Cellnex Telecom S A : certified for sixth consecutive year as "Zero Outage Supplier"
PU
PUMP / DUMP: Seadrill driven by black gold, cold snap for Dr. Martens
MS
Market Chatter: American Tower, Brookfield Reportedly Mull Take-Private Bid for Cellnex Telecom
MT
Cellnex Telecom S A : certified for sixth consecutive year as “Zero Outage Supplier”

01/24/2023 | 04:47am EST
Deutsche Telekom certifies the company in Spain for its quality standards for managing the data transmission connectivity service.

Through the "Zero Outage Supplier" programme, the Deutsche Telekom Group selects and certifies its key providers of connectivity services in each country to act as partners in improving the service to the end customer.

Barcelona, 24 January 2023. Cellnex renews the certification granted by Deutsche Telekom as a Zero Outage Supplier for the sixth year running.

This certification is part of the German company's worldwide programme for selecting and certifying their key connectivity service providers in each country, to act jointly as partners in improving service to their end customer.

This programme sets the German group's quality standards for their customers based on the operational excellence, security and stability of the systems, monitoring critical components and reducing/resolving incidents with 24/7 availability by their key suppliers.

Albert Cuatrecasas, Managing Director of Cellnex Spain, greatly values the renewal of this certification: "This new approval for the sixth consecutive year is the result of the efforts of the entire team, it is an acknowledgement for a further year of a job well done by the company's customer service, engineering, deployment and surveillance teams of the connectivity services" and added, "The demands and prestige of this programme in the industry are very high, so renewing this certification is extremely significant."

Cellnex has been working for Deutsche Telekom in Spain since 2015, providing connectivity services. This type-approval and certification process measures indicators linked to commercial service, compliance with the delivery dates of contracted services, continuity of service, and constant real-time information, scaling, response time and resolution of incidents, to name just a few. The German company monitored these indicators throughout 2022 along with the quality of the connectivity service and the level of continuity offered by Cellnex.

About Cellnex Telecom

The efficient deployment of next-generation connectivity is essential to drive technological innovation and accelerate inclusive economic growth. Cellnex Telecom is the independent wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures operator that enables operators to access Europe's most extensive network of advanced telecommunications infrastructures on a shared-use basis, helping to reduce access barriers for new operators and to improve services in the most remote areas.

Cellnex manages a portfolio of more than 138,000 sites - including forecast roll-outs up to 2030 - in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Poland. Cellnex's business is structured in four major areas: telecommunications infrastructure services, audiovisual broadcasting networks, security and emergency service networks and solutions for smart urban infrastructure and services management (Smart cities and the "Internet of Things" (IoT)).

The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchange and is part of the selective IBEX 35 and EuroStoxx 100 indices. It is also present in the main sustainability indices, such as CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), Sustainalytics, FTSE4Good, and MSCI. Cellnex's reference shareholders include Edizione, GIC, TCI, Blackrock, CPP Investments, CriteriaCaixa and Norges Bank.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 09:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
