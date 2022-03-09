Cellnex Telecom S A : and SEGULA Technologies enter a partnership to expand Private 5G Network capabilities into the ...

With this partnership, SEGULA Technologies will be able to offer its automotive customers a private 5G network at its huge proving ground in Rodgau-Dudenhofen, Germany.

By joining capabilities, both companies have the ability to expand into the new era of vehicle automation and to strengthen their position as customer-focused and future-oriented solutions providers.

Barcelona / Rüsselsheim, 9 March 2022.- Cellnex Telecom has launched its partnership with the automotive branch of SEGULA Technologies, a global engineering group specializing in full-service solutions for major industrial sectors.

Deployed through its business unit EDZCOM, a market leader in Edge Connectivity, the collaboration opens a new direction for Cellnex to expand into the automotive sector and deliver a unique value proposition with optimized private 5G network capabilities to the automotive market.

As part of the collaboration, Cellnex will deploy a Private 5G Network at the Segula's German test center located in Rodgau-Dudenhofen, bringing high mobility due to very low latency, as well as a dedicated spectrum, strong security and data confidentiality. "By leveraging the network capabilities, we can provide high performance and secure connectivity to our car manufacturing customers and Tier 1 suppliers", adds Didier Pagnoux, Vice President, Electronics and Digital at SEGULA Technologies.

The automotive industry is undergoing a revolution, facing two massively disruptive transformations - digitalization and vehicle electrification. "Vehicles are becoming the new smartphones and in response, car manufacturers will require new skill sets to stay competitive. Working together with SEGULA Technologies is a win for both companies as SEGULA Technologies operates globally and is an expert in vehicle engineering and testing, while Cellnex Telecom is a specialist in 5G, providing high-performance connectivity layers," states Oscar Pallarols, Global Commercial Director at Cellnex Telecom.

"Cellnex's private 5G network established onsite our proving ground in Rodgau-Dudenhofen is the ideal option that provides the opportunity to develop autonomous driving and V2X functionality in a real environment that is secure and reliable. Adding future connectivity capabilities is essential in an industry that is becoming fully digital", notes Dr. Holger Jené, CEO of SEGULA Technologies in Germany.

The partnership presents a valuable opportunity for Cellnex to expand into connected and autonomous vehicles. As an independent engineering full-service provider with OEM DNA, SEGULA Technologies requires fast, secure networks for the development and testing of vehicles and drives of all kinds. Cellnex fits the bill, as a close-range specialist in designing, building and operating private 5G networks.

"The most important thing to consider when investing in innovation is the potential for scalability that can be realized in the future. We must be able to scale up and we can accomplish this through our extensive expertise and experience in deploying over 40 private networks across Europe," affirms Mikko Uusitalo, Global Director of Mission Critical & Private Networks at Cellnex Telecom. "As this collaboration revolves around Automotive Industry, we can deploy successful innovations many times over. This is scalable and key to our business, which in the end benefits the whole ecosystem - Cellnex, SEGULA Technologies and customers."

About SEGULA Technologies

SEGULA Technologies is a global engineering group contributing to increasing competitiveness in all major industries including automotive, aerospace and defense, energy, rail, marine, life sciences and telecoms industries. The Group operates in more than 30 countries with 140 offices worldwide and maintains close customer relationships thanks to the expertise of its 10,000 employees. As a leading engineering specialist that puts innovation at the heart of its strategy, SEGULA Technologies carries out major projects ranging from technical studies to industrial applications and production.

About Cellnex Telecom

The efficient deployment of next-generation connectivity is essential to drive technological innovation and accelerate inclusive economic growth. Cellnex Telecom is the independent wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures operator that enables operators to access Europe's most extensive network of advanced telecommunications infrastructures on a shared-use basis, helping to reduce access barriers for new operators and to improve services in the most remote areas.

Cellnex manages a portfolio of more than 130,000 sites - including forecast roll-outs up to 2030 - in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Poland. Cellnex's business is structured in four major areas: telecommunications infrastructure services; audiovisual broadcasting networks, security and emergency service networks and solutions for smart urban infrastructure and services management (Smart cities and the "Internet of Things" [IoT]).

The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchange and is part of the selective IBEX 35 and EuroStoxx 100 indices. It is also present in the main sustainability indices, such as CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), Sustainalytics, FTSE4Good, MSCI and Vigeo Eiris.

Cellnex's reference shareholders include Edizione, GIC, TCI, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan, CriteriaCaixa, Wellington Management Group, Capital Group, Fidelity and Norges Bank.

About EDZCOM

EDZCOM, a company of Cellnex, is the European market leader in Edge Connectivity specialized in designing, building and operating Private Wireless Network solutions for enterprise customers, with a focus on business-critical operations. EDZCOM operates in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, France, UK, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands and continues rapidly growing.

Edge Connectivity solutions offer high-performance wireless connectivity for enterprise resource planning, automation, robotics, connecting an unprecedented volume of machines, IoT sensors and real-time remote monitoring to drive cost-efficiency and improve quality. EDZCOM brings a single point of contact to designing, building and operating a tailored Private Wireless Network, deploying best practices and technologies to become the long-term partner of each enterprise and help them achieve their digitalisation goals.

For more information visit www.edzcom.com and follow EDZCOM on LinkedIn