
The right team and processes in place to keep pace with Cellnex's outstanding growth execution
2020 financial outlook
confirmed
On Tower UK (2) and NOS transactions
already closed
Acquired stake + 100% BTS Capex
Company name for the acquired Arqiva's telecom infrastructure assets
Results January - September 2020
2
Agreement with Iliad in Poland
Opening a new market alongside an existing key client and partner
Unique industrial project leveraging on our fruitful relationship with Iliad
Long term strategic partnership: new follow-on agreement with Iliad
Industrialwin-winalliance: Agreement to acquire 60% of Play's national network of c.7,000 sites and
up to c.5,000 sites to be deployed by 2030
MNO M&A to accelerate outsourcing opportunities
Significant contribution to financials: Expected Adjusted EBITDA of c.€220Mn and RLFCF of c.€160Mn on a run rate basis (1) (2)
Attractive underlying trends: i) 6th largest EU economy with resilient GDP growth, ii) Network densification needs, and iii) Already assessing subsequent steps
Fully compliant with M&A investment criteria
Assuming an FX rate of 4.58 PLN / EUR
Management estimate based on the assumption that all sites are actually transferred to Cellnex or built and transferred to Cellnex by 2030
Results January - September 2020
3
Expanded European Footprint
Largest independent Towerco in Europe with up to c.73k sites (1), of which up to
c.13.5k (2) to be deployed through BTS programs
Significant footprint expansion
Significant business risk diversification
Revenues - Run Rate (6)
c.73k
sites (1)
TIS
8,120 Sites (1) (3)
1,149 Sites (1)
984 Sites (1)
13,705 Sites (1)
11,890 Sites (5)
FTTT for Bouygues
Other
c.90%
c.90% revenues
c.10%
€2.6Bn
from TIS
Telecomsites(4)
5,876 Sites (1)
6,118 Sites (1)
Adjusted EBITDA - Run Rate (6)
11,050 Sites
14,549 Sites (1)
Cellnex vs. Peers (thousands of sites)
x10181
x Country Ratings
AA
c.30%
c.90% from countries
AAA
A-
c.10%
c.10%
with sovereign
BBB
€2Bn
22 32
7
73
40
rating of at least A
c.15%
AAA
AA
c.10%
A
BBB
Cellnex2014
Inwit
SBA
CC
Cellnex
AMT
c.15%
AA-
c.10%
Up to c.73k sites assuming that all sites to be transferred or built under our M&A contracts are actually transferred or built by each relevant date. Excluding sites not owned; (2) Up to 1,500 sites for Bouygues Telecom + c.3,400 sites for Iliad + up to 350 sites for Sunrise + c.500 sites for Salt + up to 1,150 sites for Wind Tre + up to 530 sites in Ireland + contracted BTS program of 500 sites for MEO + up to 350 sites for NOS + up to 60 sites for KPN + up to 5,000 sites for Play Towers; (3) Excluding c.900 sites not owned from On Tower UK; (4) Of which c.5,000 sites owned by Cellnex; (5) Including c.7,000 sites to be acquired from Play and up to c.5,000 BTS sites; (6) Including future contribution from recent deals, plus contracted perimeter as of Dec 2019. Management estimate based on 2019 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA and including run rate revenues and Adjusted EBITDA contribution under our M&A contracts signed to date, respectively, based on the assumption that all sites that may, subject to certain conditions, be transferred or built under Cellnex's acquisition agreements,
purchase commitments and BTS programs are actually transferred to Cellnex or built and transferred to Cellnex, as applicable, by each relevant date
4
4
Results January - September 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 06:59:06 UTC