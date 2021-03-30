Cellnex Telecom S A : Spain's Cellnex launches 7 bln euro capital hike

BARCELONA, March 30 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile phone mast
operator Cellnex said on Tuesday it launched a 7
billion euro ($8.24 billion) capital hike valued at 36.33 euros
per share to fund the acquisition of French telecoms company
Hivory.
Existing shareholders will have priority in the capital
increase, the company said, adding it expects they will
subscribe 27% of the new shares.
The price of the new shares represent a 22% discount from
the closing share price on Monday.
(Reporting by Joan Faus and Inti Landauro, editing by Louise
Heavens)