  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Cellnex Telecom S A : receives the FEDECOM Award in London

11/24/2021 | 06:40am EST
Cellnex receives the FEDECOM Award in London

Mike Short CBE presents this award to the CEO of Cellnex at the Spanish Embassy.

London, 24th November 2021.- Yesterday, the Federation of Spanish Chambers of Commerce in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania (FEDECOM) granted the 'Company of the Year 2021' award to Cellnex, in recognition of its outstanding commercial activity as an internationalised Spanish company. The award was collected by the CEO of the company, Mr. Tobías Martínez, at a formal networking reception that was held at the Spanish Embassy in London.

Dr. Mike Short CBE, Chief Scientific Advisor at the Department for International Trade for the UK Government, attended the ceremony to present the award to Cellnex.

Upon receiving the award, the CEO of Cellnex Tobías Martínez, said: "We are very honoured to receive the Award from the Federation of Chambers of Commerce in recognition of Cellnex's growth since its IPO in 2015. Cellnex has grown substantially, from operating in Spain to being active in twelve countries in Europe. One of the keys to this growth has been the successful integration of acquisitions in the different countries. In each country, we have always felt supported by the relevant business Chambers, who have been key in helping us to make important contact with, and become integrated into, the economic, business and cultural communities in each country."

The President of FEDECOM and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the United Kingdom, Eduardo Barrachina, welcomed guests to the reception and stated: "With a strategic and sustainable approach, Cellnex is leading the digital transformation in Europe."

Barrachina also highlighted: "But Cellnex is not only about telecommunications, G5, broadband and cellular sites. It has a very human side. It is a company strongly committed to human rights, both in the Cellnex group and among its stakeholders", adding: "Only hard work, common sense, the right talent, ethical management, social values. cultural awareness and employees diversity can explain that a company like CELLNEX reaches these astonishing levels of market penetration in many European countries."

The event was hosted by the Spanish Ambassador to the United Kingdom, H.E. José Pascual Marco Martínez, who works closely with the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the United Kingdom as Honorary President.

About the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the United Kingdom

The Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the United Kingdom is a key organisation for the development of economic and commercial relations between the two countries. Founded in 1886, the Chamber offers Spanish and British companies the opportunity to promote themselves commercially in both markets through a wide range of services including direct promotion, networking, information and advice, training, education, business development, business collaboration, logistics and administrative support.

The Spanish Chambers of Commerce abroad are designed as advisory and collaborative bodies of the Spanish Administration.

For more information: https://spanishchamber.co.uk/

About Cellnex Telecom

The cost-efficient provision of state-of-the-art connectivity is fundamental to driving technological innovation and accelerating inclusive economic growth. Cellnex Telecom is a leading provider of neutral wireless telecommunications and broadcast infrastructure, enabling operators to access Europe's most extensive network of advanced telecoms infrastructure under sharing arrangements so helping lower barriers for new entrants and improve services to more remote communities.

Cellnex operates a portfolio of around 130,000 sites -including planned rollouts until 2030-, across Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Poland.

The business is structured in four major areas: telecommunications infrastructure services; audiovisual broadcasting networks, security and emergency service networks and solutions for smart urban infrastructure and services management (Smart cities and the "Internet of Things" (IoT)).

The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchange and is part of the selective IBEX 35 and EuroStoxx 600 indices. It is also included in the main sustainability indexes notably CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), Sustainalytics, FTSE4GOOD, MSCI and Standard Ethics. Cellnex's reference shareholders include GIC, Edizione, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan, TCI, CriteriaCaixa, Wellington Management Group, Capital Group, Fidelity and Norges Bank.

For more information: https://www.cellnextelecom.com



Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 11:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
