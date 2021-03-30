Log in
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
Cellnex Telecom S A : Spain's Cellnex launches 7 bln euro capital hike

03/30/2021
BARCELONA, March 30 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile phone mast operator Cellnex said on Tuesday it launched a 7 billion euro ($8.24 billion) capital hike valued at 36.33 euros per share to fund the acquisition of French telecoms company Hivory.

Existing shareholders will have priority in the capital increase, the company said, adding it expects they will subscribe 27% of the new shares.

The price of the new shares represent a 22% discount from the closing share price on Monday.

(Reporting by Joan Faus and Inti Landauro, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 280 M 2 682 M 2 682 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net Debt 2021 10 823 M 12 734 M 12 734 M
P/E ratio 2021 377x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 22 710 M 26 718 M 26 719 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 008
Free-Float 82,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 62,88 €
Last Close Price 46,68 €
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Bertrand Boudewijn Kan Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Operations Director
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-4.97%25 910
SOFTBANK CORP.15.74%63 007
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.55%39 293
SAFARICOM PLC13.14%13 552
MTN GROUP LIMITED44.58%10 716
TELE2 AB6.86%9 407
