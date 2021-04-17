Cellnex Telecom S A : La sociedad anuncia la aprobación del Folleto Informativo relativo a su aumento de capital

DISCLAIMER

This website and the information contained herein are not intended for, and must not be accessed by, or distributed or disseminated to, persons resident or physically present in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, the 'United States'), Australia or Japan or jurisdictions in which access may be unlawful, and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to acquire any shares, rights or other securities of the Company in the United States, Australia or Japan or such other jurisdictions where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

The shares, rights or other securities of the Company referred to on this website have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, sold or exercised in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration thereunder.

This website and the information contained herein are directed in each Member State of the European Economic Area other than Spain (each a 'Relevant State') to persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2 (e) of the Prospectus Regulation ('Qualified Investors'). In addition, in the United Kingdom, this website and the information contained herein is communicated to, and directed only at, qualified investors as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 who: (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within the definition of 'investment professionals' in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the 'Order') or (ii) are high net worth entities, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as 'Relevant Persons'). This website and the information contained herein must not be acted on or relied on: (i) in any Relevant State, by persons who are not Qualified Investors; and (ii) in the United Kingdom, by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this website and the information contained herein relate is available only to: (i) in any Relevant State, Qualified Investors; and (ii) in the United Kingdom, Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with such persons. For the purposes of this paragraph, the expression 'Prospectus Regulation' means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This website and the information contained herein are directed in Canada to persons who are 'accredited investors' as defined in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions or subsection 73.3(1) of the Securities Act (Ontario) ('Canadian Accredited Investors'), and are also 'permitted clients' as defined in National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations ('Canadian Permitted Clients').

Access to the information and documents contained on the following websites may be illegal in certain jurisdictions, and only certain categories of persons may be authorized to access such information and documents. All persons residing outside of Spain, the United States, Australia and Japan who wish to have access to the documents contained on this website should first ensure that they are not subject to local laws or regulations that prohibit or restrict their right to access this website, or require registration or approval for any acquisition of securities by them. No such registration or approval has been obtained outside Spain. The Company assumes no responsibility if there is a violation of applicable law and regulations by any person.

CERTIFY THAT:

(1) I am resident and physically present outside the United States, Australia and Japan;

(2) I am not resident or physically present in any Relevant State, or else I am a Qualified Investor;

(3) I am not resident or physically present in the United Kingdom, or else I am a Relevant Person;

(4) I am not resident or physically present in Canada, or else I am a Canadian Accredited Investor and a Canadian Permitted Client; and

(5) I am resident and physically present (a) in Spain or (b) outside Spain and each of the jurisdictions referred to in clauses (1) through (4) above and, in that case, I am authorized to access the information and documents on this website without being subject to any legal restriction and without any further action required by the Company.

I have read, understand and agree to comply with all of the restrictions set forth above.