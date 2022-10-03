Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:51 2022-10-03 am EDT
31.78 EUR   -0.03%
Cellnex Telecom S A : UK acquires industry-leading connectivity provider Herbert In-Building Wireless

10/03/2022 | 06:34am EDT
London, 03 October - Cellnex UK has today announced its acquisition of one of the UK's leading indoor cellular connectivity providers, Herbert In-Building Wireless (HiBW). The acquisition will expand Cellnex UK's indoor connectivity business and sees the creation of a new Cellnex company, Cellnex UK In-Building Solutions (CUKIS), which will be led by Tim Loynes, HiBW's current Director.

The acquisition demonstrates Cellnex UK's ambition to be the leading provider of wireless infrastructure across multiple sectors, evolving its business model beyond that of a traditional TowerCo. The creation of CUKIS will further strengthen Cellnex UK's current indoor connectivity business - frequently referred to as DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems) - which includes key projects such as Manchester City's Etihad stadium.

"I'm really excited about the growth opportunities the acquisition of Herbert In-Building Wireless will create for our customers and for us," said David Crawford, Managing Director, Cellnex UK. "By combining HiBW's agility and diverse customer portfolio with our current strong DAS business and ability to scale, Cellnex UK will be able to provide best-in-class solutions across all industries. I look forward to welcoming Tim and his team on board and growing our business together."

"Joining the Cellnex UK team is the perfect next stage of growth for Herbert In-Building Wireless. Together as CUKIS, we have all the components to deliver a market-leading DAS offering to enterprises. I look forward to getting started and driving real growth for our customers and MNO partners." said Tim Loynes, Director, Cellnex UK In-Building Solutions.

HiBW, part of the Herbert Retail Group, is a strategic fit to drive the delivery of Cellnex UK's growth ambitions. The company has extensive experience working closely with the UK's Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to provide indoor connectivity solutions to high-profile clients from across the communications, healthcare, pharmaceutical and government industries. The acquisition will see all of Cellnex UK's and HiBW's DAS activity -including sales, pre-sales and delivery- carried out through CUKIS.

Notes to Editors

The Herbert Group is a family-run business - Richard Herbert is the Chairman of the company. The Herbert Group was founded in the City of London in 1760 and has a long-established reputation for designing, integrating and testing technology-based solutions. Herbert has a wealth of experience in managing nationwide rollouts, product configuration, deployment, training and on-site servicing of equipment and software. Herbert entered the DAS market initially to support its customers' connection needs but developed its remit to include Banking, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Commercial. Further information can be found at: www.herbert.co.uk.

Cellnex UK

Cellnex is Europe and the UK's largest and fastest-growing independent owner and operator of wireless telecoms infrastructure and is integral to the successful roll-out of 5G. With the wireless infrastructure foundation that we deliver across rural and urban areas, Cellnex UK connects everyone, everywhere. Our networks and solutions are built to be fit for now and the future so that the UK can prosper. We are a business built on commercial and technical innovation, ambition and sustainable growth. We offer customers the commitment to neutrality and the economic benefits of shared infrastructure.

For more information: www.cellnex.co.uk

About Cellnex Telecom

The efficient deployment of next-generation connectivity is essential to drive technological innovation and accelerate inclusive economic growth. Cellnex Telecom is an independent provider of neutral wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures, allowing operators to access Europe's most extensive network of advanced telecommunications infrastructure on a shared-use basis, helping to reduce access barriers for new operators and improve services in the most remote areas.

Cellnex manages a portfolio of more than 138,000 sites - including deployments planned until 2030 - in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Poland. Cellnex's business is structured in four main areas: services for telecommunications infrastructures, audiovisual broadcasting networks, security and emergency network services, and solutions for the intelligent management of urban infrastructures and services (Smart cities and "Internet of Things" (IoT)).

The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish Stock Exchange and is part of the selective IBEX35 and EuroStoxx 100. It is also present in the main sustainability indices, such as CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), Sustainalytics, FTSE4Good and MSCI. Cellnex's reference shareholders include Edizione, GIC, TCI, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan, CriteriaCaixa and Norges Bank.

For more information: https://www.cellnex.com

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 10:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
