CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
Cellnex Telecom S A : The company sends presentation regarding its results corresponding to the first nine months of 2020 2MB

11/04/2020 | 02:00am EST

Q3

2020

January - September 2020 Results

November 4, 2020

The Period in a Nutshell

Unique combination of defensive and high quality structural growth with limited

exposure to COVID-19

Already delivering on Cellnex's busy pipeline of opportunities

Consistent and sustainable

organic growth

+c.5% new organic PoPs year on year

Steady progress on BTS programs

Opening the deal pipeline

Deal with Iliad in Poland is the first after recent capital increase with an associated investment of €2.1Bn (1), confirming momentum and ability to execute

Solid financial performance

Revenues +53% vs. 9M 2019

Adjusted EBITDA +68%

RLFCF +70%

Strong backlog of c.€53Bn post closings

Financial flexibility to

continue growing

Outstanding market support for last capital increase (c.€4Bn) and bond issuances during the year (c.€3Bn), bringing available liquidity to c.€8Bn

Further M&A opportunities on track

Restless focus on

integration

The right team and processes in place to keep pace with Cellnex's outstanding growth execution

2020 financial outlook

confirmed

On Tower UK (2) and NOS transactions

already closed

  1. Acquired stake + 100% BTS Capex
  2. Company name for the acquired Arqiva's telecom infrastructure assets

Results January - September 2020

2

Agreement with Iliad in Poland

Opening a new market alongside an existing key client and partner

Unique industrial project leveraging on our fruitful relationship with Iliad

Long term strategic partnership: new follow-on agreement with Iliad

Industrial win-winalliance: Agreement to acquire 60% of Play's national network of c.7,000 sites and

up to c.5,000 sites to be deployed by 2030

MNO M&A to accelerate outsourcing opportunities

Significant contribution to financials: Expected Adjusted EBITDA of c.€220Mn and RLFCF of c.€160Mn on a run rate basis (1) (2)

Attractive underlying trends: i) 6th largest EU economy with resilient GDP growth, ii) Network densification needs, and iii) Already assessing subsequent steps

Fully compliant with M&A investment criteria

  1. Assuming an FX rate of 4.58 PLN / EUR
  2. Management estimate based on the assumption that all sites are actually transferred to Cellnex or built and transferred to Cellnex by 2030

Results January - September 2020

3

Expanded European Footprint

Largest independent Towerco in Europe with up to c.73k sites (1), of which up to

c.13.5k (2) to be deployed through BTS programs

Significant footprint expansion

Significant business risk diversification

Revenues - Run Rate (6)

c.73k

sites (1)

TIS

8,120 Sites (1) (3)

1,149 Sites (1)

984 Sites (1)

13,705 Sites (1)

11,890 Sites (5)

FTTT for Bouygues

Other

c.90%

c.90% revenues

c.10%

€2.6Bn

from TIS

Telecomsites (4)

5,876 Sites (1)

6,118 Sites (1)

Adjusted EBITDA - Run Rate (6)

11,050 Sites

14,549 Sites (1)

Cellnex vs. Peers (thousands of sites)

x10181

x Country Ratings

AA

c.30%

c.90% from countries

AAA

A-

c.10%

c.10%

with sovereign

BBB

€2Bn

22 32

7

73

40

rating of at least A

c.15%

AAA

AA

c.10%

A

BBB

Cellnex2014

Inwit

SBA

CC

Cellnex

AMT

c.15%

AA-

c.10%

  1. Up to c.73k sites assuming that all sites to be transferred or built under our M&A contracts are actually transferred or built by each relevant date. Excluding sites not owned; (2) Up to 1,500 sites for Bouygues Telecom + c.3,400 sites for Iliad + up to 350 sites for Sunrise + c.500 sites for Salt + up to 1,150 sites for Wind Tre + up to 530 sites in Ireland + contracted BTS program of 500 sites for MEO + up to 350 sites for NOS + up to 60 sites for KPN + up to 5,000 sites for Play Towers; (3) Excluding c.900 sites not owned from On Tower UK; (4) Of which c.5,000 sites owned by Cellnex; (5) Including c.7,000 sites to be acquired from Play and up to c.5,000 BTS sites; (6) Including future contribution from recent deals, plus contracted perimeter as of Dec 2019. Management estimate based on 2019 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA and including run rate revenues and Adjusted EBITDA contribution under our M&A contracts signed to date, respectively, based on the assumption that all sites that may, subject to certain conditions, be transferred or built under Cellnex's acquisition agreements,

purchase commitments and BTS programs are actually transferred to Cellnex or built and transferred to Cellnex, as applicable, by each relevant date

4

4

Results January - September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 06:59:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
